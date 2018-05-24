Top 25 Law Colleges In 2018

|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|NLSIU
|G
|Bangalore
|204
|238
|137
|196
|144
|920
|1
|0
|2
|The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences*
|G
|Kolkata
|192
|220
|125
|193
|139
|870
|2
|0
|3
|ILS Law College
|P
|Pune
|194
|226
|98
|181
|131
|829
|4
|1
|4
|Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College
|P
|Pune
|180
|207
|106
|176
|127
|797
|5
|1
|5
|Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|Delhi
|163
|202
|81
|176
|113
|734
|6
|1
|6
|Faculty of Law, BHU*
|G
|Varanasi
|182
|198
|64
|169
|112
|725
|8
|2
|7
|Hidayatullah National Law University *
|G
|Raipur
|183
|174
|70
|191
|102
|720
|7
|0
|8
|Institute of Law, Nirma University*
|P
|Ahmedabad
|172
|195
|72
|177
|104
|720
|11
|3
|9
|PG College of Law, Osmania University*
|G
|Hyderabad
|163
|213
|81
|155
|106
|719
|10
|1
|10
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|P
|Pune
|174
|166
|94
|184
|99
|717
|9
|-1
|11
|MS Ramaiah College of Law
|P
|Bangalore
|170
|181
|93
|159
|114
|717
|12
|1
|12
|Amity Law School*
|P
|Delhi
|137
|187
|92
|177
|122
|715
|13
|1
|13
|School Of Law (KIIT)
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|148
|205
|79
|167
|108
|708
|14
|1
|14
|Jindal Global Law School
|P
|Sonipat
|144
|173
|104
|166
|113
|700
|Np
|15
|Army Institute Of Law*
|P
|Mohali
|155
|164
|62
|169
|128
|678
|16
|1
|16
|CMR Law School
|P
|Bangalore
|147
|201
|63
|161
|102
|674
|17
|1
|17
|Amity Law School
|P
|Noida
|139
|169
|58
|164
|113
|643
|18
|1
|18
|National Law University*
|G
|Cuttack
|66
|205
|73
|185
|112
|640
|21
|3
|19
|Llyod Law College
|P
|Greater Noida
|123
|164
|104
|142
|106
|639
|Np
|21
|IMS Law College*
|G
|Noida
|119
|185
|72
|166
|97
|638
|19
|-2
|21
|Manikchand Pahade Law College
|P
|Aurangabad
|130
|172
|85
|148
|83
|617
|22
|1
|22
|Indore Institute Of Law
|P
|Indore
|138
|142
|112
|121
|104
|617
|Np
|23
|St.Wilfred's College Of Law
|P
|Jaipur
|87
|179
|67
|150
|131
|614
|26
|3
|24
|SDM Law College
|P
|Mangalore
|155
|163
|63
|121
|110
|612
|20
|-4
|25
|K.L.E. Society's Law College
|P
|Bangalore
|124
|170
|61
|150
|104
|610
|24
|-1
*Latest available scores have been used for institutes that could not participate in the survey this year.
