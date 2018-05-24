The Magazine
﻿
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 25 Law Colleges In 2018

NSLU retains its first position
Top 25 Law Colleges In 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-06-02T11:34:45+0530
See all the latest and previous college rankings.
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 NLSIU G Bangalore 204 238 137 196 144 920 1 0
2 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences* G Kolkata 192 220 125 193 139 870 2 0
3 ILS Law College P Pune 194 226 98 181 131 829 4 1
4 Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College P Pune 180 207 106 176 127 797 5 1
5 Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia) G Delhi 163 202 81 176 113 734 6 1
6 Faculty of Law, BHU* G Varanasi 182 198 64 169 112 725 8 2
7 Hidayatullah National Law University * G Raipur 183 174 70 191 102 720 7 0
8 Institute of Law, Nirma University* P Ahmedabad 172 195 72 177 104 720 11 3
9 PG College of Law, Osmania University* G Hyderabad 163 213 81 155 106 719 10 1
10 Symbiosis Law School Pune P Pune 174 166 94 184 99 717 9 -1
11 MS Ramaiah College of Law P Bangalore 170 181 93 159 114 717 12 1
12 Amity Law School* P Delhi 137 187 92 177 122 715 13 1
13 School Of Law (KIIT) P Bhubaneswar 148 205 79 167 108 708 14 1
14 Jindal Global Law School P Sonipat 144 173 104 166 113 700 Np  
15 Army Institute Of Law* P Mohali 155 164 62 169 128 678 16 1
16 CMR Law School P Bangalore 147 201 63 161 102 674 17 1
17 Amity Law School P Noida 139 169 58 164 113 643 18 1
18 National Law University* G Cuttack 66 205 73 185 112 640 21 3
19 Llyod Law College P Greater Noida 123 164 104 142 106 639 Np  
21 IMS Law College* G Noida 119 185 72 166 97 638 19 -2
21 Manikchand Pahade Law College P Aurangabad 130 172 85 148 83 617 22 1
22 Indore Institute Of Law P Indore 138 142 112 121 104 617 Np  
23 St.Wilfred's College Of Law P Jaipur 87 179 67 150 131 614 26 3
24 SDM Law College P Mangalore 155 163 63 121 110 612 20 -4
25 K.L.E. Society's Law College P Bangalore 124 170 61 150 104 610 24 -1
*Latest available scores have been used for institutes that could not participate in the survey this year.

