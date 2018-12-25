The Third Rock From The Sun

The Firebreak Firefighters try to stop a stubborn wildfire in California from the ground and the sky. Many ­people were killed and property lost as forest fires raged through the year in drought-hit California, reminding us of the ­consequences of human ­interference and climate change. Photograph by AP

Chrystal Ball Gazing Mankind takes small steps, glorious leaps; all showing what we create and how beautiful they are—like the colourful topiaries at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea flower show Photograph by AP

The spunky German lassie raising a toast in an Oktoberfest beer tent Photograph by Getty Images

English fans going ‘Go-Kane!’ ‘Go-Kane!’ for superstar Harry Kane in a World Cup match against Colombia Photograph by AP

Two dancers performing Swan Lake at the St Petersburg ballet Photograph by AP

On Moon Watch A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens. Our moon is always there, constant amid our feats and follies. Photograph by AP

Collision of tradition and modernity as Emirati women take selfies at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Photograph by AP

File of people—almost mimicking The Beatles’s iconic Abbey Road walk, but sadly for a tragic reason—moving to safety ­during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida. Photograph by Getty Images

Combination images of Palestinians shot in the ­ legs during demonstrations at the Gaza Strip border with Israel. Photograph by AP

The Race Is On Priscilla Frederick of Antigua and Barbuda epitomises human endeavour in the women’s high jump final of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Photograph by Getty Images

Nature demonstrates how puny we are—an aerial shot of a ­damaged highway in Alaska in November after back-to-back earthquakes. Photograph by AP

Elon Musk (left) of the futuristic firm Tesla is all dandy at a ‘Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ show in New York City. Photograph by Getty Images

Life-size Mesmer robot Fred is being worked upon. Mesmer characters can be fictional or faithful recreations of real-world people with ­accuracy possible to the last pore. Photograph by Getty Images

The glinting Pacific offers the perfect setting for the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco. Photograph by Getty Images

The Diehards There’s a thing called adrenaline rush and it will take a huge dose of hermetic self-restraint to stop its flow. It’s in our DNA; and also in this golfer’s…playing a shot while an ash plume rises in the background from the Kilauea ­volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island in May. Photograph by Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron pumping his fist in joy as France win the football World Cup in Moscow. Photograph by AP

Gut-Pressed Tradition Let us tell you of an oil spill. Look at these tree-climbing goats feeding on an Argania Spinosa, the Argan tree, in southwestern Morocco. By doing so, they are doing us a service. They eat the fruit and spit out the seeds, the source of Argan oil. Photograph by AP