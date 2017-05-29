E- Rickshaw Driver Beaten To Death For Stopping Youths From Urinating In Public
In a shocking incident, a 32-year old man was beaten to death for objecting to some youths urinating on the roadsides in North Delhi.
The deceased—Ravinder was an e-rickshaw driver and tried to stop two-three youths on the road on Saturday evening. The duo told Ravinder that they would get back at him later, and left the place in another e-rickshaw. They got off near Kirori Mal College.
Around 8 PM, the duo, along with 10 others, returned to the metro station and attacked Ravinder.
Another e-rickshaw driver, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.
According to the police investigation, the youths were drunk and had used iron knuckles and stones wrapped with towels to kill the man.
“Ravinder noticed two-three youths, who appeared to be students, urinating on the roadside. Ravinder was fed up of this and told them that their habit led to bad smell and poor hygiene in the area,” said the DCP.
After Ravinder stopped the two men from urinating they threatened him and later on the youths came up with their friends and beaten up Ravinder to death. Ravinder was immediately taken to the hospital and later, on Sunday evening Ravinder succumbed to his injuries.
The Legislative Department of the Law Ministry is working on a model law, which will allow the states to implement it according to the local requirements, PTI reported.
"The Constitution has put sanitation and related issues in the state list. Therefore, there cannot be a central law... But cleanliness goes beyond a state's boundary. Thus, government plans a model law which can be adopted by states and modified as per their requirements," PTI quoted officials.
People in past have been penalised for such offences. According to a Times of India report, Agra police had arrested 109 men in 48 hours and sending culprits for 24 hours of jail time for urinating in public. These arrests were made under Section 34 of the Police Act (Punishment for certain offences such as inconvenience, annoyance to passengers or residents in public places, roads, etc). According to the Indian Jurisdiction, there is no particular law or section against anybody urinating publicly. But, according to Section 290 in The Indian Penal Code. 290. Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for.—Whoever commits a public nuisance in any case not otherwise punishable by this Code, shall be punished with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees. And accompanied by this Section 34 of the IPC gives the power to the police to make an arrest of whoever commits crime publicly.
However, the Delhi police have confirmed that they have registred a case against the youths and special teams have been formed to identify and nab the killers.
(With PTI Inputs)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- No India-Pak Series Till Terror Ends, Says Govt
- CISE Declares Class 12 Results, Topper Gets 99.5%
- Delhi Man Killed For Objecting To Public Urination
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Despite India's Boycott Call, Why Did Our Neighbours Attend China's OBOR Summit? They Either Dislike Or Suspect Us
- Narada.com Shuts Shop, Journalists Threaten Hunger Strike Over Dues
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
- CBSE Announces Class 12 Exam Results, Topper Scores 99.6%
Post a Comment