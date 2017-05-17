With Shiv Sena Experience In Mind, RSS Uneasy Of Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Free Run

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not seem to be very happy with the fast-growing vigilante group Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) that has again come to the fore after its founder Yogi Adityanath became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. According to reports in the Indian Express, the RSS top brass has conveyed their reservation regarding the organisation that runs 'parallel' on the ground with BJP and the RSS.

Several complaints have been received by the government against the right wing organisation, that has on many occasion created ruckus by evoking their political ideology and even the muscle power. Even the opposition has raised eyebrows on several occasions.

When asked about the RSS’s reservations, HYV spokesperson P K Mall said that he did not have any knowledge of the same.“HYV is a social and cultural organisation associated with Gorakhnath Peeth just like various other organisations run by the peeth. No one should have any objections over it,” he was quoted sayiong to the paper.

Last month in Gorakhpur, Adityanath held separate meetings with HYV and RSS workers. He reportedly urged HYV to maintain “decency,” not misuse saffron as the party’s colour, monitor government work and flag any discrepancies to their colleagues in HYV — not misbehave with any officer.

The violent organisation has been grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons in the last two months. The youth across the state, who now consider it as a 'pop-vigilante' group, are joining in large numbers.

The growing clout of the HYV could be the reason why RSS want to rein it in. They fear the vigilante group could grow into a Shiv Sena-like organization in future and eat into BJP’s vote share.