Rajnath Singh Welcomed With Beef Fest In Mizoram

During the visit of Union home minister Rajnath Singh to Mizoram, a beef-fest was organized by a group to protest against the central government's decision to ban cattle trade in animal markets for slaughter.

According to an IANS report, more than 2,000 people gathered at the Vanapa Hall, just 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan where Rajnath Singh was part of a a high-level meeting which was held to review security along the India-Myanmar border.

The beef fest was organised by Zolife, a local organisation. During the fest the organisers said that the event was organized to reassert the freedom granted to citizens by the Indian constitution.

While addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Singh said the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people's choice of food.

Responding to a question on a protest by locals against the central governments ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, Singh said there should be no restriction on one's choice of food.

He made the remarks after chairing the first meeting of the chief ministers of four northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs will extend security-related expenditure to Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He added that the Ministry of External Affairs will formulate a policy on the free movement regime between Mizoram and Myanmar.

Earlier in the month, in Meghalaya, the North Garo Hills district BJP president, Bachu Marak, had resigned from the party over the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle in markets for slaughter.

Bachu's resignation had come four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Marak made an exit from the party on the same issue.

