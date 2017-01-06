Punjab Man Commits Suicide Over Dalit Mother-In-Law

In what said to be the first such case in Punjab's history, a 22-year-old farmer committed suicide after discovering that his mother-in-law is a Dalit, According to a Telegraph report.

Police has recovered a suicide note from the spot that states that the deceased—Manpreet Singh-- was unaware of his mother-in-law's identity and the revelation of the same last week forced him to take the extreme step.

The recoverd suicide note reads: "I am Manpreet Singh Brar. Matchmaker Gurtej Singh Baba found a match for my marriage. I am a Jat and my father-in-law is also a Jat but his wife is a Ramdasia. I was told that she and her daughter were also Jats. That is why I married her," reported Telegraph.

According to the reports, Manpreet belongs to an upper caste Jat Sikh, which is considered as the most dominant group within the Sikh community.

"He returned on Sunday and was very glum. He left his wife at home and went to his farm. Till late that night, he did not return home. Next morning, his body was found on the farm. The post-mortem revealed he had consumed poison," Telegraph quoted Jagbir Singh, the station house officer of Lehra police station.

However, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the matchmaker and police investigation is under underway.