From Today, Train Passengers Can Pre-Order KFC, McDonald’s

Bored of regular food you get on trains? Passengers onboard Rajdhani and Shatabdi can pre-order their favorite food from outlets such Domino’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Sagar Ratna and others, which will be delivered to your seat.

The Hindustan Times reported that from June 15, passengers trains can order their favourite fast food on phone call or by SMS.

The railways have also partnered with other brands such as Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula’s and Pizza Hut.

A passenger can book their food by visiting the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or by dialing 1323 or by sending an SMS to 139.

On the website, the customer can enter his PNR number and choose the station owhere he/she wants food delivered. To order food via SMS, the passenger can send a text message ‘MEAL’ to 139.

According to the report, the passenger must book their meals at least two hours in advance. They will have option to make payments either online or by cash on delivery.

Earlier this month, the Railways had decided to make food order optional on all Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains that had in effect reduced ticket fares. The Rrailways had then said that the optional food-order facility will start on an experimental basis on 10 trains.

A report in the Business Line says that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) aims to expand its e-catering facility to serve 100,000 meals a day within a year. Currently it stands at 5,000 a day.