22 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:56 pm National News Analysis

Paresh Rawal Wants Arundhati Roy Tied Up In Front Of Army Jeep Instead Of 'Stone-Pelters'

A follower, who agreed with Rawal's proposal, also proposed senior journalist Sagarika Ghose to be tried as the same.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bollywood actor and Parliamentarian Paresh Rawal has tweeted that writer-author Arundhati Roy should be used as human-shield in the Kashmir valley instead of stone-pelters. 

Booker Prize winner Roy’s causes have all landed her in conflict with the Hindu Right that freely bandies the phrase ‘anti-national’.

In a tweet that instantly attracted a series of crticism as well as support, the Padmashree winning-actor made an open attack on Roy who has, on various ocassions, spoken against the human rights violation in Kashmir. 

His tweet has, since then, attracted a lot of backlash. 

Congress leader Digvijay Singh responded by attacking the rival BJP.

Earlier, in April a video of a man tied to an army jeep had surfaced in Kashmir. The jeep was reportedly  being driven  as part of a convoy by the security forces in Gundipora, Beerwah. 

Read also: Video Shows Kashmir Youth Tied To Army Jeep As Shield Against Stone-Pelters

The 66-year-old actor has previously also manifested his jingoistic views on public forum.

During the bitter spat between the Pakistani artistes issue last year, he said: Terrorists have claimed one more life... Of solidarity of Indian film industry."

