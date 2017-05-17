32-Yr-Old Mother Of Two, Anshu Jamsenpa Sets Record By Climbing Mount Everest For the Fourth Time

Arunachal Pradesh's Anshu Jamsenpa created history by conquering the Mount Everest for the fourth time, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat.

Jamsenpa, who holds the record of being the only woman in the world to have scaled the highest peak twice in a season, and that too in a gap of 10 days, made it to the top at 9am Indian Standard Time on Tuesday,

Hailing from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, Jamsenpa -- a mother of two -- will attempt a double ascent to the world's highest peak to make it a total five successful climbs.

“If she makes it again to the top this season, then she will also create a new record of being the first woman to conquer the Everest five times,” said her PR manager Nanda Kiriti Dewan.

She started at 1.45 am on May 13 for her climb and reached the Everest top on Tuesday to unfurl the national flag.

The mountaineer has earlier scaled the Everest thrice. The 32-year-old conquered the world’s highest peak twice in 10 days between May 12 and 21, 2011. She made her third successful attempt on May 18, 2013.

Anshu’s double ascent expedition was flagged off this year by the Dalai Lama on April 2, 2017 from Guwahati.

Her health is stated to be perfectly fine and she is descending now to the base camp.

Other Indian women who scaled the Mount Everest:

Bachendri Pal: She was the first woman to reach the summit in 1984.

Arunima Sinha: A Padma Shri awardee, Arunima hails from Ambedkarnagar district near Lucknow.

Premlata Agarwal: Another Padma Shri awardee, Premlata of Jharkhand became the oldest Indian woman to have scaled the Mount Everest at the age of 48.

Malavath Poorna: In 2014, Poorna, then aged 13 years and 11 months, scaled the highest peak. Poorna, hailing from Pakala village in Telangana, was the youngest girl to have reached the summit of Everest.

Tashi and Nungshi Malik: Tashi and Nungshi from Haryana, scaled the Everest May 19, 2013, becoming the first twin sisters to do so.

Santosh Yadav: This Indian mountaineer from Haryana was the first woman in the world to climb the Mount Everest twice and the first woman to climb the Everest from Kangshung face.