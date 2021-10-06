Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Tiger By The Tail: When The LTTE Held Sway And Sri Lanka Was A Bloody Mess

Seema Guha’s recollections of the violent days in Jaffna in 1987. When a fragile truce between the Lankan army and the LTTE fell apart.

Tiger By The Tail: When The LTTE Held Sway And Sri Lanka Was A Bloody Mess
Tortured Days | Photograph by Getty Images

Trending

Tiger By The Tail: When The LTTE Held Sway And Sri Lanka Was A Bloody Mess
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T17:26:43+05:30
Seema Guha
Seema Guha

Seema Guha

More stories from Seema Guha
View All

18 October 2021

As the Sri Lankan Air Force plane from Colombo took a sharp turn over the sea to land in Palaly air­­port, I looked out at the breathtaking view below: turquoise waters glistening in the morning sunlight, a few sailboats lazily skimming the water. There was hope in the air that October morning in 1987. The India-Sri Lanka peace agreement signed in July had temporarily stopped the endless fighting. There was an air of optimism; Sinhalese workers who had fled the fighting trickled back to their old jobs.  

Palaly airport brought you to Jaffna, provincial capital of Tamil majority Northern Province—stronghold of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. This was where Tiger chief Prabhakaran, the reclusive leader who operated from Mul­­l­­aitivu held sway. I had arrived in Colombo about four months ago, just about three years into the profession and was excited to have got an interview with Prabhakaran. The meeting was scheduled for the evening; I had to be at Jaffna University headquarters of the LTTE, from where I would be escorted to a secret location.

ALSO READ: Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

I took a broken-down Morris Minor taxi (all cabs were of the ’50s and ’60s vintage) to Jaffna, an hour’s drive from Palaly. The air force controlled air operations but the military, earlier deployed in Jaffna, was now confined to the Dutch fort. The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) was everywhere in Jaffna, keeping peace and taking stock of weapons surrendered by the LTTE. Prabhakaran had insisted during negotiations that his boys would not hand over arms to the Sri Lankan military. Everyone knew that the Tigers were handing over old, discarded weapons to the IPKF. The Indian army didn’t press the issue.

The drive to Subhash hotel in Jaffna took over an hour; I rattled along at a snail’s pace through the lush green countryside dotted with tall coconut trees.

From Archives

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

In Jaffna, news trickled in by early aft­ernoon that the Sri Lankan Navy had stopped an LTTE boat off Point Pedro with 17 Tigers, including some important commanders aboard. The navy said the boat was smuggling arms across the Palk Straits and refused to let off the men, saying the accord did not give immunity for those carrying arms.

ALSO READ: Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Defence Minister Lalith Athulatmudali was told that Pulendran, the man believed responsible for the massacre of a busload of civilians, including Buddhist monks, was among those captured. For the Sinhala Buddhist majority outraged by the atrocity, this was a chance to get even. Lalith insisted that the 17 would be flown to Colombo to face trial for bringing in arms. The Tigers asked the Indians to ensure that the men, held at Palaly airport, are not handed over to Colombo. Rumours began circulating that if the cadres were forcibly taken to Colombo, the orders were to use the cyanide capsule each wore around the neck. They were to die rather than spill out vital information under torture.  

Hearing all this, I took a taxi straight back to the airport. Being the only journalist there at that time, it was easy to persuade the IPKF to let me talk to Pulendran.  

He looked nothing like a fighter. Wearing a white, half-sleeved shirt over a pair of cotton trousers and rubber chappals, he looked like any other young man in Jaffna. I asked him if he had instructions to kill himself. He said no. It was apparent that Pulendran knew his time was up. But he wistfully recalled that he had been married for just two months and would love to see his wife, to say goodbye to her.

ALSO READ: Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

At the bus stop lay the bodies of 10 Lankan soldiers shot in cold blood by the LTTE.

I was shaken by the meeting and got in touch with Yogi, the LTTE political secretary. I asked him if Pulendran’s last wish could be fulfilled. It was impossible, Yogi said. Seeing his wife could weaken his resolve to take the cyanide capsule. But, I argued, the cyanide capsule has been removed when he was captured. Yogi said there were ways to sneak one in.

Negotiations between the LTTE, India, and Sri Lanka continued through the day. By late afternoon, Sri Lankan forces came in to take charge of the men. The LTTE had managed to sneak in the capsule. Pulendra used it and died before he could be flown to Colombo.

The death of the ‘heroes’ was ann­­­ounced over the public address system in Jaffna. People with grim faces gathered in street corners. An air of despo­ndency hung over the town. I stepped out at dusk to go to Jaffna University, where the LTTE had an office.

Outside, Jaffna was like a war zone. Tiger cadres, who till then had ref­rained from displaying weapons, were out in strength, brandishing AK-47s. Motor bikes carrying armed LTTE men sped by frenetically. Shops downed their shutters; there was not a taxi in sight. I got one willing to drop me, but was told I had to find my way back to the hotel.

ALSO READ: The Quest For Our Glorious Past Is How The Right-Wing Woos The People

The LTTE office was manned by young boys in battle fatigues carrying assault rifles. I waited for Yogi. He walked in around 10:30 pm and gave me the bad news: my interview has been scrapped. He bitterly complained that New Delhi had not bothered to exert enough influence on Jayawardene and Athulathmudali to save Pulendra and his companions. Around 11: 45 pm, Yogi and three other cadres escorted me back to the hotel.

As soon as I entered, I was told that the owner wanted to see me urgently. The elderly Tamil gentleman had an urgent request. He said he had five Sinhalese staff-members, whose lives were in danger. He wanted me to take them to the IPKF camp for safety. At 4:30 am, he would have a car waiting for me.

ALSO READ: Congress-Left Too Harks Back To The Past In Search For A Better Future

I was told that the very same Yogi had stormed in around 8 pm, demanding that the Sinhalese workers be handed over. They had been sent for safety to the owner’s home.

I woke up to a dreadful sight. At the bus stop next to our hotel lay the bodies of 10 Lankan soldiers who were held prisoner by the Tigers before the peace pact was signed. They were shot in cold blood; their bodies bore marks of torture. The Sinhalese manager of a cement plan was similarly shot.

The Sinhalese waiters were petrified; I was trembling with shock. They crouched at the back of the van that was plastered with press stickers. We reached Jaffna fort, which was occupied by the IPKF, with a small detachment of the Lankan army. I called the Colonel and said that I wished him to shelter the five workers.

His immediate reaction: “Please don’t bring the Sinhalese here. I don’t want them. It is your problem. I cannot take charge of these chaps.” Fuming, I went to the Lankan camp and made the same request. They happily agreed and promised that they would be sent back to Colombo. As I came away, I realised I did not even know the names of the Sinhala boys.

(This appeared in the print edition as "Fright Nights")

ALSO READ

Our Past In The Present

Fallen Earth And Divine Soil

A Catalogue Of Melancholic Ghosts

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

The Sound Of Magic: For The Love Of Long Playing Records

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

How Green Was My Kashmir Valley: The Magic Of Movies In Cinemas

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: How India Post Is Reinventing Itself In A Digital World

Tags

Seema Guha Sri Lanka Nostalgia Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) International Essays
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Sticking With Pigs

Sans Frontiers

Taliban’s Return Gives India-Russia Ties Fresh Air

Data Jehad? It’s Not Just Weaponry That Has Fallen Into Taliban Hands

Sans Frontiers

Remembering Fahim, The Kabul Journalist The Taliban Killed in Panjshir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from World

In That Talibani Night, They Slept With Their Boots On

In That Talibani Night, They Slept With Their Boots On

Afghanistan’s Future Is Past Continuous After Last US Troop Pulls Out

Afghanistan’s Future Is Past Continuous After Last US Troop Pulls Out

Foreign Hand | ‘I’ll Welcome You To The Club,' Said The Rocket To The Djoker

Foreign Hand | ‘I’ll Welcome You To The Club,' Said The Rocket To The Djoker

Sans Frontiers

Sans Frontiers

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / The PIL had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

PTI / Since taking over as RCB captain in 2013, Kohli has never won the title. His best performance as RCB skipper came in 2016 when they finished runners-up.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Outlook Web Desk / Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include discussions on response to humanitarian needs and security.

Advertisement