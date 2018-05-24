Top 15 Mass Comm Colleges In 2018

|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia
|G
|Delhi
|201
|214
|160
|197
|128
|899
|1
|0
|2
|Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication
|P
|Pune
|200
|205
|134
|213
|125
|876
|2
|0
|3
|Xavier Institute of Communications
|P
|Mumbai
|219
|195
|134
|163
|134
|844
|3
|0
|4
|Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|191
|219
|133
|186
|109
|839
|4
|0
|5
|Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media
|P
|Bangalore
|162
|175
|140
|185
|119
|780
|5
|0
|6
|School Of Communication
|P
|Manipal
|154
|184
|138
|178
|120
|775
|6
|0
|7
|Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia
|P
|Mumbai
|197
|176
|124
|164
|113
|773
|7
|0
|8
|Amity School Of Communication *
|P
|Noida
|150
|186
|120
|183
|109
|747
|9
|1
|9
|Manorama School of Communication
|P
|Kottayam
|156
|199
|97
|175
|118
|744
|8
|-1
|10
|Institute Of Management Studies Noida*
|P
|Noida
|148
|171
|115
|178
|117
|729
|10
|0
|11
|NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD)
|P
|Kolkata
|135
|206
|121
|166
|100
|728
|11
|0
|12
|Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
|P
|Delhi
|135
|199
|122
|160
|104
|720
|12
|0
|13
|National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism
|P
|Ahmedabad
|162
|160
|120
|140
|118
|700
|Np
|14
|St. Joseph College Of Communication
|P
|Kottayam
|104
|140
|143
|170
|109
|665
|13
|-1
|15
|Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS
|P
|Delhi
|133
|147
|115
|158
|101
|653
|14
|-1
