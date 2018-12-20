The Big Shift Is The Attention Our PM Gives To South Asia: Ranjan Mathai

Former Indian foreign secretary Ranjan Mathai (66) has been keenly following the dramatic developments in India’s neighbourhood in recent months. A 1974-batch officer of the IFS, Mathai had been instrumental in formulating many policies when he was handling Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives and Sri Lanka as Joint Secretary BSM in South Block. He talks to Pranay Sharma on China’s growing footprint in South Asia and how effective PM Narendra Modi’s policy has been in meeting the challenges India faces in its backyard. Excerpts:

I agree. All countries have faced dilemmas in managing neighbourhood policies. In 2013, the Chinese president declared a policy to make neighbours friendlier in politics, economically more closely tied, while having deeper security cooperation and closer people-to-people ties with them. That did not last—whether one looks at China’s relations with Japan or neighbours on the South China Sea littoral. Historically, the ‘Good Neigh­bour’ policy of the US towards Latin America was not sustained. The EU developed the European Neighbourhood Policy aimed at ‘stabilisation, security and prosperity’ in countries to its east, and south along the Mediterranean coast. These very reg­ions were the sources of the migration crisis shaking the EU foundations.

How effective has India’s neighbourhood policy been under the Narendra Modi government?

It’s been quite effective in some areas and faced setbacks in others. That has been the norm in earlier eras too when priority for the neighbourhood was the declared policy of the government. Within the reg­ion however, there is recognition that India’s policy is now being sustained.

Has there been a significant shift of emphasis? PM Modi invited South Asian leaders to his inaugural, underlining the importance of the region.

There has been a shift in terms of the time and focus the PM puts into building closer relations with leaders of neigh­bouring countries through regular per­sonal engagement. In terms of bilateral and regional cooperation programmes, the government has built up steadily on earlier initiatives. The invitation to the leaders of neighbouring countries for the inaugural ceremony was a gesture that caught the imagination of not just our region, but the world outside.

Do our South Asian neighbours have more options today and no longer see India as the sole power in the region?

South Asian countries have always had, and used, other options. It’s not just Pakistan that aligned itself with outside powers or sought options outside the reg­ion. Sri Lanka retained its military links with Britain till 1956; and in the 1980s sought membership of ASEAN. Afghanistan entered the Economic Cooperation Organisation some years ago and plays a role in Central Asia. The Maldives has leveraged its membership of the Small Islands Developing States group to promote its global standing.

What does this mean for Delhi?

South Asia has never been an area of exc­lusivity; no region in the world is like that. Nor can any major powers keep smaller neighbours exclusively in their orbit. Our planners have to guard against our neighbourhood harbouring forces inimical to our nat­ional security; and pursue policies designed to create commonality of economic interests. Nei­g­h­bours must have a stake in our growth.

India always sought options, stressed non-alignment. Why does it grudge its neighbours doing the same thing?

Non-alignment served us well not only by giving us options, but by keeping us out of conflicts between the two blocs. Pakistan’s entry into one of the camps brought the Cold War into our region. We don’t grudge our neighbours being non-aligned, but if they get aligned with others in a way that adversely affects our national security or well-being, we do have a problem.

Is China’s growing footprint in South Asia the biggest challenge for India?

It is a major strategic challenge, one of the biggest we face. The CPEC is entre­nching Chinese support for illegal occupation of Indian territory from where Pakistan launches terror attacks against us. Its maritime Silk Road initiative intends to advance its geopolitical interests in the Indian Ocean.

India-Pak relations have been hostile. But we have also had problems with other neighbo­urs recently. Are we rel­uctant to ack­no­w­ledge them as sov­ereign nations with a right to ­pursue independent policies?

Pakistan has maintained hostile rel­ations against India. With our other neighbours (apart from China) we have had periods of difficult, even tense relations, but not hostility on the same level as with Pakistan. The causes are many, including the intrusion of our domestic politics into our diplomatic relations, and often due to our insensitivity tow­ards the concerns caused by disparities in size and strength between us and our neighbours. Speaking in 1968 about Canada’s relations with the US, Pierre Trudeau remarked: “Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even tempered the beast…one is aff­ected by every twitch and grunt.”

In recent months, India seems to have regained its position in many of these countries and can now have a more cooperative relationship. But can this be sustained?

Yes, but that will require we remain pol­itically engaged at the highest level, sustain our economic growth, and continue providing market access, development assistance, investment and connectivity. All countries in South Asia have electoral processes for choosing their leaders. We must build relations across the political spectrum, and be nimble and nuanced in responding to rising expectations among the people.

Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh has been a close ally of India for several years. If the year-end polls bring a new government in Dhaka, how will it affect its relations with Delhi?

Over the past decade, Bangladesh and India have built mut­ually beneficial, friendly and const­ru­ctive ties. Rela­tions with India shouldn’t become an electoral issue in Bangladesh.

In the post-Wuhan understanding, is it possible for India and China to work in a cooperative manner for peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia?

The Wuhan understanding provides some stability to our bilateral relations with China. Whether this can work for peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia depends largely on China’s policies—giving cover to Pakistan over Masood Azhar that reduces pressure on Rawalpindi to move away from sending terrorists into India, or its atti­tude tow­ards anti-Indian elements in Nepal will result in moderating these elements, to bilateral and sub-regional cooperation programmes with India, or if its foreign development progra­mmes are transparent and follow int­e­rnationally acc­eptable norms. I am not convinced this will happen.