Punjab Man Commits Suicide Over Dalit Mother-In-Law
In what said to be the first such case in Punjab's history, a 22-year-old farmer committed suicide after discovering that his mother-in-law is a Dalit, According to a Telegraph report.
Police has recovered a suicide note from the spot that states that the deceased—Manpreet Singh-- was unaware of his mother-in-law's identity and the revelation of the same last week forced him to take the extreme step.
The recoverd suicide note reads: "I am Manpreet Singh Brar. Matchmaker Gurtej Singh Baba found a match for my marriage. I am a Jat and my father-in-law is also a Jat but his wife is a Ramdasia. I was told that she and her daughter were also Jats. That is why I married her," reported Telegraph.
According to the reports, Manpreet belongs to an upper caste Jat Sikh, which is considered as the most dominant group within the Sikh community.
"He returned on Sunday and was very glum. He left his wife at home and went to his farm. Till late that night, he did not return home. Next morning, his body was found on the farm. The post-mortem revealed he had consumed poison," Telegraph quoted Jagbir Singh, the station house officer of Lehra police station.
However, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the matchmaker and police investigation is under underway.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Probes Chinese Company For Undermining Cardiac Stent Price Norms
- Kulbhushan Will Be Alive Till He Exhausts Clemency: Pak
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Arnab Goswami, You Are The Most Unethical Journalist I Have Ever Seen: Kerala MP’s Open Letter
- Royal Housekeeper To Kate Middleton And Prince William Quits Job After It Becomes 'Too Demanding'
- Priyanka Shows More Legs To Shut Up Sanskari Trolls
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
Post a Comment