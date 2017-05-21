Indian National Arrested In Islamabad For Possessing Incomplete Travel Documents
Amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national has been arrested in Islamabad.
According to report by Samaa TV, the person was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad. He was accused of possessing incomplete travel documents.
A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and he has been sent to jail on judicial remand.
It has come days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the death sentence of Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer. He was charged of espionage by a Pakistani military court.
India had asserted that Jadhav was arrested from Iran, where he had been conducting business, however, Pakistan refuted the claims and said that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province for anti-national activities.
More details awaited
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ATS To Probe Unnao Train Derailment
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Panneerselvam Forecasts BJP Tie-Up
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Anti-Terrorism Squad Set To Probe Train Derailment In Unnao
- Triple Talaq Is Inhumane, Should Be Abolished, Says Shabana Azmi
- Special CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Excessive Alcohol, Caffeine Consumption Holding Journalists Back, Says Study
- Inspired From 'Mann Ki Baat', Jharkhand CM To Start 'CM Ki Baat'
- Pakistan Agency To Quiz 200 People, Including Reporters, Over Anti-Army Posts On Social Media
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Jharkhand: Four Lynched In Jamshedpur Over Suspicion Of Kidnapping Children
- Who Is Turning Premier Journalism School IIMC Into A Run-Of-The-Mill Polytechnic?
- Sachin Tendulkar Meets PM Narendra Modi, Briefs Him About Upcoming Biopic
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
Post a Comment