Why CBFC Chief Nihalani May Have To Eat His Own Words On <em>Jab Harry Met Sejal</em>

Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani is at it again, now asking the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal to get one lakh endorsements through a news organisation so that he would ask the I&B ministry to un-censor the word ‘intercourse’.

Nihalani and his peers had censored the word ‘intercourse’ from a mini-trailer of the film. The CBFC chief told DNA that he had been getting hate-mails and threats, questioning why news channels had been playing the clip with the ‘I word’ when it had been censored in the first place.

Advertisement opens in new window

That is not all. Nihalani tells the paper: “Fine, let the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal get me one lakh endorsements of the word ‘intercourse’ on a news channel. I will personally ask the I&B ministry permission to restore the word.”

Nihalani had first made the claim to BCCL’s news channel Mirror Now. The outlet had posted a tweet asking for public opinion on Friday and the post has received close to 43,000 votes so far.

With 85 percent people voting ‘Yes’ so far, the post has garnered close to 36,000 appeals to Nihalani in about four days, and is inching closer to make sure the CBFC chief eats his words.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We are talking about TV telecast of the trailer. It is not about the movie, the issue is just about the trailer. If parents are ok with their kids below 12 watching discussion on things like 'intercourse' I don't have any issues. We will pass it," Nihalani told PTI.

Mini promos have been released of the Imtiaz Ali-directed film. In one, the movie's lead actress Anushka Sharma is seen using the word in a conversation with Shah Rukh.

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief, TV is for families and the censor board has to follow certain guidelines even for trailers.

"The trailer is available online and social media in full length. But when it comes to TV we need to keep in mind the family audience and follow certain guidelines," Nihalani said.

With Agency Inputs