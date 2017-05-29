Kerala BJP Leader Posts Misleading Image Of Slaughtered Cows From Bangladesh, Invites Ire On Social Media

Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran was roasted on social media after he shared a misleading image of slaughtered cows from Bangladesh for his post condemning cow slaughter in Kerala, where it is legal.

A Google search shows the picture he had posted was that of cow slaughter in Bangladesh, and Surendran had allegedly cropped out the sign boards in Bengali and people wearing kurta pyjama.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier, state BJP chief, Kummanam Rajasekharan, had courted controversy after he posted a video of some men dancing on the road claiming that they were the CPI(M) workers celebrating the murder of a BJP worker. Since then, police have registered a case against Rajasekharan .

In his post, Surendran, the state general secretary of the BJP, alleged that illegal cow slaughtering in public places was rampant in the state. Posting the picture of cows lying in a pool of blood, he said it is becoming frightening and unbearable. “Many things are really provocative,” he said.

However, users on social media alleged that Surendra was inciting passions by creating an impression that the incident in the photo happened in Kerala.

The picture is from an animal sacrifice held in Bengladesh during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha last year. A Guardian reportshows that blood combined with rain had formed red floods in the streets of the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, during that time.

Advertisement opens in new window

Surendran’s post had come after Youth Congress members slaughtered a cow in Kerala to protest against recently introduced law that banned sale of cattle for slaughter that virtually puts an end to beef sale.

The state, which loves its beef dishes, has witnessed the biggest protest against the recent cattle sale ban by the central government. Youth organisations have been holding beef fests in the state to protest against the ban.