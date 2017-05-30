Once A Die-Hard Pakistan Fan, 'Chacha Chicago' Now Cheers For Team India

Mohammad Bashir, popularly known as “Chacha Chicago” in cricket fraternity, is no longer a Pakistan fan. With the gradual decline in Pakistan’s performance, the Karachi-born Bashir has shifted loyalty towards Virat Kohli-led Team India.

“Ab koi muqabla nahi raha India Pakistan ka (India- Pakistan match is not the contest it used to be). India bahut aage nikal gaya hain (India are miles ahead of Pakistan),” said the Chicago-based Bashir.

The die-hard cricket fan, who said to have never missed a single India-Pakistan match since 2011 World Cup, is disappointed that he would miss his first clash between the two neighbouring countries at the Champions Trophy, stating from June 1 in England, since the match will be held during the month of Ramzan.

“I still love Pakistan but I love India more now. Earlier I wanted Pakistan to win but now it is India. The love that I received during my first trip to Mohali in 2011 was overwhelming," said Bashir, adding that he feels much safer in India.

This Mahindra Singh Dhoni-fan is often compared with Abdul Jalil, 67, famously dubbed “Chacha Cricket”, who is recognised by his long white beard and the traditional green shalwar kameez wearing which he waves the Pakistani flag during the matches Pakistan plays.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been sponsoring Jalil since 1998 to follow the Pakistan team around the world, while receiving a monthly stipend of 26,000 rupees ($260).

On the other hand, Dhoni often gets Bashir tickets to watch cricket matches.

