Scenes From Up And Down The Stairs

Business schools in India are at a crossroads. On the one hand, there is a growing demand for more B-schools to accommodate more and more students dreaming of a coveted MBA degree. On the other is a fading MBA gleam, with the industry gradually folding its hands on recruiting neophyte managers. While murmurs about this were doing the rounds, last year industry body Assocham bit the bullet and said only seven per cent MBAs were employable. Today, the statistical ratio may be worse, as more schools churn out mint-fresh MBAs.
In this scenario, leading B-schools like the IIMs are reinventing themselves to stay relevant and bring out graduates that matter to the industry. A bill for autonomy of the IIMs has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. This will give it more teeth, apart from more freedom to choose its curriculum and match steps with the industry’s needs. Many of the other top B-schools will follow a similar line. But the ones lower down the line will need to do serious thinking of how to stay relevant and survive this deepening freeze.
The ones who do not improve will fall behind and their students will be hard-pressed to get jobs. Others will just have to close down. As it is, many B-schools down the line find it difficult to fill their seats despite making lucrative offers to prospective students. That is because students have become aware of what the industry needs and what a B-school has to offer. The government and its technical education authorities may also step in to shut schools which are not providing meaningful education.
In this kind of a scenario, Outlook’s annual ranking of India’s Best Business Schools assumes special significance, as it brings to the fore the B-schools that still matter and stand out in a densely crowded B-school ecosystem. Like last year, the older IIMs have once again occupied the pole positions and figured in the Top 10. What is heartening though is that some of the non-IIMs have also clawed up from their old positions into the top 10. Down the line, the results are more or less predictable, with quite a few new names making the mark and many older B-schools improving their positions.
Women have always had a special position in Indian business, with recent decades rife with examples of new women entrepreneurs who are excelling in their fields. But are all of these success stories happy ones? Our lead feature profiles a number of resourceful ladies who have found themselves thrust into entrepreneurship because of dire circumstances and have excelled. Most of them have, through sheer fortitude, overcome extreme adverse situations.
In the age of start-ups, we present a feature on how MBAs are increasingly striking it on their own and founding successful start-ups. We also look into the growing trend of business and management degrees tailored to help run family businesses.
In the last one year, there have been INStances of companies reducing their flab and removing people. We have a story that looks at how ‘outplacement’ is a catchword and how it works in a competitive environment. As our feature on MBAs in the world of arts and culture proves, the relevance of MBAs has gone beyond industry. We showcase a few from the world of music and dance who have artfully used their MBA status. Staying on the topic, can Bollywood remain far behind? Our feature on the changing contours of its commerce proves that today, Bollywood is moving with the times with fiscal prudence and professionalism.
With the competition getting severe, the industry will be more demanding of MBA graduates and B-schools. Schools will have to move first, tune in with shifting industry needs and produce employable graduates. Choosing a B-school thus becomes an important task to ensure a secure future. The Outlook ranking lends a helping hand in that direction. As always, we reiterate our final advice: choose wisely.
100 Best B-Schools
Top 5 Colleges: Zonewise
North
Name of Institute
- FMS, New Delhi
- IIM, Indore
- MDI, Gurgaon
- IMI, New Delhi
- DMS (IIT), N Delhi
South
Name of Institute
- IIM, Kozhikode
- TAPMI, Manipal
- DMS, IIT Madras
- MANAGE, Hydbd
- DMS, NIT Trichy
West
Name of Institute
- IIM, Ahmedabad
- SPJIMR, Mumbai
- NMIMS, Mumbai
- SIBM, Pune
- SCMHRD, Pune
East
Name of Institute
- IIM, Calcutta
- XLRI, Jamshedpur
- XIM, Bhubaneswar
- IIM, Shillong
- VGSOM, IIT Kharagpur
Top 100 Management Schools
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection process (200)
|Personality
Development (180)
|Academics Excellence (220)
|Infrastructure
& Facilities (120)
|Placements (280)
|Total
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|1
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Ahmedabad
|167.0
|164.0
|195.8
|108.2
|252.7
|887.6
|1
|2
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Kolkata
|161.5
|158.5
|197.1
|113.9
|247.0
|878.0
|2
|3
|XLRI – Xavier School of Management
|P
|Jamshedpur
|158.4
|156.2
|173.5
|110.2
|236.5
|834.7
|3
|4
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|G
|New Delhi
|156.8
|152.9
|176.7
|106.4
|234.6
|827.4
|4
|5
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Kozhikode
|157.9
|146.0
|176.3
|105.6
|233.5
|819.3
|5
|6
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Indore
|154.5
|150.4
|175.6
|104.3
|233.7
|818.5
|Np
|7
|S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)
|P
|Mumbai
|150.2
|142.4
|181.8
|98.2
|234.9
|807.6
|6
|8
|SVKM’S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Mumbai
|138.8
|136.7
|168.4
|101.7
|221.9
|767.5
|8
|9
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|P
|Pune
|143.0
|139.0
|171.9
|99.2
|203.8
|756.8
|7
|10
|Management Development Institute
|P
|Gurgaon
|130.2
|150.0
|164.3
|100.6
|207.4
|752.5
|9
|11
|Xavier Institute of Management
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|132.1
|133.4
|160.9
|104.3
|215.8
|746.5
|10
|12
|International Management Institute
|P
|New Delhi
|134.8
|142.1
|166.8
|107.8
|181.4
|732.9
|11
|13
|Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Shillong
|144.6
|139.0
|159.1
|99.3
|181.3
|723.3
|13
|14
|Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development
|P
|Pune
|135.7
|138.9
|142.8
|99.4
|205.7
|722.6
|12
|15
|T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)
|P
|Manipal
|126.5
|142.3
|148.5
|95.5
|199.1
|712.0
|15
|16
|Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay
|G
|Mumbai
|138.2
|127.8
|129.7
|103.4
|209.4
|708.4
|Np
|17
|Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology
|G
|New Delhi
|130.2
|138.3
|145.9
|101.1
|191.7
|707.1
|14
|18
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|G
|New Delhi
|144.8
|134.1
|114.1
|103.2
|210.0
|706.1
|Np
|19
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|P
|Pilani
|138.4
|137.3
|134.1
|105.0
|189.8
|704.6
|16
|20
|Department of Management Studies (IIT Madras)
|G
|Chennai
|141.7
|133.6
|141.6
|101.3
|183.6
|701.8
|Np
|21
|NITIE
|G
|Mumbai
|134.6
|120.9
|116.4
|101.3
|215.2
|688.2
|Np
|22
|Institute of Management Technology
|P
|Ghaziabad
|121.8
|126.9
|145.8
|94.3
|194.0
|682.7
|Np
|23
|Institute of Rural Management Anand
|P
|Anand
|125.4
|131.7
|156.8
|101.5
|162.5
|677.8
|20
|24
|National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)
|G
|Hyderabad
|109.7
|138.2
|150.2
|94.9
|179.4
|672.3
|18
|25
|Goa Institute of Management
|P
|Sanquelim-Goa
|139.4
|128.0
|159.0
|87.8
|157.3
|671.5
|19
|26
|Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur)
|G
|Kharagpur
|133.4
|128.1
|139.4
|97.9
|154.5
|653.4
|Np
|27
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
|G
|Mumbai
|117.0
|123.0
|134.7
|80.6
|191.4
|646.7
|21
|28
|Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy)
|G
|Tiruchirappalli
|122.6
|120.2
|108.2
|102.7
|187.1
|640.7
|22
|29
|Nirma University - Institute of Management
|P
|Ahmedabad
|115.6
|110.8
|148.4
|97.5
|158.2
|630.5
|23
|30
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|P
|Mumbai
|127.5
|130.0
|142.6
|99.5
|129.0
|628.5
|25
|31
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|P
|New Delhi
|131.1
|123.7
|124.9
|89.0
|155.8
|624.5
|24
|32
|Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research
|P
|Mumbai
|113.1
|128.9
|129.4
|97.2
|149.3
|617.9
|26
|33
|Institute of Public enterprise (IPE)
|G
|Hyderabad
|107.6
|108.9
|150.2
|88.5
|153.0
|608.2
|27
|34
|N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research
|P
|Mumbai
|104.0
|134.5
|134.0
|83.7
|148.9
|605.1
|Np
|35
|Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication
|P
|Pune
|118.8
|122.3
|125.2
|99.8
|128.9
|595.1
|Np
|36
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|P
|Bangalore
|112.1
|121.9
|123.7
|87.4
|140.6
|585.7
|28
|37
|Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)
|P
|Pune
|90.7
|107.9
|119.9
|101.3
|164.3
|584.1
|31
|38
|Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)
|P
|Pune
|108.9
|113.0
|127.0
|85.8
|149.1
|583.7
|29
|39
|SIES College of Management Studies
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|109.6
|113.7
|127.1
|85.0
|137.4
|572.8
|32
|40
|School of Management
|P
|Manipal
|109.4
|128.3
|122.8
|98.7
|112.6
|571.9
|Np
|41
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|P
|New Delhi
|129.4
|92.7
|85.7
|92.7
|165.2
|565.8
|Np
|42
|Institute For Technology & Management
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|101.7
|116.5
|121.2
|94.2
|129.2
|562.8
|33
|43
|Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|112.0
|118.9
|118.7
|88.4
|124.6
|562.6
|Np
|44
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|P
|Ernakulam
|109.2
|116.7
|135.4
|84.9
|115.8
|562.0
|34
|45
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|P
|Bangalore
|107.4
|121.8
|139.4
|69.6
|123.5
|561.7
|35
|46
|GITAM Institute of Management
|P
|Visakhapatnam
|103.8
|117.3
|130.5
|79.9
|130.1
|561.5
|36
|47
|Institute of Management Studies (IMS)
|P
|Ghaziabad
|106.5
|134.6
|101.7
|94.6
|124.0
|561.4
|37
|48
|KIIT School of Management
|P
|Bhubneshwar
|109.6
|97.3
|121.8
|100.8
|131.7
|561.3
|38
|49
|Punjab College of Technical Education
|P
|Ludhiana
|106.2
|128.3
|104.7
|95.4
|121.2
|555.8
|39
|50
|Institute of Rural Management
|P
|Jaipur
|117.1
|111.2
|99.3
|88.1
|135.7
|551.4
|47
|51
|VIT Business School
|P
|Vellore
|118.0
|101.5
|108.0
|97.6
|124.3
|549.4
|54
|52
|Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)
|P
|Pune
|118.6
|111.5
|84.9
|92.1
|138.5
|545.5
|Np
|53
|Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management
|P
|Nashik
|119.2
|118.3
|92.5
|79.6
|135.7
|545.4
|41
|54
|Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM)
|G
|Bhopal
|117.1
|106.7
|103.3
|92.0
|126.1
|545.1
|42
|55
|Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management
|G
|Kolkata
|113.8
|112.9
|90.0
|95.0
|132.9
|544.6
|Np
|56
|Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)
|P
|Pune
|113.7
|113.5
|95.5
|92.9
|128.3
|543.8
|Np
|57
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|P
|New Delhi
|118.5
|117.4
|92.5
|89.1
|121.6
|539.1
|45
|58
|Institute of Finance and International Management
|P
|Bangalore
|92.1
|100.7
|136.9
|90.2
|119.1
|539.0
|46
|59
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|P
|Harihar
|108.1
|101.1
|113.1
|82.7
|132.6
|537.7
|48
|60
|Apeejay School of Management
|P
|New Delhi
|101.4
|108.9
|132.8
|82.1
|109.0
|534.2
|50
|61
|Department of Management Studies Indian School of Mines
|G
|Dhanbad
|110.5
|96.7
|93.9
|100.1
|130.3
|531.5
|Np
|62
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|P
|Bangalore
|99.5
|100.7
|88.4
|102.2
|138.4
|529.1
|55
|63
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|P
|Lucknow
|102.8
|106.0
|131.5
|72.3
|114.6
|527.1
|53
|64
|Jaipuria Institute Of Management
|P
|Noida
|108.7
|128.1
|99.5
|77.7
|111.2
|525.1
|61
|65
|Indus Business Academy
|P
|Bangalore
|102.8
|119.4
|90.4
|90.2
|122.0
|524.8
|52
|66
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|P
|Hyderabad
|113.1
|82.2
|99.1
|93.5
|136.3
|524.3
|60
|67
|Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Mumbai
|100.8
|100.7
|113.9
|81.5
|126.4
|523.2
|57
|68
|Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil University's Department of Business Management
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|107.3
|95.0
|107.4
|75.4
|137.7
|522.8
|63
|69
|International Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Pune
|106.7
|104.0
|102.8
|98.6
|110.8
|522.7
|62
|70
|Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR)
|P
|Jaipur
|93.4
|101.7
|101.3
|85.4
|139.7
|521.4
|58
|71
|Jaipuria Institute of Management-(Jaipur)
|P
|Jaipur
|108.3
|107.0
|105.5
|90.2
|109.8
|520.7
|65
|72
|University School of Business,Chd, University
|P
|Mohali
|108.8
|114.2
|106.5
|81.0
|110.0
|520.5
|59
|73
|Faculty of Management Science,Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Bareilly
|96.0
|127.2
|100.1
|98.8
|98.1
|520.2
|Np
|74
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|P
|Pune
|111.4
|99.4
|104.0
|88.9
|116.5
|520.1
|66
|75
|Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management
|P
|Pune
|97.5
|106.7
|98.6
|90.3
|126.8
|519.9
|67
|76
|Saveetha School of Management
|P
|Chennai
|92.6
|112.9
|100.1
|84.8
|129.4
|519.9
|Np
|77
|M.S.Patel Institute Faculty of Management studies
|G
|Vadodara
|116.7
|105.7
|99.8
|98.0
|98.5
|518.7
|Np
|78
|Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD)
|P
|Pune
|115.4
|108.9
|100.8
|80.2
|113.3
|518.6
|69
|79
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)
|P
|Chennai
|114.6
|101.4
|106.7
|89.4
|105.9
|517.9
|Np
|80
|Doon Business School
|P
|Dehradun
|104.5
|106.5
|104.2
|91.9
|110.8
|517.9
|74
|81
|Galgotias Educational Institutions
|P
|Greater Noida
|91.3
|116.1
|115.4
|93.2
|101.7
|517.8
|70
|82
|Amity Business School
|P
|Noida
|116.9
|110.6
|95.4
|91.3
|102.7
|516.9
|78
|83
|International School of Management Excellence
|P
|Bangalore
|102.3
|89.3
|109.1
|89.1
|126.9
|516.7
|71
|84
|Jagannath International Management School
|P
|New Delhi
|92.1
|125.9
|111.8
|77.3
|109.6
|516.6
|86
|85
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|P
|Noida
|118.1
|98.7
|117.5
|80.2
|102.0
|516.4
|79
|86
|Alliance School of Business ,Alliance University
|P
|Bangalore
|107.8
|108.8
|104.3
|90.6
|104.3
|515.8
|73
|87
|IES College of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|121.6
|100.8
|105.1
|83.4
|104.8
|515.7
|81
|88
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|P
|Kochi
|118.8
|107.0
|102.4
|83.3
|102.4
|513.9
|80
|89
|KCT Business School
|P
|Coimbatore
|97.1
|102.6
|105.9
|88.7
|119.4
|513.6
|75
|90
|Prestige Institute of Management and Research
|P
|Indore
|108.3
|109.6
|84.8
|91.8
|118.5
|513.1
|Np
|91
|Institute of Management Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|108.9
|102.0
|109.1
|102.7
|90.3
|512.9
|85
|92
|Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R)
|P
|Shegaon
|95.4
|109.2
|109.4
|85.2
|112.9
|512.1
|76
|93
|The Northcap University, (ITM University)
|P
|Gurgaon
|93.0
|114.7
|106.8
|91.3
|106.2
|512.0
|91
|94
|MIT School of Business
|P
|Pune
|104.2
|106.5
|98.5
|84.2
|118.5
|511.9
|92
|95
|Faculty of Management Studies (Manav Rachna Intl. Univ.)
|P
|Faidabad
|93.8
|104.2
|116.0
|88.5
|109.1
|511.7
|93
|96
|Institute of Management (Christ Univ.)
|P
|Bangalore
|107.1
|98.0
|96.5
|91.6
|117.9
|511.2
|94
|97
|Veltech Hightech Engg College
|P
|Chennai
|80.0
|103.4
|104.7
|87.9
|133.5
|509.5
|82
|98
|Delhi School of Business VIPS-Technical Campus
|P
|New Delhi
|98.0
|132.5
|92.8
|89.3
|96.9
|509.4
|Np
|99
|GRG School of Management Studies
|P
|Coimbatore
|105.0
|100.2
|99.3
|95.0
|109.7
|509.3
|87
|100
|KLS Institute of Management Education & Research (Karnataka Law Society’s) (IMER)
|P
|Belgavi
|103.9
|100.5
|107.5
|93.6
|102.0
|507.4
|95
