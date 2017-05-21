The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 May 2017 Last Updated at 4:34 pm National

Indian National Arrested In Islamabad For Possessing Incomplete Travel Documents

Outlook Web Bureau
Indian National Arrested In Islamabad For Possessing Incomplete Travel Documents
Representative image

Amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national has been arrested in Islamabad.

According to report by Samaa TV, the person was arrested  from F-8 area of Islamabad. He was  accused of possessing incomplete travel documents.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and he has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Advertisement opens in new window

It has come days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the death sentence  of Jadhav, a former Indian  Navy officer. He was charged of espionage  by a Pakistani military court.

 

India had asserted that Jadhav was arrested from Iran, where he had been conducting business, however, Pakistan refuted the claims and said that Jadhav was arrested  from Balochistan province for anti-national activities.

More details awaited

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nawaz Sharif Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad Pakistan Army National News Analysis
Next Story : Watch: Trump, Tillerson, Ross Dance With Swords In Saudi Arabia
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters