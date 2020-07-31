Opinion | Online Gaming Industry Can Boost Make In India Initiative

The rapid growth of online gaming in India can contribute significantly to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Leading global game publishers are largely based out of the US and China. West Asia and South Asia need publishers of quality and scale who can invest in understanding the needs of the audience and growing the market.

Online gaming requires investments in game-engine and game-play development, character creation, marketing, merchandising, etc. India, as a quality tech back-office of the world, must seize these opportunities to gain a slice of the global online gaming market.

Also Read: From Ludo To Rummy, Online Gaming Comes To Roost During COVID Times, But What Is The Real Deal?

People spending more time at home due to the pandemic, the creation of regional language interfaces for popular games, the proliferation of smartphones and inexpensive data packs are driving the growth of online gaming this year. Increased interest from female players and high-volume brand and celebrity endorsements are also contributing to this growth.

This is the second year in a row that online gaming has been the fastest-growing segment of the Indian media and entertainment industry. It is currently the seventh-largest segment. With 440 million gamers by 2022, we expect it to become the fifth-largest.

Also Read: Business Of Online Gaming In India: Big Bucks, Bigger Consumer Base And Biggest Issues

For stable regulation of online gaming or legalising sports-betting, India must have fair play rules.

Among the key trends that will govern the future of online gaming is the emergence of user-generated gaming (UGG) models—similar to user-generated content models—as gaming bec­omes more Application Programme Interface (API) driven. The ultimate democratisation of online gaming, it will help users create games they want to play using certain building blocks. Gaming will integrate more with education, as is evident in the eff­orts made by Byju’s, STEPapp and other ed-tech companies.

By our estimates, the online gaming sector can generate direct employment for around 40,000 people and bring in tax revenues of Rs 28 billion by 2022. Stable regulation is required to ensure investments in the online gaming business are not at risk. Some states still do not permit certain types of online gaming. A stable regulatory environment will ensure the entry of more foreign players in India and can help grow the segment faster. Legalising the UNO­rganised sports-betting market, which, according to different studies, is valued at between Rs three to six trillion, can bring in tax revenues for the government. However, India must put in place fair play rules and adequate controls, as it has previously done with lotteries. The trends showing the growth of online gaming and gamers in India are beyond dispute. The key question is how governments and businesses play the game.

Also Read:

‘My Story Is Inspiring Others To Take Up Online Sports Seriously’

From Pac-Man To PUBG Mobile, Why E-Sports Threatens To Overtake Cricket In India

Opinion | Online Gaming Companies Are Suffering Due To Lack Of Clarity On Legality Of Business Models

(Pherwani is India head of media and entertainment at Ernst & Young. Views are personal.)