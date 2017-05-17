Didn't Go There With A Pistol, It Is All A Lie, Says Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Groom

Varsha Sahu, the woman accused of kidnapping her lover at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand district, has been arrested by the police. She has claimed that the groom, Ashok Yadav, left the venue with his own will.

According to an NDTV report, she has rubbished the allegation of using a gun to kidnap Yadav. Varsha said that they were lovers and had known each other since 8 years. She added that Yadav was being forced to marry another girl by his family.

Speaking to the news channel, Varsha said, "I did not go there with a pistol... it is all a lie," said the 25-year-old to the police.

"I have known him for eight years now. I told him that I would not let this wedding happen, but he was not aware that I would take such a step. Even he was not ready for the marriage," said accused Varsha Sahu to ANI.

Following this dramatic series of events, the police was called in to investigate.

However, the groom is still missing.

Police said that the woman, a resident of the Banda district worked at a private clinic with Ashok Yadav (the kidnapped man), had an affair with the woman for the past several months.

"The boy was from Banda. What happened was that she came to the venue and took the groom at gun-point. The girl has been caught and the girl said they are lovers. She also said that the boy was not happy with the wedding and they both love each other," said Hamirpur Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI).

A case was later lodged with the police, who launched a search operation to intercept the vehicle. (ANI)