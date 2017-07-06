Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Buy Rs 82 Crore Property In Lutyens' Zone
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is about to buy a Rs 82 crore house in New Delhi’s Golf Links, which is one of the most expensive real-estates in the country.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the 6000 sq-ft property falls in the ‘Lutyens’ zone’ and Sharma plans on building a home on the land though the transaction is not said to be registered yet.
The newspaper tried to get in touch with Paytm, who declined to comment on the matter.
Under Sharma, Paytm has become the second most valuable internet enterprise after the Binny brothers’ Flipkart who have also made high value real-estate investments in Bengaluru.
Paytm recently got a $ 1.4 billion investment from Softbank and Sharma owns close to a 16 percent stake in the company. He also is a majority share-holder with 51 percent ownership of Paytm Payments Banks which was launched recently.
Paytm reportedly registered close to a billion transactions in 2016 and its user base went up by 45 percent last year.
Sharma is the youngest Indian in the Forbes billionaires list with a total worth close to $ 1.3 billion.
The transaction, if it goes through, would make Sharma the first billionaire from the ‘internet generation’ to buy a property in the much-coveted Lutyens Zone, home to politicians and industrialists. The zone covers close to 3000 acres and contains around 1000 bungalows, out of which 70 percent are for private use.
