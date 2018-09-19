Why Indian Students Should Consider Asia Pacific Region For Education

The West was always the default higher-educational destination for aspirational Indian scholars, ever since the days of Gandhi and Nehru. But only in recent years did we start looking northwards and eastwards, in the Asian yard for taleem. And a rich and diverse landscape it has proved to be. More and more Indian students are opting for the variety of courses being offered in the Asia Pacific which comprises of China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, the lattermost country, of course, has held an impressive higher-education portfolio among Indians for long.

As in everything else, China is determined to leave a formidable footprint in education. It now spends almost four per cent of its massive GDP on education. Several of its universities are highly ranked, and a lot of the degrees are taught in English. Despite this, after finishing a degree, it is nearly impossible to get a job unless you are competent in Mandarin and written Chinese. Universities like CEIBS (China Europe International Business School) are well regarded for business education.

Top Hong Kong Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 University of Hong Kong 9/F, Knowles Building Pok Fu Lam Road, Pokfulam, Pokfulam, Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong 2 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Clear Water Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong 3 Chinese University of Hong Kong Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong 4 City University of Hong Kong Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon, Hong Kong 5 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 11 Yuk Choi Road, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong 6 Hong Kong Baptist University Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong 7 Lingnan University 8 Castle Peak Road, Tuen Mun, New Territories,Hong Kong 8 Open University of Hong Kong Ho Man Tin Campus, 30 Good Shepherd Street, Kowloon City, Hong Kong 9 Education University of Hong Kong Tai Po Campus, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong 10 Hong Kong Shue Yan University 10 Wai Tsui Crescent, Braemar Hill Road, North Point, Eastern, Hong Kong

Japan offers a few undergraduate and several Masters degrees in English as well. Tokyo University and Kyoto University are well known for their courses in science, technology and the Arts. Waseda University is the one to go for business. For several Universities in Japan, you will, instead of sending in your grades, need to write a common entrance exam for foreign students.

Top Hong Kong B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 University of Hong Kong 9/F, Knowles Building Pok Fu Lam Road, Pokfulam, Pokfulam, Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong 2 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Clear Water Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong 3 Chinese University of Hong Kong Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong 4 City University of Hong Kong Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon, Hong Kong 5 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 11 Yuk Choi Road, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong 6 Hong Kong Baptist University Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Despite its reputation for being expensive, education in Japan is quite affordable, and living costs for students is relatively reasonable. Also, the Japanese government has begun offering more scholarships to incentivise more international students to come to Japan to study.

Green Grass Students at the National University of Singapore

You will need to know the language at a business proficiency level for most jobs, and will need to be a fluent Japanese speaker in order to live in Japan, since they don’t speak much English.

South Korea wants to go the Japan way too. The country has a good reputation for courses in science, engineering and business. And it’s eager to take international students. A recent trend has seen more courses being taught in English as well, and Universities like Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University have good reputations for Business courses.

A plus side is that the fees in South Korea are very affordable, and living expenses are manageable. But to get a job in South Korea, as in Japan and China, requires proficiency in Korean.

Top Singapore Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 National University of Singapore 21 Lower Kent Ridge Road, 119077, Singapore 2 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 50 Nanyang Avenue, Singapore 639798, Singapore 3 Singapore Management University 81 Victoria St, Singapore 188065 4 James Cook University Singapore 149 Sims Drive, Singapore 387380 5 Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) 501 Stirling Rd, Singapore 148951 6 Singapore University of Technology and Design 8 Somapah Rd, Singapore 487372 7 Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts 80 Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189655 8 Singapore Institute of Technology 25 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179104 9 Curtin University 92 Jln Rajah, Singapore 329162 10 University of Nevada Las Vegas 105 Cecil St, 1606 The Octagon, Singapore 069534

Hong Kong is another great and more common option amongst Indian Students. It’s relatively easy for Indian students to get a Hong Kong visa. The tuition fees is slightly more expensive, and living expenses are on the higher side as well, but several universities offer scholarships, including those aimed directly at Indians students. It is also easy to get a work permit after graduation, though the job market is extremely competitive. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and The Chinese University of Hong Kong are well regarded for science, technology and business.

Then there’s Singapore, another popular choice amongst Indian students. The country has a large Indian Community too. Fees and living costs in Singapore are high in the Asian context, but the level of education is high. Both the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University are highly ranked and well regarded for most subjects, especially in Business. Singapore is also friendly in getting jobs though the market is highly competitive.

Top Singapore B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 National University of Singapore 21 Lower Kent Ridge Road, 119077, Singapore 2 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 50 Nanyang Avenue, Singapore 639798, Singapore 3 Singapore Management University 81 Victoria St, Singapore 188065

Finally, if you are considering subjects like medicine, you might want to look at the Philippines, which offers good medical education at a reasonable price. If you are looking at Business, look at China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore or Japan, as all offer excellent MBAs.

The Asia Pacific is a region that Indians need to consider more seriously in terms of education, they are our close neighbours and offer good a quality of education at an affordable price.