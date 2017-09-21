The Magazine
02 October 2017 Business Rankings

Scenes From Up And Down The Stairs

We present our annual B-school rankings in a challenging year. Elsewhere, we focus on family businesses, MBA maestros and Bollywood.
Arindam Mukherjee
On Their Way
Students of XIM, Bhubaneswar between classes
Photograph by Sanjib Mukherjee
Business schools in India are at a crossroads. On the one hand, there is a growing demand for more B-schools to accommodate more and more students dreaming of a cove­ted MBA degree. On the other is a fading MBA gleam, with the industry gradu­ally folding its hands on recruiting neophyte managers. While mur­­murs about this were doing the rounds, last year industry body Ass­­ocham bit the bullet and said only seven per cent MBAs were employable. Today, the statistical ratio may be worse, as more schools churn out mint-fresh MBAs.

In this scenario, leading B-schools like the IIMs are reinventing themselves to stay relevant and bring out graduates that matter to the industry. A bill for aut­o­n­omy of the IIMs has already been pas­sed by the Lok Sabha. This will give it more teeth, apart from more freedom to cho­ose its curriculum and match  steps with the industry’s needs. Many of the other top B-schools will follow a similar line. But the ones lower down the line will need to do serious thinking of how to stay relevant and survive this deepening freeze.

The ones who do not improve will fall behind and their students will be hard-pre­­ssed to get jobs. Others will just have to close down. As it is, many B-schools down the line find it difficult to fill their seats despite making lucrative offers to prospective students. That is because students have become aware of what the ind­ustry needs and what a B-school has to offer. The government and its technical education authorities may also step in to shut schools which are not providing meaningful education.

In this kind of a scenario, Outlook’s ann­ual ranking of India’s Best Business Schools assumes special significance, as it brings to the fore the B-schools that still matter and stand out in a densely cro­wded B-school ecosystem. Like last year, the older IIMs have once again occupied the pole positions and figured in the Top 10. What is heartening though is that some of the non-IIMs have also cla­wed up from their old positions into the top 10. Down the line, the results are more or less predictable, with quite a few new names making the mark and many older B-schools improving their positions.

Women have always had a special position in Indian business, with recent decades rife with examples of new women entrepreneurs who are excelling in their fields. But are all of these success stories happy ones? Our lead feature profiles a number of resourceful ladies who have found themselves thrust into entrepreneurship because of dire circumstances and have excelled. Most of them have, through sheer fortitude, overcome ext­reme adverse situations.

In the age of start-ups, we present a feature on how MBAs are increasingly striking it on their own and founding successful start-ups. We also look into the growing trend of business and management degrees tailored to help run family businesses.

In the last one year, there have been INS­tances of companies reducing their flab and removing people. We have a story that looks at how ‘outplacement’ is a catchword and how it works in a competitive environment. As our feature on MBAs in the world of arts and culture proves, the relevance of MBAs has gone beyond industry. We sho­wcase a few from the world of music and dance who have artfully used their MBA status. Staying on the topic, can Bolly­w­ood rem­ain far beh­ind? Our feature on the changing contours of its commerce proves that today, Bollywood is moving with the times with fiscal prudence and professionalism.

With the competition getting severe, the industry will be more demanding of MBA graduates and B-schools. Schools will have to move first, tune in with shifting industry needs and produce employable graduates. Choosing a B-school thus bec­omes an important task to ensure a secure future. The Outlook ranking lends a helping hand in that direction. As always, we reiterate our final advice: choose wisely.

100 Best B-Schools

Top 5 Colleges: Zonewise

North

Name of Institute

  1. FMS, New Delhi
  2. IIM, Indore
  3. MDI, Gurgaon
  4. IMI, New Delhi
  5. DMS (IIT), N Delhi

South

Name of Institute

  1. IIM, Kozhikode
  2. TAPMI, Manipal
  3. DMS, IIT Madras
  4. MANAGE, Hydbd
  5. DMS, NIT Trichy

West

Name of Institute

  1. IIM, Ahmedabad
  2. SPJIMR, Mumbai
  3. NMIMS, Mumbai
  4. SIBM, Pune
  5. SCMHRD, Pune

East

Name of Institute

  1. IIM, Calcutta
  2. XLRI, Jamshedpur
  3. XIM, Bhubaneswar
  4. IIM, Shillong
  5. VGSOM, IIT Kharagpur

Top 100 Management Schools

Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection process (200)Personality
Development (180)		Academics Excellence (220)Infrastructure
& Facilities (120)		Placements (280)Total
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016
1 Indian Institute of Management G Ahmedabad 167.0 164.0 195.8 108.2 252.7 887.6 1
2 Indian Institute of Management G Kolkata 161.5 158.5 197.1 113.9 247.0 878.0 2
3 XLRI – Xavier School of Management P Jamshedpur 158.4 156.2 173.5 110.2 236.5 834.7 3
4 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi G New Delhi 156.8 152.9 176.7 106.4 234.6 827.4 4
5 Indian Institute of Management G Kozhikode 157.9 146.0 176.3 105.6 233.5 819.3 5
6 Indian Institute of Management G Indore 154.5 150.4 175.6 104.3 233.7 818.5 Np
7 S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) P Mumbai 150.2 142.4 181.8 98.2 234.9 807.6 6
8 SVKM’S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 138.8 136.7 168.4 101.7 221.9 767.5 8
9 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Pune 143.0 139.0 171.9 99.2 203.8 756.8 7
10 Management Development Institute P Gurgaon 130.2 150.0 164.3 100.6 207.4 752.5 9
11 Xavier Institute of Management P Bhubaneswar 132.1 133.4 160.9 104.3 215.8 746.5 10
12 International Management Institute P New Delhi 134.8 142.1 166.8 107.8 181.4 732.9 11
13 Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management G Shillong 144.6 139.0 159.1 99.3 181.3 723.3 13
14 Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development P Pune 135.7 138.9 142.8 99.4 205.7 722.6 12
15 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) P Manipal 126.5 142.3 148.5 95.5 199.1 712.0 15
16 Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay G Mumbai 138.2 127.8 129.7 103.4 209.4 708.4 Np
17 Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology G New Delhi 130.2 138.3 145.9 101.1 191.7 707.1 14
18 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) G New Delhi 144.8 134.1 114.1 103.2 210.0 706.1 Np
19 Birla Institute of Technology and Science P Pilani 138.4 137.3 134.1 105.0 189.8 704.6 16
20 Department of Management Studies (IIT Madras) G Chennai 141.7 133.6 141.6 101.3 183.6 701.8 Np
21 NITIE G Mumbai 134.6 120.9 116.4 101.3 215.2 688.2 Np
22 Institute of Management Technology P Ghaziabad 121.8 126.9 145.8 94.3 194.0 682.7 Np
23 Institute of Rural Management Anand P Anand 125.4 131.7 156.8 101.5 162.5 677.8 20
24 National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) G Hyderabad 109.7 138.2 150.2 94.9 179.4 672.3 18
25 Goa Institute of Management P Sanquelim-Goa 139.4 128.0 159.0 87.8 157.3 671.5 19
26 Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur) G Kharagpur 133.4 128.1 139.4 97.9 154.5 653.4 Np
27 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education G Mumbai 117.0 123.0 134.7 80.6 191.4 646.7 21
28 Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy) G Tiruchirappalli 122.6 120.2 108.2 102.7 187.1 640.7 22
29 Nirma University - Institute of Management P Ahmedabad 115.6 110.8 148.4 97.5 158.2 630.5 23
30 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research P Mumbai 127.5 130.0 142.6 99.5 129.0 628.5 25
31 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management P New Delhi 131.1 123.7 124.9 89.0 155.8 624.5 24
32 Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research P Mumbai 113.1 128.9 129.4 97.2 149.3 617.9 26
33 Institute of Public enterprise (IPE) G Hyderabad 107.6 108.9 150.2 88.5 153.0 608.2 27
34 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research P Mumbai 104.0 134.5 134.0 83.7 148.9 605.1 Np
35 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 118.8 122.3 125.2 99.8 128.9 595.1 Np
36 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Bangalore 112.1 121.9 123.7 87.4 140.6 585.7 28
37 Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) P Pune 90.7 107.9 119.9 101.3 164.3 584.1 31
38 Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) P Pune 108.9 113.0 127.0 85.8 149.1 583.7 29
39 SIES College of Management Studies P Navi Mumbai 109.6 113.7 127.1 85.0 137.4 572.8 32
40 School of Management P Manipal 109.4 128.3 122.8 98.7 112.6 571.9 Np
41 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) P New Delhi 129.4 92.7 85.7 92.7 165.2 565.8 Np
42 Institute For Technology & Management P Navi Mumbai 101.7 116.5 121.2 94.2 129.2 562.8 33
43 Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad P Hyderabad 112.0 118.9 118.7 88.4 124.6 562.6 Np
44 SCMS Cochin School of Business P Ernakulam 109.2 116.7 135.4 84.9 115.8 562.0 34
45 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) P Bangalore 107.4 121.8 139.4 69.6 123.5 561.7 35
46 GITAM Institute of Management P Visakhapatnam 103.8 117.3 130.5 79.9 130.1 561.5 36
47 Institute of Management Studies (IMS) P Ghaziabad 106.5 134.6 101.7 94.6 124.0 561.4 37
48 KIIT School of Management P Bhubneshwar 109.6 97.3 121.8 100.8 131.7 561.3 38
49 Punjab College of Technical Education P Ludhiana 106.2 128.3 104.7 95.4 121.2 555.8 39
50 Institute of Rural Management P Jaipur 117.1 111.2 99.3 88.1 135.7 551.4 47
51 VIT Business School P Vellore 118.0 101.5 108.0 97.6 124.3 549.4 54
52 Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) P Pune 118.6 111.5 84.9 92.1 138.5 545.5 Np
53 Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management P Nashik 119.2 118.3 92.5 79.6 135.7 545.4 41
54 Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) G Bhopal 117.1 106.7 103.3 92.0 126.1 545.1 42
55 Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management G Kolkata 113.8 112.9 90.0 95.0 132.9 544.6 Np
56 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR) P Pune 113.7 113.5 95.5 92.9 128.3 543.8 Np
57 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) P New Delhi 118.5 117.4 92.5 89.1 121.6 539.1 45
58 Institute of Finance and International Management P Bangalore 92.1 100.7 136.9 90.2 119.1 539.0 46
59 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P Harihar 108.1 101.1 113.1 82.7 132.6 537.7 48
60 Apeejay School of Management P New Delhi 101.4 108.9 132.8 82.1 109.0 534.2 50
61 Department of Management Studies Indian School of Mines G Dhanbad 110.5 96.7 93.9 100.1 130.3 531.5 Np
62 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management P Bangalore 99.5 100.7 88.4 102.2 138.4 529.1 55
63 Jaipuria Institute of Management P Lucknow 102.8 106.0 131.5 72.3 114.6 527.1 53
64 Jaipuria Institute Of Management P Noida 108.7 128.1 99.5 77.7 111.2 525.1 61
65 Indus Business Academy P Bangalore 102.8 119.4 90.4 90.2 122.0 524.8 52
66 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management P Hyderabad 113.1 82.2 99.1 93.5 136.3 524.3 60
67 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 100.8 100.7 113.9 81.5 126.4 523.2 57
68 Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil University's Department of Business Management P Navi Mumbai 107.3 95.0 107.4 75.4 137.7 522.8 63
69 International Institute of Management Studies P Pune 106.7 104.0 102.8 98.6 110.8 522.7 62
70 Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR) P Jaipur 93.4 101.7 101.3 85.4 139.7 521.4 58
71 Jaipuria Institute of Management-(Jaipur) P Jaipur 108.3 107.0 105.5 90.2 109.8 520.7 65
72 University School of Business,Chd, University P Mohali 108.8 114.2 106.5 81.0 110.0 520.5 59
73 Faculty of Management Science,Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology P Bareilly 96.0 127.2 100.1 98.8 98.1 520.2 Np
74 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P Pune 111.4 99.4 104.0 88.9 116.5 520.1 66
75 Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management P Pune 97.5 106.7 98.6 90.3 126.8 519.9 67
76 Saveetha School of Management P Chennai 92.6 112.9 100.1 84.8 129.4 519.9 Np
77 M.S.Patel Institute Faculty of Management studies G Vadodara 116.7 105.7 99.8 98.0 98.5 518.7 Np
78 Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) P Pune 115.4 108.9 100.8 80.2 113.3 518.6 69
79 Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) P Chennai 114.6 101.4 106.7 89.4 105.9 517.9 Np
80 Doon Business School P Dehradun 104.5 106.5 104.2 91.9 110.8 517.9 74
81 Galgotias Educational Institutions P Greater Noida 91.3 116.1 115.4 93.2 101.7 517.8 70
82 Amity Business School P Noida 116.9 110.6 95.4 91.3 102.7 516.9 78
83 International School of Management Excellence P Bangalore 102.3 89.3 109.1 89.1 126.9 516.7 71
84 Jagannath International Management School P New Delhi 92.1 125.9 111.8 77.3 109.6 516.6 86
85 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research P Noida 118.1 98.7 117.5 80.2 102.0 516.4 79
86 Alliance School of Business ,Alliance University P Bangalore 107.8 108.8 104.3 90.6 104.3 515.8 73
87 IES College of Technology P Bhopal 121.6 100.8 105.1 83.4 104.8 515.7 81
88 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies P Kochi 118.8 107.0 102.4 83.3 102.4 513.9 80
89 KCT Business School P Coimbatore 97.1 102.6 105.9 88.7 119.4 513.6 75
90 Prestige Institute of Management and Research P Indore 108.3 109.6 84.8 91.8 118.5 513.1 Np
91 Institute of Management Technology P Hyderabad 108.9 102.0 109.1 102.7 90.3 512.9 85
92 Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R) P Shegaon 95.4 109.2 109.4 85.2 112.9 512.1 76
93 The Northcap University, (ITM University) P Gurgaon 93.0 114.7 106.8 91.3 106.2 512.0 91
94 MIT School of Business P Pune 104.2 106.5 98.5 84.2 118.5 511.9 92
95 Faculty of Management Studies (Manav Rachna Intl. Univ.) P Faidabad 93.8 104.2 116.0 88.5 109.1 511.7 93
96 Institute of Management (Christ Univ.) P Bangalore 107.1 98.0 96.5 91.6 117.9 511.2 94
97 Veltech Hightech Engg College P Chennai 80.0 103.4 104.7 87.9 133.5 509.5 82
98 Delhi School of Business VIPS-Technical Campus P New Delhi 98.0 132.5 92.8 89.3 96.9 509.4 Np
99 GRG School of Management Studies P Coimbatore 105.0 100.2 99.3 95.0 109.7 509.3 87
100 KLS Institute of Management Education & Research (Karnataka Law Society’s) (IMER) P Belgavi 103.9 100.5 107.5 93.6 102.0 507.4 95
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Ahmedabad
Selection process (200)

167.0
Personality Development (180) 164.0
Academics Excellence (220) 195.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 108.2
Placements (280) 252.7
Total Score (1,000) 887.6
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kolkata
Selection process (200)

161.5
Personality Development (180) 158.5
Academics Excellence (220) 197.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 113.9
Placements (280) 247.0
Total Score (1,000) 878.0
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute XLRI – Xavier School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jamshedpur
Selection process (200)

158.4
Personality Development (180) 156.2
Academics Excellence (220) 173.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 110.2
Placements (280) 236.5
Total Score (1,000) 834.7
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

156.8
Personality Development (180) 152.9
Academics Excellence (220) 176.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 106.4
Placements (280) 234.6
Total Score (1,000) 827.4
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kozhikode
Selection process (200)

157.9
Personality Development (180) 146.0
Academics Excellence (220) 176.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 105.6
Placements (280) 233.5
Total Score (1,000) 819.3
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Indore
Selection process (200)

154.5
Personality Development (180) 150.4
Academics Excellence (220) 175.6
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 104.3
Placements (280) 233.7
Total Score (1,000) 818.5
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

150.2
Personality Development (180) 142.4
Academics Excellence (220) 181.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 98.2
Placements (280) 234.9
Total Score (1,000) 807.6
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute SVKM’S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

138.8
Personality Development (180) 136.7
Academics Excellence (220) 168.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.7
Placements (280) 221.9
Total Score (1,000) 767.5
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

143.0
Personality Development (180) 139.0
Academics Excellence (220) 171.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 99.2
Placements (280) 203.8
Total Score (1,000) 756.8
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute Management Development Institute

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection process (200)

130.2
Personality Development (180) 150.0
Academics Excellence (220) 164.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 100.6
Placements (280) 207.4
Total Score (1,000) 752.5
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubaneswar
Selection process (200)

132.1
Personality Development (180) 133.4
Academics Excellence (220) 160.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 104.3
Placements (280) 215.8
Total Score (1,000) 746.5
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute International Management Institute

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

134.8
Personality Development (180) 142.1
Academics Excellence (220) 166.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 107.8
Placements (280) 181.4
Total Score (1,000) 732.9
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Shillong
Selection process (200)

144.6
Personality Development (180) 139.0
Academics Excellence (220) 159.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 99.3
Placements (280) 181.3
Total Score (1,000) 723.3
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

135.7
Personality Development (180) 138.9
Academics Excellence (220) 142.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 99.4
Placements (280) 205.7
Total Score (1,000) 722.6
   
Rank 2017 NITIE (Mumbai)15
Name Of Institute T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection process (200)

126.5
Personality Development (180) 142.3
Academics Excellence (220) 148.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 95.5
Placements (280) 199.1
Total Score (1,000) 712.0
   
Rank 2017 16
Name Of Institute Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

138.2
Personality Development (180) 127.8
Academics Excellence (220) 129.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 103.4
Placements (280) 209.4
Total Score (1,000) 708.4
   
Rank 2017 17
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

130.2
Personality Development (180) 138.3
Academics Excellence (220) 145.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.1
Placements (280) 191.7
Total Score (1,000) 707.1
   
Rank 2017 18
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

144.8
Personality Development (180) 134.1
Academics Excellence (220) 114.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 103.2
Placements (280) 210.0
Total Score (1,000) 706.1
   
Rank 2017 19
Name Of Institute Birla Institute of Technology and Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pilani
Selection process (200)

138.4
Personality Development (180) 137.3
Academics Excellence (220) 134.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 105.0
Placements (280) 189.8
Total Score (1,000) 704.6
   
Rank 2017 20
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies (IIT Madras)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection process (200)

141.7
Personality Development (180) 133.6
Academics Excellence (220) 141.6
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.3
Placements (280) 183.6
Total Score (1,000) 701.8
   
Rank 2017 21
Name Of Institute NITIE

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

134.6
Personality Development (180) 120.9
Academics Excellence (220) 116.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.3
Placements (280) 215.2
Total Score (1,000) 688.2
   
Rank 2017 22
Name Of Institute Institute of Management Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection process (200)

121.8
Personality Development (180) 126.9
Academics Excellence (220) 145.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 94.3
Placements (280) 194.0
Total Score (1,000) 682.7
   
Rank 2017 23
Name Of Institute Institute of Rural Management Anand

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Anand
Selection process (200)

125.4
Personality Development (180) 131.7
Academics Excellence (220) 156.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.5
Placements (280) 162.5
Total Score (1,000) 677.8
   
Rank 2017 24
Name Of Institute National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection process (200)

109.7
Personality Development (180) 138.2
Academics Excellence (220) 150.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 94.9
Placements (280) 179.4
Total Score (1,000) 672.3
   
Rank 2017 25
Name Of Institute Goa Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sanquelim-Goa
Selection process (200)

139.4
Personality Development (180) 128.0
Academics Excellence (220) 159.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 87.8
Placements (280) 157.3
Total Score (1,000) 671.5
   
Rank 2017 26
Name Of Institute Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kharagpur
Selection process (200)

133.4
Personality Development (180) 128.1
Academics Excellence (220) 139.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 97.9
Placements (280) 154.5
Total Score (1,000) 653.4
   
Rank 2017 27
Name Of Institute Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

117.0
Personality Development (180) 123.0
Academics Excellence (220) 134.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 80.6
Placements (280) 191.4
Total Score (1,000) 646.7
   
Rank 2017 28
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Tiruchirappalli
Selection process (200)

122.6
Personality Development (180) 120.2
Academics Excellence (220) 108.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 102.7
Placements (280) 187.1
Total Score (1,000) 640.7
   
Rank 2017 29
Name Of Institute Nirma University - Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection process (200)

115.6
Personality Development (180) 110.8
Academics Excellence (220) 148.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 97.5
Placements (280) 158.2
Total Score (1,000) 630.5
   
Rank 2017 30
Name Of Institute K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

127.5
Personality Development (180) 130.0
Academics Excellence (220) 142.6
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 99.5
Placements (280) 129.0
Total Score (1,000) 628.5
   
Rank 2017 31
Name Of Institute Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

131.1
Personality Development (180) 123.7
Academics Excellence (220) 124.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 89.0
Placements (280) 155.8
Total Score (1,000) 624.5
   
Rank 2017 32
Name Of Institute Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

113.1
Personality Development (180) 128.9
Academics Excellence (220) 129.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 97.2
Placements (280) 149.3
Total Score (1,000) 617.9
   
Rank 2017 33
Name Of Institute Institute of Public enterprise (IPE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection process (200)

107.6
Personality Development (180) 108.9
Academics Excellence (220) 150.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.5
Placements (280) 153.0
Total Score (1,000) 608.2
   
Rank 2017 34
Name Of Institute N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

104.0
Personality Development (180) 134.5
Academics Excellence (220) 134.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 83.7
Placements (280) 148.9
Total Score (1,000) 605.1
   
Rank 2017 35
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

118.8
Personality Development (180) 122.3
Academics Excellence (220) 125.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 99.8
Placements (280) 128.9
Total Score (1,000) 595.1
   
Rank 2017 36
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

112.1
Personality Development (180) 121.9
Academics Excellence (220) 123.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 87.4
Placements (280) 140.6
Total Score (1,000) 585.7
   
Rank 2017 37
Name Of Institute Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

90.7
Personality Development (180) 107.9
Academics Excellence (220) 119.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 101.3
Placements (280) 164.3
Total Score (1,000) 584.1
   
Rank 2017 38
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

108.9
Personality Development (180) 113.0
Academics Excellence (220) 127.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 85.8
Placements (280) 149.1
Total Score (1,000) 583.7
   
Rank 2017 39
Name Of Institute SIES College of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection process (200)

109.6
Personality Development (180) 113.7
Academics Excellence (220) 127.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 85.0
Placements (280) 137.4
Total Score (1,000) 572.8
   
Rank 2017 40
Name Of Institute School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection process (200)

109.4
Personality Development (180) 128.3
Academics Excellence (220) 122.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 98.7
Placements (280) 112.6
Total Score (1,000) 571.9
   
Rank 2017 41
Name Of Institute Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

129.4
Personality Development (180) 92.7
Academics Excellence (220) 85.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 92.7
Placements (280) 165.2
Total Score (1,000) 565.8
   
Rank 2017 42
Name Of Institute Institute For Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection process (200)

101.7
Personality Development (180) 116.5
Academics Excellence (220) 121.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 94.2
Placements (280) 129.2
Total Score (1,000) 562.8
   
Rank 2017 43
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection process (200)

112.0
Personality Development (180) 118.9
Academics Excellence (220) 118.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.4
Placements (280) 124.6
Total Score (1,000) 562.6
   
Rank 2017 44
Name Of Institute SCMS Cochin School of Business

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection process (200)

109.2
Personality Development (180) 116.7
Academics Excellence (220) 135.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 84.9
Placements (280) 115.8
Total Score (1,000) 562.0
   
Rank 2017 45
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

107.4
Personality Development (180) 121.8
Academics Excellence (220) 139.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 69.6
Placements (280) 123.5
Total Score (1,000) 561.7
   
Rank 2017 46
Name Of Institute GITAM Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Visakhapatnam
Selection process (200)

103.8
Personality Development (180) 117.3
Academics Excellence (220) 130.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 79.9
Placements (280) 130.1
Total Score (1,000) 561.5
   
Rank 2017 47
Name Of Institute Institute of Management Studies (IMS)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection process (200)

106.5
Personality Development (180) 134.6
Academics Excellence (220) 101.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 94.6
Placements (280) 124.0
Total Score (1,000) 561.4
   
Rank 2017 48
Name Of Institute KIIT School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubneshwar
Selection process (200)

109.6
Personality Development (180) 97.3
Academics Excellence (220) 121.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 100.8
Placements (280) 131.7
Total Score (1,000) 561.3
   
Rank 2017 49
Name Of Institute Punjab College of Technical Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ludhiana
Selection process (200)

106.2
Personality Development (180) 128.3
Academics Excellence (220) 104.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 95.4
Placements (280) 121.2
Total Score (1,000) 555.8
   
Rank 2017 50
Name Of Institute Institute of Rural Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection process (200)

117.1
Personality Development (180) 111.2
Academics Excellence (220) 99.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.1
Placements (280) 135.7
Total Score (1,000) 551.4
   
Rank 2017 51
Name Of Institute VIT Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vellore
Selection process (200)

118.0
Personality Development (180) 101.5
Academics Excellence (220) 108.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 97.6
Placements (280) 124.3
Total Score (1,000) 549.4
   
Rank 2017 52
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

118.6
Personality Development (180) 111.5
Academics Excellence (220) 84.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 92.1
Placements (280) 138.5
Total Score (1,000) 545.5
   
Rank 2017 53
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Nashik
Selection process (200)

119.2
Personality Development (180) 118.3
Academics Excellence (220) 92.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 79.6
Placements (280) 135.7
Total Score (1,000) 545.4
   
Rank 2017 54
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bhopal
Selection process (200)

117.1
Personality Development (180) 106.7
Academics Excellence (220) 103.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 92.0
Placements (280) 126.1
Total Score (1,000) 545.1
   
Rank 2017 55
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kolkata
Selection process (200)

113.8
Personality Development (180) 112.9
Academics Excellence (220) 90.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 95.0
Placements (280) 132.9
Total Score (1,000) 544.6
   
Rank 2017 56
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

113.7
Personality Development (180) 113.5
Academics Excellence (220) 95.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 92.9
Placements (280) 128.3
Total Score (1,000) 543.8
   
Rank 2017 57
Name Of Institute Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

118.5
Personality Development (180) 117.4
Academics Excellence (220) 92.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 89.1
Placements (280) 121.6
Total Score (1,000) 539.1
   
Rank 2017 58
Name Of Institute Institute of Finance and International Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

92.1
Personality Development (180) 100.7
Academics Excellence (220) 136.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 90.2
Placements (280) 119.1
Total Score (1,000) 539.0
   
Rank 2017 59
Name Of Institute Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Harihar
Selection process (200)

108.1
Personality Development (180) 101.1
Academics Excellence (220) 113.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 82.7
Placements (280) 132.6
Total Score (1,000) 537.7
   
Rank 2017 60
Name Of Institute Apeejay School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

101.4
Personality Development (180) 108.9
Academics Excellence (220) 132.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 82.1
Placements (280) 109.0
Total Score (1,000) 534.2
   
Rank 2017 61
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies Indian School of Mines

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection process (200)

110.5
Personality Development (180) 96.7
Academics Excellence (220) 93.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 100.1
Placements (280) 130.3
Total Score (1,000) 531.5
   
Rank 2017 62
Name Of Institute M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

99.5
Personality Development (180) 100.7
Academics Excellence (220) 88.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 102.2
Placements (280) 138.4
Total Score (1,000) 529.1
   
Rank 2017 63
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Lucknow
Selection process (200)

102.8
Personality Development (180) 106.0
Academics Excellence (220) 131.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 72.3
Placements (280) 114.6
Total Score (1,000) 527.1
   
Rank 2017 64
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection process (200)

108.7
Personality Development (180) 128.1
Academics Excellence (220) 99.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 77.7
Placements (280) 111.2
Total Score (1,000) 525.1
   
Rank 2017 65
Name Of Institute Indus Business Academy

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

102.8
Personality Development (180) 119.4
Academics Excellence (220) 90.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 90.2
Placements (280) 122.0
Total Score (1,000) 524.8
   
Rank 2017 66
Name Of Institute Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection process (200)

113.1
Personality Development (180) 82.2
Academics Excellence (220) 99.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 93.5
Placements (280) 136.3
Total Score (1,000) 524.3
   
Rank 2017 67
Name Of Institute Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection process (200)

100.8
Personality Development (180) 100.7
Academics Excellence (220) 113.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 81.5
Placements (280) 126.4
Total Score (1,000) 523.2
   
Rank 2017 68
Name Of Institute Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil University's Department of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection process (200)

107.3
Personality Development (180) 95.0
Academics Excellence (220) 107.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 75.4
Placements (280) 137.7
Total Score (1,000) 522.8
   
Rank 2017 69
Name Of Institute International Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

106.7
Personality Development (180) 104.0
Academics Excellence (220) 102.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 98.6
Placements (280) 110.8
Total Score (1,000) 522.7
   
Rank 2017 70
Name Of Institute Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection process (200)

93.4
Personality Development (180) 101.7
Academics Excellence (220) 101.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 85.4
Placements (280) 139.7
Total Score (1,000) 521.4
   
Rank 2017 71
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management-(Jaipur)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection process (200)

108.3
Personality Development (180) 107.0
Academics Excellence (220) 105.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 90.2
Placements (280) 109.8
Total Score (1,000) 520.7
   
Rank 2017 72
Name Of Institute University School of Business,Chd, University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mohali
Selection process (200)

108.8
Personality Development (180) 114.2
Academics Excellence (220) 106.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 81.0
Placements (280) 110.0
Total Score (1,000) 520.5
   
Rank 2017 73
Name Of Institute Faculty of Management Science,Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bareilly
Selection process (200)

96.0
Personality Development (180) 127.2
Academics Excellence (220) 100.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 98.8
Placements (280) 98.1
Total Score (1,000) 520.2
   
Rank 2017 74
Name Of Institute Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

111.4
Personality Development (180) 99.4
Academics Excellence (220) 104.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.9
Placements (280) 116.5
Total Score (1,000) 520.1
   
Rank 2017 75
Name Of Institute Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

97.5
Personality Development (180) 106.7
Academics Excellence (220) 98.6
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 90.3
Placements (280) 126.8
Total Score (1,000) 519.9
   
Rank 2017 76
Name Of Institute Saveetha School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection process (200)

92.6
Personality Development (180) 112.9
Academics Excellence (220) 100.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 84.8
Placements (280) 129.4
Total Score (1,000) 519.9
   
Rank 2017 77
Name Of Institute M.S.Patel Institute Faculty of Management studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Vadodara
Selection process (200)

116.7
Personality Development (180) 105.7
Academics Excellence (220) 99.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 98.0
Placements (280) 98.5
Total Score (1,000) 518.7
   
Rank 2017 78
Name Of Institute Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

115.4
Personality Development (180) 108.9
Academics Excellence (220) 100.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 80.2
Placements (280) 113.3
Total Score (1,000) 518.6
   
Rank 2017 79
Name Of Institute Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection process (200)

114.6
Personality Development (180) 101.4
Academics Excellence (220) 106.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 89.4
Placements (280) 105.9
Total Score (1,000) 517.9
   
Rank 2017 80
Name Of Institute Doon Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection process (200)

104.5
Personality Development (180) 106.5
Academics Excellence (220) 104.2
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 91.9
Placements (280) 110.8
Total Score (1,000) 517.9
   
Rank 2017 81
Name Of Institute Galgotias Educational Institutions

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Greater Noida
Selection process (200)

91.3
Personality Development (180) 116.1
Academics Excellence (220) 115.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 93.2
Placements (280) 101.7
Total Score (1,000) 517.8
   
Rank 2017 82
Name Of Institute Amity Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection process (200)

116.9
Personality Development (180) 110.6
Academics Excellence (220) 95.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 91.3
Placements (280) 102.7
Total Score (1,000) 516.9
   
Rank 2017 83
Name Of Institute International School of Management Excellence

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

102.3
Personality Development (180) 89.3
Academics Excellence (220) 109.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 89.1
Placements (280) 126.9
Total Score (1,000) 516.7
   
Rank 2017 84
Name Of Institute Jagannath International Management School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

92.1
Personality Development (180) 125.9
Academics Excellence (220) 111.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 77.3
Placements (280) 109.6
Total Score (1,000) 516.6
   
Rank 2017 85
Name Of Institute G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection process (200)

118.1
Personality Development (180) 98.7
Academics Excellence (220) 117.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 80.2
Placements (280) 102.0
Total Score (1,000) 516.4
   
Rank 2017 86
Name Of Institute Alliance School of Business ,Alliance University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

107.8
Personality Development (180) 108.8
Academics Excellence (220) 104.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 90.6
Placements (280) 104.3
Total Score (1,000) 515.8
   
Rank 2017 87
Name Of Institute IES College of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection process (200)

121.6
Personality Development (180) 100.8
Academics Excellence (220) 105.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 83.4
Placements (280) 104.8
Total Score (1,000) 515.7
   
Rank 2017 88
Name Of Institute Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kochi
Selection process (200)

118.8
Personality Development (180) 107.0
Academics Excellence (220) 102.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 83.3
Placements (280) 102.4
Total Score (1,000) 513.9
   
Rank 2017 89
Name Of Institute KCT Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection process (200)

97.1
Personality Development (180) 102.6
Academics Excellence (220) 105.9
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.7
Placements (280) 119.4
Total Score (1,000) 513.6
   
Rank 2017 90
Name Of Institute Prestige Institute of Management and Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Indore
Selection process (200)

108.3
Personality Development (180) 109.6
Academics Excellence (220) 84.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 91.8
Placements (280) 118.5
Total Score (1,000) 513.1
   
Rank 2017 91
Name Of Institute Institute of Management Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection process (200)

108.9
Personality Development (180) 102.0
Academics Excellence (220) 109.1
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 102.7
Placements (280) 90.3
Total Score (1,000) 512.9
   
Rank 2017 92
Name Of Institute Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shegaon
Selection process (200)

95.4
Personality Development (180) 109.2
Academics Excellence (220) 109.4
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 85.2
Placements (280) 112.9
Total Score (1,000) 512.1
   
Rank 2017 93
Name Of Institute The Northcap University, (ITM University)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection process (200)

93.0
Personality Development (180) 114.7
Academics Excellence (220) 106.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 91.3
Placements (280) 106.2
Total Score (1,000) 512.0
   
Rank 2017 94
Name Of Institute MIT School of Business

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection process (200)

104.2
Personality Development (180) 106.5
Academics Excellence (220) 98.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 84.2
Placements (280) 118.5
Total Score (1,000) 511.9
   
Rank 2017 95
Name Of Institute Faculty of Management Studies (Manav Rachna Intl. Univ.)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Faidabad
Selection process (200)

93.8
Personality Development (180) 104.2
Academics Excellence (220) 116.0
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 88.5
Placements (280) 109.1
Total Score (1,000) 511.7
   
Rank 2017 96
Name Of Institute Institute of Management (Christ Univ.)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection process (200)

107.1
Personality Development (180) 98.0
Academics Excellence (220) 96.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 91.6
Placements (280) 117.9
Total Score (1,000) 511.2
   
Rank 2017 97
Name Of Institute Veltech Hightech Engg College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection process (200)

80.0
Personality Development (180) 103.4
Academics Excellence (220) 104.7
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 87.9
Placements (280) 133.5
Total Score (1,000) 509.5
   
Rank 2017 98
Name Of Institute Delhi School of Business VIPS-Technical Campus

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection process (200)

98.0
Personality Development (180) 132.5
Academics Excellence (220) 92.8
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 89.3
Placements (280) 96.9
Total Score (1,000) 509.4
   
Rank 2017 99
Name Of Institute GRG School of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection process (200)

105.0
Personality Development (180) 100.2
Academics Excellence (220) 99.3
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 95.0
Placements (280) 109.7
Total Score (1,000) 509.3
   
Rank 2017 100
Name Of Institute KLS Institute of Management Education & Research (Karnataka Law Society’s) (IMER)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belgavi
Selection process (200)

103.9
Personality Development (180) 100.5
Academics Excellence (220) 107.5
Infrastructure & Facilities (120) 93.6
Placements (280) 102.0
Total Score (1,000) 507.4
   

Arindam Mukherjee Outlook Business Schools Specials Opinion Polls Best B-Schools Rankings & Stats Education MBAs - B-Schools Business Opinion Polls

