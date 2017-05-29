E- Rickshaw Driver Beaten To Death For Stopping Youths From Urinating In Public

In a shocking incident, a 32-year old man was beaten to death for objecting to some youths urinating on the roadsides in North Delhi.

The deceased—Ravinder was an e-rickshaw driver and tried to stop two-three youths on the road on Saturday evening. The duo told Ravinder that they would get back at him later, and left the place in another e-rickshaw. They got off near Kirori Mal College.

Around 8 PM, the duo, along with 10 others, returned to the metro station and attacked Ravinder.

Another e-rickshaw driver, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.

According to the police investigation, the youths were drunk and had used iron knuckles and stones wrapped with towels to kill the man.

“Ravinder noticed two-three youths, who appeared to be students, urinating on the roadside. Ravinder was fed up of this and told them that their habit led to bad smell and poor hygiene in the area,” said the DCP.

After Ravinder stopped the two men from urinating they threatened him and later on the youths came up with their friends and beaten up Ravinder to death. Ravinder was immediately taken to the hospital and later, on Sunday evening Ravinder succumbed to his injuries.

However, the Delhi police have confirmed that they have registred a case against the youths and special teams have been formed to identify and nab the killers.

