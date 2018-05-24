Top 25 Law Colleges In 2018

See all the latest and previous college rankings.

(1,000) Rank 2017 Change 1 NLSIU G Bangalore 204 238 137 196 144 920 1 0 2 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences* G Kolkata 192 220 125 193 139 870 2 0 3 ILS Law College P Pune 194 226 98 181 131 829 4 1 4 Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College P Pune 180 207 106 176 127 797 5 1 5 Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia) G Delhi 163 202 81 176 113 734 6 1 6 Faculty of Law, BHU* G Varanasi 182 198 64 169 112 725 8 2 7 Hidayatullah National Law University * G Raipur 183 174 70 191 102 720 7 0 8 Institute of Law, Nirma University* P Ahmedabad 172 195 72 177 104 720 11 3 9 PG College of Law, Osmania University* G Hyderabad 163 213 81 155 106 719 10 1 10 Symbiosis Law School Pune P Pune 174 166 94 184 99 717 9 -1 11 MS Ramaiah College of Law P Bangalore 170 181 93 159 114 717 12 1 12 Amity Law School* P Delhi 137 187 92 177 122 715 13 1 13 School Of Law (KIIT) P Bhubaneswar 148 205 79 167 108 708 14 1 14 Jindal Global Law School P Sonipat 144 173 104 166 113 700 Np 15 Army Institute Of Law* P Mohali 155 164 62 169 128 678 16 1 16 CMR Law School P Bangalore 147 201 63 161 102 674 17 1 17 Amity Law School P Noida 139 169 58 164 113 643 18 1 18 National Law University* G Cuttack 66 205 73 185 112 640 21 3 19 Llyod Law College P Greater Noida 123 164 104 142 106 639 Np 21 IMS Law College* G Noida 119 185 72 166 97 638 19 -2 21 Manikchand Pahade Law College P Aurangabad 130 172 85 148 83 617 22 1 22 Indore Institute Of Law P Indore 138 142 112 121 104 617 Np 23 St.Wilfred's College Of Law P Jaipur 87 179 67 150 131 614 26 3 24 SDM Law College P Mangalore 155 163 63 121 110 612 20 -4 25 K.L.E. Society's Law College P Bangalore 124 170 61 150 104 610 24 -1

*Latest available scores have been used for institutes that could not participate in the survey this year.