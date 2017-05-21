Indian National Arrested In Islamabad For Possessing Incomplete Travel Documents

Amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national has been arrested in Islamabad.

According to report by Samaa TV, the person was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad. He was accused of possessing incomplete travel documents.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and he has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

It has come days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the death sentence of Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer. He was charged of espionage by a Pakistani military court.

India had asserted that Jadhav was arrested from Iran, where he had been conducting business, however, Pakistan refuted the claims and said that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province for anti-national activities.

More details awaited