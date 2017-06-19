Baba Ramdev Claims Amit Shah Lost 20 Kgs After Practicing Yoga

On Tuesday, yoga guru Baba Ramdev claimed that BJP president Amit Shah lost 20 kilos after practicing yoga.

The comments came during a yoga camp in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, a day before International Yoga Day, reported The Times of India.

Ramdev said,"People who frivolously say that yoga is not a sport are ignorant and their opinion should be discarded. Yoga is also a sport and it should be included under the sports category."

Earlier on Saturday, Ramdev said he has plans to launch 10,000 Patanjali Wellness and Health Centres globally to popularise yoga.

The Gujarat government is organising, with Ramdev’s support, a mega event at Ahmedabad's GMDC ground on Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21. The aim of the event is to set a new world record for the highest number of people performing yoga at one place.

“We will make yoga popular in the entire world. We will open 10,000 Patanjali Wellness and Health Centres in the world, starting with 1,000 centres in the country in a short time,” Ramdev told reporters. About 1.25 lakh people are expected to participate in the event at GMDC ground, Ramdev said.

The existing record was set in Delhi on 21 June, 2015 when 35,985 people performed yoga in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramdev said Modi himself had asked him to break this record.

(With PTI inputs)