Sadhvi Out On Parole Visits Spa, Watches <em>Bahubali</em> Before Sneaking Away

Self-styled sadhvi jailed in Gujarat for allegedly running an extortion racket got a massage at a spa, watched Baahubali 2: The Conclusion before she sneaked away from the sight of police escorting her during parole.

Sadhvi, who once served as the head of Mukteshwar Mahadev Mutth in Banaskantha district, was arrested by the police in January this year in a cheating case. During a raid at one of her premises, police recovered Rs 1.25 crore in Rs 2,000 denomination and 2.4 kg of gold.

Advertisement opens in new window

Sadhvi Jai Shree Giri persuaded the police to let her take a walk in the mall after her medical check-up. Away from the police' scrutiny, she then went to a spa to get a massage, watched Bahubali and under the pretext of going to the washroom, fled, said a report in the NDTV.

Ahmedabad police commissioner A K Singh said she had been granted a 10-day parole `under police escort' by the Gujarat High Court on June 4, and was supposed to surrender at Sabarmati Central Jail in the city on Thursday.

Some confusion prevailed when the escorting police personnel informed the control room that Sadhvi had escaped from Zydus Hospital on S G Highway here, and senior police officials first reached the hospital only to learn that she was never admitted here.

Advertisement opens in new window

Police have launched a search for her, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)