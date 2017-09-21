Scenes From Up And Down The Stairs

Business schools in India are at a crossroads. On the one hand, there is a growing demand for more B-schools to accommodate more and more students dreaming of a cove­ted MBA degree. On the other is a fading MBA gleam, with the industry gradu­ally folding its hands on recruiting neophyte managers. While mur­­murs about this were doing the rounds, last year industry body Ass­­ocham bit the bullet and said only seven per cent MBAs were employable. Today, the statistical ratio may be worse, as more schools churn out mint-fresh MBAs.

In this scenario, leading B-schools like the IIMs are reinventing themselves to stay relevant and bring out graduates that matter to the industry. A bill for aut­o­n­omy of the IIMs has already been pas­sed by the Lok Sabha. This will give it more teeth, apart from more freedom to cho­ose its curriculum and match steps with the industry’s needs. Many of the other top B-schools will follow a similar line. But the ones lower down the line will need to do serious thinking of how to stay relevant and survive this deepening freeze.

The ones who do not improve will fall behind and their students will be hard-pre­­ssed to get jobs. Others will just have to close down. As it is, many B-schools down the line find it difficult to fill their seats despite making lucrative offers to prospective students. That is because students have become aware of what the ind­ustry needs and what a B-school has to offer. The government and its technical education authorities may also step in to shut schools which are not providing meaningful education.

In this kind of a scenario, Outlook’s ann­ual ranking of India’s Best Business Schools assumes special significance, as it brings to the fore the B-schools that still matter and stand out in a densely cro­wded B-school ecosystem. Like last year, the older IIMs have once again occupied the pole positions and figured in the Top 10. What is heartening though is that some of the non-IIMs have also cla­wed up from their old positions into the top 10. Down the line, the results are more or less predictable, with quite a few new names making the mark and many older B-schools improving their positions.

Women have always had a special position in Indian business, with recent decades rife with examples of new women entrepreneurs who are excelling in their fields. But are all of these success stories happy ones? Our lead feature profiles a number of resourceful ladies who have found themselves thrust into entrepreneurship because of dire circumstances and have excelled. Most of them have, through sheer fortitude, overcome ext­reme adverse situations.

In the age of start-ups, we present a feature on how MBAs are increasingly striking it on their own and founding successful start-ups. We also look into the growing trend of business and management degrees tailored to help run family businesses.

In the last one year, there have been INS­tances of companies reducing their flab and removing people. We have a story that looks at how ‘outplacement’ is a catchword and how it works in a competitive environment. As our feature on MBAs in the world of arts and culture proves, the relevance of MBAs has gone beyond industry. We sho­wcase a few from the world of music and dance who have artfully used their MBA status. Staying on the topic, can Bolly­w­ood rem­ain far beh­ind? Our feature on the changing contours of its commerce proves that today, Bollywood is moving with the times with fiscal prudence and professionalism.

With the competition getting severe, the industry will be more demanding of MBA graduates and B-schools. Schools will have to move first, tune in with shifting industry needs and produce employable graduates. Choosing a B-school thus bec­omes an important task to ensure a secure future. The Outlook ranking lends a helping hand in that direction. As always, we reiterate our final advice: choose wisely.

(1,000) Rank 2016 1 Indian Institute of Management G Ahmedabad 167.0 164.0 195.8 108.2 252.7 887.6 1 2 Indian Institute of Management G Kolkata 161.5 158.5 197.1 113.9 247.0 878.0 2 3 XLRI – Xavier School of Management P Jamshedpur 158.4 156.2 173.5 110.2 236.5 834.7 3 4 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi G New Delhi 156.8 152.9 176.7 106.4 234.6 827.4 4 5 Indian Institute of Management G Kozhikode 157.9 146.0 176.3 105.6 233.5 819.3 5 6 Indian Institute of Management G Indore 154.5 150.4 175.6 104.3 233.7 818.5 Np 7 S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) P Mumbai 150.2 142.4 181.8 98.2 234.9 807.6 6 8 SVKM’S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 138.8 136.7 168.4 101.7 221.9 767.5 8 9 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Pune 143.0 139.0 171.9 99.2 203.8 756.8 7 10 Management Development Institute P Gurgaon 130.2 150.0 164.3 100.6 207.4 752.5 9 11 Xavier Institute of Management P Bhubaneswar 132.1 133.4 160.9 104.3 215.8 746.5 10 12 International Management Institute P New Delhi 134.8 142.1 166.8 107.8 181.4 732.9 11 13 Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management G Shillong 144.6 139.0 159.1 99.3 181.3 723.3 13 14 Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development P Pune 135.7 138.9 142.8 99.4 205.7 722.6 12 15 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) P Manipal 126.5 142.3 148.5 95.5 199.1 712.0 15 16 Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay G Mumbai 138.2 127.8 129.7 103.4 209.4 708.4 Np 17 Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology G New Delhi 130.2 138.3 145.9 101.1 191.7 707.1 14 18 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) G New Delhi 144.8 134.1 114.1 103.2 210.0 706.1 Np 19 Birla Institute of Technology and Science P Pilani 138.4 137.3 134.1 105.0 189.8 704.6 16 20 Department of Management Studies (IIT Madras) G Chennai 141.7 133.6 141.6 101.3 183.6 701.8 Np 21 NITIE G Mumbai 134.6 120.9 116.4 101.3 215.2 688.2 Np 22 Institute of Management Technology P Ghaziabad 121.8 126.9 145.8 94.3 194.0 682.7 Np 23 Institute of Rural Management Anand P Anand 125.4 131.7 156.8 101.5 162.5 677.8 20 24 National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) G Hyderabad 109.7 138.2 150.2 94.9 179.4 672.3 18 25 Goa Institute of Management P Sanquelim-Goa 139.4 128.0 159.0 87.8 157.3 671.5 19 26 Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur) G Kharagpur 133.4 128.1 139.4 97.9 154.5 653.4 Np 27 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education G Mumbai 117.0 123.0 134.7 80.6 191.4 646.7 21 28 Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy) G Tiruchirappalli 122.6 120.2 108.2 102.7 187.1 640.7 22 29 Nirma University - Institute of Management P Ahmedabad 115.6 110.8 148.4 97.5 158.2 630.5 23 30 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research P Mumbai 127.5 130.0 142.6 99.5 129.0 628.5 25 31 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management P New Delhi 131.1 123.7 124.9 89.0 155.8 624.5 24 32 Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research P Mumbai 113.1 128.9 129.4 97.2 149.3 617.9 26 33 Institute of Public enterprise (IPE) G Hyderabad 107.6 108.9 150.2 88.5 153.0 608.2 27 34 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research P Mumbai 104.0 134.5 134.0 83.7 148.9 605.1 Np 35 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 118.8 122.3 125.2 99.8 128.9 595.1 Np 36 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Bangalore 112.1 121.9 123.7 87.4 140.6 585.7 28 37 Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) P Pune 90.7 107.9 119.9 101.3 164.3 584.1 31 38 Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) P Pune 108.9 113.0 127.0 85.8 149.1 583.7 29 39 SIES College of Management Studies P Navi Mumbai 109.6 113.7 127.1 85.0 137.4 572.8 32 40 School of Management P Manipal 109.4 128.3 122.8 98.7 112.6 571.9 Np 41 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) P New Delhi 129.4 92.7 85.7 92.7 165.2 565.8 Np 42 Institute For Technology & Management P Navi Mumbai 101.7 116.5 121.2 94.2 129.2 562.8 33 43 Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad P Hyderabad 112.0 118.9 118.7 88.4 124.6 562.6 Np 44 SCMS Cochin School of Business P Ernakulam 109.2 116.7 135.4 84.9 115.8 562.0 34 45 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) P Bangalore 107.4 121.8 139.4 69.6 123.5 561.7 35 46 GITAM Institute of Management P Visakhapatnam 103.8 117.3 130.5 79.9 130.1 561.5 36 47 Institute of Management Studies (IMS) P Ghaziabad 106.5 134.6 101.7 94.6 124.0 561.4 37 48 KIIT School of Management P Bhubneshwar 109.6 97.3 121.8 100.8 131.7 561.3 38 49 Punjab College of Technical Education P Ludhiana 106.2 128.3 104.7 95.4 121.2 555.8 39 50 Institute of Rural Management P Jaipur 117.1 111.2 99.3 88.1 135.7 551.4 47 51 VIT Business School P Vellore 118.0 101.5 108.0 97.6 124.3 549.4 54 52 Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) P Pune 118.6 111.5 84.9 92.1 138.5 545.5 Np 53 Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management P Nashik 119.2 118.3 92.5 79.6 135.7 545.4 41 54 Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) G Bhopal 117.1 106.7 103.3 92.0 126.1 545.1 42 55 Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management G Kolkata 113.8 112.9 90.0 95.0 132.9 544.6 Np 56 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR) P Pune 113.7 113.5 95.5 92.9 128.3 543.8 Np 57 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) P New Delhi 118.5 117.4 92.5 89.1 121.6 539.1 45 58 Institute of Finance and International Management P Bangalore 92.1 100.7 136.9 90.2 119.1 539.0 46 59 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P Harihar 108.1 101.1 113.1 82.7 132.6 537.7 48 60 Apeejay School of Management P New Delhi 101.4 108.9 132.8 82.1 109.0 534.2 50 61 Department of Management Studies Indian School of Mines G Dhanbad 110.5 96.7 93.9 100.1 130.3 531.5 Np 62 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management P Bangalore 99.5 100.7 88.4 102.2 138.4 529.1 55 63 Jaipuria Institute of Management P Lucknow 102.8 106.0 131.5 72.3 114.6 527.1 53 64 Jaipuria Institute Of Management P Noida 108.7 128.1 99.5 77.7 111.2 525.1 61 65 Indus Business Academy P Bangalore 102.8 119.4 90.4 90.2 122.0 524.8 52 66 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management P Hyderabad 113.1 82.2 99.1 93.5 136.3 524.3 60 67 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 100.8 100.7 113.9 81.5 126.4 523.2 57 68 Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil University's Department of Business Management P Navi Mumbai 107.3 95.0 107.4 75.4 137.7 522.8 63 69 International Institute of Management Studies P Pune 106.7 104.0 102.8 98.6 110.8 522.7 62 70 Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR) P Jaipur 93.4 101.7 101.3 85.4 139.7 521.4 58 71 Jaipuria Institute of Management-(Jaipur) P Jaipur 108.3 107.0 105.5 90.2 109.8 520.7 65 72 University School of Business,Chd, University P Mohali 108.8 114.2 106.5 81.0 110.0 520.5 59 73 Faculty of Management Science,Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology P Bareilly 96.0 127.2 100.1 98.8 98.1 520.2 Np 74 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P Pune 111.4 99.4 104.0 88.9 116.5 520.1 66 75 Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management P Pune 97.5 106.7 98.6 90.3 126.8 519.9 67 76 Saveetha School of Management P Chennai 92.6 112.9 100.1 84.8 129.4 519.9 Np 77 M.S.Patel Institute Faculty of Management studies G Vadodara 116.7 105.7 99.8 98.0 98.5 518.7 Np 78 Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) P Pune 115.4 108.9 100.8 80.2 113.3 518.6 69 79 Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) P Chennai 114.6 101.4 106.7 89.4 105.9 517.9 Np 80 Doon Business School P Dehradun 104.5 106.5 104.2 91.9 110.8 517.9 74 81 Galgotias Educational Institutions P Greater Noida 91.3 116.1 115.4 93.2 101.7 517.8 70 82 Amity Business School P Noida 116.9 110.6 95.4 91.3 102.7 516.9 78 83 International School of Management Excellence P Bangalore 102.3 89.3 109.1 89.1 126.9 516.7 71 84 Jagannath International Management School P New Delhi 92.1 125.9 111.8 77.3 109.6 516.6 86 85 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research P Noida 118.1 98.7 117.5 80.2 102.0 516.4 79 86 Alliance School of Business ,Alliance University P Bangalore 107.8 108.8 104.3 90.6 104.3 515.8 73 87 IES College of Technology P Bhopal 121.6 100.8 105.1 83.4 104.8 515.7 81 88 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies P Kochi 118.8 107.0 102.4 83.3 102.4 513.9 80 89 KCT Business School P Coimbatore 97.1 102.6 105.9 88.7 119.4 513.6 75 90 Prestige Institute of Management and Research P Indore 108.3 109.6 84.8 91.8 118.5 513.1 Np 91 Institute of Management Technology P Hyderabad 108.9 102.0 109.1 102.7 90.3 512.9 85 92 Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R) P Shegaon 95.4 109.2 109.4 85.2 112.9 512.1 76 93 The Northcap University, (ITM University) P Gurgaon 93.0 114.7 106.8 91.3 106.2 512.0 91 94 MIT School of Business P Pune 104.2 106.5 98.5 84.2 118.5 511.9 92 95 Faculty of Management Studies (Manav Rachna Intl. Univ.) P Faidabad 93.8 104.2 116.0 88.5 109.1 511.7 93 96 Institute of Management (Christ Univ.) P Bangalore 107.1 98.0 96.5 91.6 117.9 511.2 94 97 Veltech Hightech Engg College P Chennai 80.0 103.4 104.7 87.9 133.5 509.5 82 98 Delhi School of Business VIPS-Technical Campus P New Delhi 98.0 132.5 92.8 89.3 96.9 509.4 Np 99 GRG School of Management Studies P Coimbatore 105.0 100.2 99.3 95.0 109.7 509.3 87 100 KLS Institute of Management Education & Research (Karnataka Law Society’s) (IMER) P Belgavi 103.9 100.5 107.5 93.6 102.0 507.4 95