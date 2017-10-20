Som And Khan

After quibbling over the piety of the pataka and the right to make others choke on Diwali, now it is the turn to taint the Taj, yes, that enchanting memorial for love (or rather, the will of the womb). Sangeet Som, a BJP MP, earlier booked for riots, claims the Taj was built by traitors. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, also from the BJP, insists that the good sons of Bharat mata shed blood, tears and sweat to build it. Now, I have never been a fan of Azam Khan. In fact, I detest the politics of Muslim vote traders. They thrive on the insecurity of the marginalised minorities in the ghettoes and do virtually nothing when Akhlaqs are lynched or Muzaffarnagars go up in flames. Khan had shown greater concern in sending cops after his missing buffaloes. I wonder whether he got his buffaloes back, or else the cops could have got a pair of goats to confess they were Khan’s buffaloes. But this time even Khan made sense when he reminded the BJP MLA of the Viceroy’s House. Why go back several centuries and talk about the Taj, let us discuss the Rashtrapati Bhavan instead. At least, the Mughals didn’t take anything away from this geographic entity called Bharatvarsha. They came here, fell in love with this land, married into local ruling families and built beautiful, breathtaking monuments to love, stuff Khan or Som don’t understand.
An intellectual from western UP had famously told a few of us at a gathering that love happens only in Bollywood movies. He was explaining khap panchayats.
But this hatred for the Mughals and unrequited admiration for the British is something inexplicable in most Hindutva leaders. Could it be because of V.D. Savarkar’s servility, his infamous apology and the promise to work for the British empire? After all, he was the father of Hindutva ideology. Whatever be the reason, no rabid radical has ever talked about bringing down the Viceroy’s House. Two villages—Raisina and Malcha—were razed to build the greatest symbol of British power in India. Instead of searching for reasons to hate that beautiful white marble structure in Agra, Som can actually help the descendants of Kallu and Nathu of Raisina village, who had refused to accept any compensation for 100 acres of land lost in Raisina village and quietly migrated instead to Palwal in Haryana. Curiously, the rabble-rousers never talk about the temples of Raisina and Malcha that were demolished to build the seat of power. Or about the contractors who gave false testimony against Bhagat Singh to win business and titles while building New Delhi. After 100 years, when the great grandchildren of Kallu and Nathu visit Raisina Hill, there is no apparent hatred. Sure, there would be a sense of loss, particularly because of their present penury. But they don’t share the manufactured angst against a 470-year-old building that doesn’t bite.
Herein lies the difference between Gandhian nationalism and Hindutva nationalism. Gandhi fought a real enemy, the British empire, without hating the British people and got them to quit India after 200 years of colonialism. Savarkar, while supporting the British, created a false enemy, injecting hatred among his disciples. This is probably why the Taj is an eyesore for people like Som, while the Viceroy’s House and Parliament House, and those British-style Lutyens bungalows that house his leaders at present, are all places of power and pride.
"They came here, fell in love with this land, married into local ruling families and built beautiful, breathtaking monuments to love, stuff Khan or Som don’t understand."
Forget the hyperbole about falling in love with this land and other things. That is BS.
Let us talk about breathtaking monuments. What is breathtaking for one may be a piece of garbage for another. There are people who think carnatic music is the highest form of music---and others who cannot stand the sound of it. Who is right and who is wrong?
Bharathiyar is considered to be the greatest Tamil poet in the modern era--and there are others who have serious disagreements about it. The same with Tagore. And Satyajit Ray. I could not see his movie for more than 10 minutes. It was horrible. That is my opinion and I am entitled to it.
Similarly, Som is entitled to his opinion to think Taj Mahal is garbage. And you are free to think his opinion is garbage. Why are succus getting so angry about it?
And seriously, what is wrong with someone thinking the Taj Mahal to be a piece of crap? Is not one entitled to this opinion?
Succus' idea of freedom of expression is akin to what Henry Ford said about his cars-----you can have any color as long as it is black. Similary you can have any opinion as long as it agrees with the succus' opinion.
I doubt if Mr Ramchandran has read all what Mr Savarkar wrote about his Rigorous Life Inprisionment & if he has then he is plain villianish . Mr Savarkar was sentenced to Rigourous Life Inprisionment to Andan Nicobar for 50 years and out out that he suffered it in 2ft*6ft Dark Room withoit outside world contact ( he was used in place of bull to extract certain amount of oil from seeds in a day )for 12 years which perhaps is more than total period of cushy imprisonments of Mr Nehru who had luxury of reading & writting letters to his beloved daughter. He has written about dispair and wasted life there and chose more innovative way to serve his motherland . He did not collaborate with British and he put all his energies to fight social evils of Hindu society . He opened Patit Pavan temple in Ratnagiri ( where he was under watch of British ) for all castes of India . He wrote books and Dramma which had veiled reference to British atrocities and call to raise against them . He was in forefront to eradicate social evils like untouchability & rituals of Hindu religion . One can'nt find fault with him if he thought , after suffering for 12 long years , he can serve country better by being with people rather than decaying silently in Andman & Nicobar. Mr Savarkar was not only a political revolutionary but social too . He needs a fair treatment .