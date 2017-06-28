Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh Caught Urinating In Public, Twitterati Couldn't Stop Trolling Him
Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh was caught urinating in public, the undated images of which are being widely shared on social media.
Initially, the Rashtra Janata Dal(RJD) had shared the picture of the minister on its Twitter handle.
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री सुखाड प्रभावित क्षेत्र मे सिंचाई योजना की शुरुआत करते हुए। उन्होंने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान को भी गति दी pic.twitter.com/BLbkpO8BPzAdvertisement opens in new window— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 28, 2017
According to a report by News18, the photo was captured during the Union minister's visit to Motihari which falls in his East Champaran constituency in Bihar.
Radha Mohan was in Motihari on June 25 to address a gathering on the 42nd anniversary of Emergency, according to the tweets from his social media handle.
Subsequently, he also addressed BJP workers at the party’s district office in Motihari. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the fifth time in 2014.
The minister had earlier created controversy by attending a yoga event led by Baba Ramdev at a time when there were massive protests over the death of 5 farmers in Madhya Pradesh.
Here's how people reacted on Twitter after the minister's picture went viral:
@RadhamohanBJP shame on you ! Cc @AmitShah @narendramodi fire him and set an example. https://t.co/bQ3xvafK6I— Arthshastri (@Arthshastri) June 29, 2017
Dear @narendramodi Show him the door. @RadhamohanBJP Shame on u ..u could have gone in any of the houses there. @AmitShah https://t.co/RZy9t7lEvC— aD (@yo_honour) June 29, 2017
We have heard that Modi has finished 'Laal Batti' culture. What is this Mitron?? @RadhamohanBJP
- China Protests Indian Troops 'Crossing Boundary', Links Kailash Yatra to Standoff
- Watch: Thousands Gather At Jantar Mantar To Protest Against 'Targeted Lynchings' Of Muslims
- 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Mustafa Dossa Dies Hours After Being Admitted To Hospital
- Midnight GST Rollout: Congress Undecided On Whether To Attend, Left Calls It Drama
