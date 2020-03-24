STOP PRESS!

Dear Well-wisher,

I write this to you for a special reason under extraordinary circumstances. As mankind grapples with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and collectively stares at uncertainty and a spell of large-scale disruptions, I am announcing with a heavy heart a temporary suspension of the print edition of your favourite Outlook magazine with immediate effect. But Outlook will continue to inform, engage and converse with you in the digital space at www.outlookindia.com where an e-version of the magazine will be available.

The decision not to print has been forced upon us by situations evolving across India. Lockdowns and curfews—important and necessary measures to stop the extremely contagious virus jumping from person to person—mean we cannot distribute the print version of your magazine. Even if we print it for record’s sake, it will be mere tokenism. The decision not to deliver the magazine at such trying times is also intended at minimising your contact with anything that has passed through several hands and could endanger your well-being.

Desperate times require desperate measures and this decision of ours is one such. But I promise that the print edition of Outlook will be back as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

In the meantime, my colleagues and I will continue to bring you all the news and analysis through our website www.outlookindia.com. As restrictions become the new normal, we at Outlook will strive harder to bring to you every bit of content that matters to you.

Please do continue to visit www.outlookindia.com for your daily updates, as also for long reads of detailed incisive stories and expert views. For the benefit and convenience of our valued subscribers, we will also be curating a daily newsletter which will be mailed to you every evening.

Our relationship with you has been long and time-tested, and I am sure we will ride out this storm together. As a matter of fact, I am looking to the time when we win this war against the pandemic, we are all safe, and Outlook magazine is back as an integral part of your life.

Do stay safe. And do stay in touch.