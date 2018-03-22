Unpredictable Grades

1
- Pro He represents change and fresh energy, which the party urgently needs
- Con Rahul takes over at a time when the Congress has lost much of its relevance as a national party
2
- Pro Rahul maintains close contact with his chosen set of people, keeping tabs on progress through them
- Con How he uses the wisdom and experience of the Congress elders is not yet clear and can be a challenge
3
- Pro As a Gandhi scion there are no challengers to Rahul’s leadership in the party
- Con But the Congress may go into “sleep” mode without Rahul’s physical presence
4
- Pro Rahul seems honest in acknowledging Congress’s weakness for “letting people down”
- Con His long “leave of absence” raises questions about his seriousness in leading
5
- Pro The Congress party still has the potential to become the nucleus of the anti-BJP front
- Con But apart from a few bipolar states, Congress is almost non-existent in most states with strong regional parties
6
- Pro Rahul and Congress stand for the “secular, liberal and inclusive” ethos of India
- Con But the tendency to play the “soft Hindutva” card may push minorities to regional parties’ fold
7
- Pro Rahul’s leadership can shed much of the “corruption tag” associated with the party by bringing in fresh faces as his close team
- Con Barring a few, most of his young, close aides continue to be children of regional feudal lords and not ordinary people
8
- Pro In the past one year Rahul has managed to make people, especially youngsters, listen to him and appreciate much of what he says
- Con But he is yet to match Modi’s ability to reach out to the masses and convey his messages effectively
9
- Pro As president of the Congress, Rahul will have the advantage of engaging with a host of regional parties
- Con But he lacks his mother’s heft to be taken seriously outside the party and needs Sonia in the backdrop to succeed
10
- Pro The Congress may wait for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to project Rahul as PM
- Con Many regional party leaders may also see the opportunity and throw their hat in the ring for the coveted post
11
- Pro Rahul can continue to be guided by his mother, Sonia, and take her advice on crucial issues
- Con But as he feels more confident in his new role, there may be clashes between his and his mother’s advisors
12
- Pro Most non-BJP parties will want to have Congress as part of their alliance
- Con But such alliances can jeopardise the Congress’s own relevance in the states
13
- Pro Recent by elections in UP and Bihar show the BJP is not invincible
- Con But credit for such victories goes to the relevant regional parties and not the Congress
14
- Pro Rahul realises Congress needs to accept the ground reality and play “second fiddle” in many states
- Con Traditionally, however, Congress has failed to transfer its vote to partners, though it may have benefited from the alliances
By Pragya Singh, Illustrations by R. Prasad
“The ‘Tragedy with Rahul’ is that he is a ‘LUDO Player’ who is given ‘CHESS’ on the mat.”
