INX Media Scam: FIR Against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukerjea
An FIR has been filed against former Union minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti, Indrani Mukherjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media company INX Media in 2008.
The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.
NDTV reported that a sprawling home in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood belonging to owners of INX Media, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, was among a dozen locations raided today. The CBI, which is investigating the investment approval given by Karti's father and former union finance minister, P. Chidambaram, is also handling the Sheena Bora murder case involving Peter and Indrani, who are currently lodged in jail.
The case has been registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and sextion 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to reports, the raids are being conducted in about 15 locations across the country. The raids are to do with a particular deal which involved required permissions being given to a TV channel, and that the deal was linked to Indrani Mukherjee and her company INX Media. INX Media operated channels like NewsX, 9X and 9X Music.
It is alleged that while the clearance was only for Rs. 4 crore, the actual foreign investment was much higher, and this was allowed because Karti allegedly facilitated the deal. The CBI is also investigating a money trail and the bribe allegedly given to Karti.
According to reports, on Sept 22, 2008, Karti's Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) allegedly received Rs. 35 Lakhs from INX Media, on the same day another Rs.60 lakh was allegedly paid from INX Media to Northstar Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. On September 24, 2008, another tranche of 20,000 Dollars were allegedly paid to ASCPL's Singapore subsidiary by INX Media.
The involvement of P. Chidambaram is also being investigated, since he was a Union Minister then.
Earlier, On 17 April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had issued notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd, its promoter Karti, and Advantage Strategic Consulting for violating foreign currency laws to the tune of Rs 2,307 crore.
Meanwhile, the CBI is expected to raid Chidambaram's native place in Karaikudi also.
The raids are happening at around 14 different locations in Chennai and also in the national capital in connection with the criminal misconduct in grant of FIPB approval.
(With agency input)
The raids are three years late. As Cho Ramaswamy said during the CBI raids of Raja, if after all these warnings they kept incriminating documents, they should be arrested for stupidity.
CBI raids Karti Chidambaram, alleges he got father’s ministry to clear FDI for INX media
The CBI has alleged that the INX Media’s FDI proposal was “deceitful and fallacious” but was approved by then Finance Minister P Chidambaram .
Both Karti and his father P Chidambaram are also facing a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis deal. Premises connected to Karti Chidambaram have earlier been searched by ED in connection with its alleged money laundering probe into the case. ED had recently said in a press statement that it was probing the role of P Chidambaram in the grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel Maxis deal case. Although a special court has discharged Dayanidhi Maran in the case, ED has gone to the High Court challenging the order.--'''
Being an Finance Minister of India it was your duty Mr Chidambram to block illegal investments in Foreign Countries but your own son indulged in investing in UK and tax heavens too .Evidence of Karti Chidambram being hands in gloves with Peter Mukherjia notirious for Sheena Murder case .
Well Mr Chidambram now when caught you will say naturally Political Vendetta .
Sir POLITICAL VENDETTA WAS WHEN YOU CHANGED THE ENCOUNTER OF ISHRAT JEHAN THE HUMAN BOMBER OF pAKI-iSI AND LeT TO KILLINGS OF INNOCENTS.YOU ENSURED THAT THE ATS GUJRAT AND IB GUJARAT TEAMS WERE COMPLETELY DESTROYED .
As an Dy Home Minister of Rajiv Sarkar in 1987 Mailana Muslims were simply lifted in trucks and killed at point balnk range .YOU FAILED TO GIVE JUSTICE TO FAMILIES OF YOUNG MUSLIM VICTIMS.
Itwas your Political agenda to put innocent Col Purohit and Sadvi Pragya in Jail .Even CBI under your orders to reinvestigate arrests of Muslims . CBI declared that Muslims were rightly arrested by the then ATS Maharashtra Head Mr Kakre .However Mr Karkre buckled under pressur eof Congressm Home Ministery and arrested Hindus as the real culprits when Pragya and Col Purohit were arrested.
And Saffron Terror term was first introduced in India.
Since your son has broken the Laws of India he should be rightly raided ,invetigaed and put in Jail .
So where is the Political Vendetta Sir ??