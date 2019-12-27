i No ! The Year Of Dissent

If anything can be called a unifier in 2019, it is the street protests running around the globe—various skeins of outrage bound as a common strand. Throughout the year, mass agitations and barricades—violent at times—erupted from Lebanon and Algeria to Catalonia and Chile, and from Hong Kong and Ecuador to Sudan and India. Though the millions thronging streets with banners, slogans and raw emotion were similar, they were actuated by different reasons. If in Lebanon it was a tax on phone calls via WhatsApp, in Chile it was hike in the metro rail fare; in Hong Kong it was a draconian law and in Sudan it was the demand for the “corrupt”, long-serving leader’s ouster. The outpouring of anger on display indicated the depth of the ire they had for their rulers.

With a global median age at 30 and nearly one-third of the world population at 20, experts pointed out the power of the educated, unemployed youth. Yet, large numbers of the elderly and middle-aged belied that characterisation.

In a trend seen from 2011 in Egypt, social media helped org­anisers to stay a step ahead of the autho­rities’ ham-fisted reprisals. But, unlike the “street fighting years” of the ’60s, a unique feature was their mostly leaderless quality. While the “solidarity of the str­eets” was strung by a giant concatenation of emulative acts, impromptu planning marked individual stages. There is no unanimity on how the protests would end—some have begun to peter out; in others, cries punch holes in the winter air still.

The heart-stopping quality of these arresting ima­ges conveys raw immediacy—a reminder that we all belong, by extension, to a long, flaming street.

Also Read



Outlook's Choice As Issue Of The Year: Faith—Or Its Absence

Faith Of Any Kind Cannot Function Without 'Suspension Of Disbelief'

Bhakti Ras That Binds Bharat

That Once Perhaps Were Eyes

We, The Faithful

A Nimbus Received

For People To Wield This Bound Aaron’s Rod

Shards Of A Broken Dream

Devil In The Detail

That’s All, Folks...

With God At The Non-Striker’s End

Ghost Train Of Our Memories

A Technology Of Self-Sabotage

Food, Faith And Folly

When Krishna Spoke To The Qalandar

