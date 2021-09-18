Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return

Anil Kumble was the coach of the Indian team for a year between 2016-17 when the Cricket Advisory Committee had appointed him, replacing Ravi Shastri.

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return
A bitter fall-out with captain Virat Kohli led to Anil Kumble tendering his resignation after the Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan. | File Photo

Trending

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T08:20:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:20 am

Life may come to a full circle for Anil Kumble as the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI might ask him to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team along with VVS Laxman once Ravi Shastri finishes his term after the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Kumble was the coach of the Indian team for a year between 2016-17 when the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Sachin Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly had appointed him, replacing Shastri.

However, a bitter fall-out with captain Virat Kohli led to Kumble tendering his resignation after the Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan.

Along with Kumble, the board may also approach Laxman, who has been a mentor of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for some years now.

However, Kumble will be favourite even as Laxman will also remain in contention.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"Anil Kumble's exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn't the best example set. However it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Kohli has already announced that he will quit as T20 captain after the World Cup.

For the BCCI brass, a reputed Indian coach is always the first choice and both Kumble and Laxman with their stature in Indian cricket with 100 plus Test matches along with coaching experience fit the bill perfectly. A foreign coach is the second option.

"The criteria for BCCI's coach's job will be such that only a select few with very good record as player as well as experience of coaching/mentorship can apply for the top job," the source said.

Asked if Vikram Rathour is in contention, the official said,"He can apply if he wishes to but he doesn't have the stature to become a head coach of the Indian cricket team."

"He is at best an assistant coach. However when we select the new coach, he will have a team all by himself. So let's wait and watch," the source concluded.

Tags

PTI Anil Kumble Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli V.V.S. Laxman Cricket India national cricket team Cricket - BCCI Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase

Mizoram U-19 Cricket Team Head Coach Murtaza Lodhgar Dies Of Heart Attack In Vizag

Davis Cup: India Lose Both Singles Matches, Trail 0-2 Against Finland

After Abandoning Tour, New Zealand Cricket Team To Fly Out Of Pakistan Today: PCB

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Defends His Rallying Cry For 'More Fans'

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

Juventus Report 210 Million Euros In Losses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

England Unsure Of Touring Pakistan After New Zealand Pull Out, To Make Decision In Next 48 Hours

England Unsure Of Touring Pakistan After New Zealand Pull Out, To Make Decision In Next 48 Hours

Rohit Sharma Best Man To Replace Virat Kohli As India’s T20 Captain, Say Former Cricketers

Rohit Sharma Best Man To Replace Virat Kohli As India’s T20 Captain, Say Former Cricketers

Durand Cup 2021: Army Green Beat Sudeva Delhi, Enter Quarterfinals

Durand Cup 2021: Army Green Beat Sudeva Delhi, Enter Quarterfinals

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Warns New Zealand After Sudden Tour Cancellation

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Warns New Zealand After Sudden Tour Cancellation

Read More from Outlook

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit on September 24.

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement