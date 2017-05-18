Just Like Her Aunt, Japan Princess To Lose Royal Status For Marrying Commoner

Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, is set surrender her royal status by marrying her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, -- a firm worker – next year.

Japan's imperial law requires a princess to leave the royal family after marrying a commoner, which had caused Mako aunt to surrender royalty after marrying a commoner more than a decade ago.

According to a report, Princess Mako’s engagement with Komuro will become official with an exchange of ceremonial gifts, after which a date will be set for the wedding.

The couple met five years ago during an event at a restaurant in Tokyo. Komuro proposed to the 25-year-old princess about a year after they met and Mako’s parents approved of the relationship.