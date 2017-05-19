To Distribute Cheques Worth Rs 20 Crore, Akhilesh Sarkar Spent Rs 15 Crore On Functions

Former government of Uttar Pradesh led by Akhilesh Yadav spent Rs 15.06 crore on functions organised to distribute cheques worth Rs 20. 58 crore to the beneficiaries of its unemployment allowance scheme.

The 'Berozgari bhatta yojna' was a flagship initiative started by SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav during his tenure 2003-2007 and taken forward when son Akhilesh Yadav took charge as the Chief Minister of the state in 2012.

His then government spent Rs 8.07 crore on seating, refreshment and other arrangements for these functions in 2012-13, and Rs 6.99 crore on transporting beneficiaries to the venues, a report by the Indian Express has said quoting the CAG.

“An avoidable expenditure of Rs 15.06 crore was incurred on organising functions to distribute cheques to beneficiaries of ‘Berozgari Bhatta Yojna’ in 69 districts though the unemployment allowance was to be credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts,” the report has quoted the CAG report.

Under the scheme, Rs 1000 is deposited into the savings account of unemployed people who have completed 30 years minimum age limit and not involved in any type of Job in Government, Private, or Public sector.

The Samajwadi Party is accused of not depositing the amount to the beneficiaries' savings account, as is mentioned in the scheme.

According to the scheme, the payment was to be deposited on a quarterly basis in savings bank accounts opened in nationalised banks or in the kshetriya gramin bank by beneficiaries. The account details had to be provided by beneficiaries on their application forms for availing the scheme, the report adds.