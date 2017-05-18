The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 May 2017 Last Updated at 5:25 pm International

Just Like Her Aunt, Japan Princess To Lose Royal Status For Marrying Commoner

Outlook Web Bureau
Just Like Her Aunt, Japan Princess To Lose Royal Status For Marrying Commoner
Japanese Princess Mako
AP FILE

Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, is set surrender her royal status by marrying her former college classmate, Kei Komuro,  -- a firm worker – next year. 

Japan's imperial law requires a princess to leave the royal family after marrying a commoner, which had caused Mako aunt to surrender royalty after marrying a commoner more than a decade ago.

According to a report, Princess Mako’s engagement with Komuro will become official with an exchange of ceremonial gifts, after which a date will be set for the wedding. 

 The couple met five years ago during an event at a restaurant in Tokyo. Komuro proposed to the 25-year-old princess about a year after they met and Mako’s parents approved of the relationship.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tokyo Japan International Reportage
Next Story : Ex-FBI Head Appointed Special Counsel To Probe 'Russian Meddling' In US Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters