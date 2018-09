The USA is a major education destination for Indian students, with International Baccalaureate (IB) and ­Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) students viewing it as their primary choice for undergraduate studies. It is one of the most sought-after countries for higher education due to the quality of the education it provides and the perceived job opportunities after the completion of a degree. While visa regulations and chances of landing a job are changing regularly under the Donald Trump administration, education quality remains consistent and constantly innovative.

Current regulations give students a one-year stay-back option called OPT (optional practical training), which allows students to work for a year after graduation in a field related to their degree. STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students are eligible for two extra years of OPT for which they have to apply after the one-year OPT. There is also the option of CPT—curricular practical training—for certain courses, usually for postgraduate students, allowing them to work in a field rel­ated to their degree while they study, normally after their second semester.

USA Top 100 Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA 2 Stanford University 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, USA 3 Harvard University Cambridge, MA 02138, USA 4 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) 1200 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91125, USA 5 University of Chicago 5801 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60637, USA 6 Princeton University Princeton, NJ 08544, USA 7 Yale University New Haven, CT 06520, USA 8 Columbia University 116th St & Broadway, New York, NY 10027, USA 9 Cornell University  Ithaca, NY 14850, USA 10 University of Pennsylvania  Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA 11 Johns Hopkins University  Baltimore, MD 21218, USA 12 University of Michigan Ann Arbor USA 13 Duke University  Durham, NC 27708, USA 14 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) Berkeley, CA, USA 15 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)  Los Angeles, CA 90095, USA 16 Northwestern University  633 Clark St, Evanston, IL 60208, USA 17 University of California, San Diego (UCSD) 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093, USA 18 New York University New York, NY 10003, USA 19 Carnegie Mellon University  5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA 20 University of Wisconsin-Madison  Madison, WI 53706, USA 21 Brown University  Providence, RI 02912, USA 22 Georgia Institute of Technology North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332, USA 23 University of Texas at Austin Austin, TX 78712, USA 24 University of Washington Seattle, WA 98195, USA 25 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, IL, USA 26 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill  Chapel Hill, NC, USA 27 The Ohio State University Columbus, OH 43210, USA 28 Boston University Boston, MA 02215, USA 29 Washington University in St. Louis 1 Brookings Dr, St. Louis, MO 63130, USA 30 University of California, Davis 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616, USA 31 Rice University 6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA 32 Purdue University  610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907, USA 33 Pennsylvania State University  Old Main, State College, PA 16801, USA 34 University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA 90007, USA 35 University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA 36 University of Maryland, College Park College Park, MD 20742, USA 37 Michigan State University  220 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824, USA 38 University of Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA 39 University of Pittsburgh  4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260, USA 40 Emory University 201 Dowman Dr, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA 41 Dartmouth College Hanover, NH 03755, USA 42 University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 92697, USA 43 University of Colorado Boulder Boulder, CO 80309, USA 44 Vanderbilt University 2201 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37235, USA 45 University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA, USA 46 University of Florida Gainesville, FL 32611, USA 47 University of Rochester Rochester, NY, USA 48 Arizona State University Tempe, AZ 85281, USA 49 Case Western Reserve University 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, USA 50 Georgetown University 3700 O St NW, Washington, DC 20057, USA 51 Texas A&M University 400 Bizzell St, College Station, TX 77843, USA 52 University of Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN 46556, USA 53 Tufts University 419 Boston Ave, Medford, MA 02155?, USA 54 The University of Arizona Tucson, AZ 85721, USA 55 University of Miami 1320 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA 56 Indiana University Bloomington 107 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington, IN 47405, USA 57 Rutgers University - New Brunswick New Brunswick, NJ, USA 58 University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) 1200 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA 59 The Katz School at Yeshiva University 500 W 185th St, New York, NY 10033, USA 60 University of California, Santa Cruz 1156 High St, Santa Cruz, CA 95064, USA 61 University of Hawai'i at Mañoa 2500 Campus Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA 62 University of Massachusetts Amherst Amherst, MA 01003, USA 63 Northeastern University 360 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115, USA 64 North Carolina State University  Raleigh, NC 27695, USA 65 George Washington University 2121 I St NW, Washington, DC 20052, USA 66 University of Utah 201 Presidents Cir, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, USA 67 Colorado State University Fort Collins, CO 80523, USA 68 University at Buffalo SUNY Buffalo, NY 14260, USA 69 University of California, Riverside  900 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92521, USA 70 Stony Brook University, State University of New York 100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794, USA 71 University of Texas Dallas 800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA 72 Brandeis University 415 South St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA 73 University of Iowa Iowa City, IA 52242, USA 74 Wake Forest University 834 Wake Forest Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27109, USA 75 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University  Blacksburg, VA 24061, USA 76 University of Delaware  Newark, DE 19716, USA 77 Rensselaer Polytechnic University 110 8th St, Troy, NY 12180, USA 78 University of Colorado, Denver 1201 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80204, USA 79 Florida State University 600 W College Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32306, USA 80 University of Connecticut Storrs, CT 06269, USA 81 Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, USA 82 Washington State University Pullman, WA, USA 83 Clark University 950 Main St, Worcester, MA 01610, USA 84 University of Kansas 1450 Jayhawk Blvd, Lawrence, KS 66045, USA 85 The University of Tennessee, Knoxville  Knoxville, TN 37996, USA 86 Illinois Institute of Technology 10 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60616, USA 87 Oregon State University Corvallis, OR 97331, USA 88 Tulane University 6823 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA 89 University of South Florida 4202 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33620, USA 90 The University of Georgia Athens, GA 30602, USA 91 Wayne State University 42 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48202, USA 92 Iowa State University Ames, IA 50011, USA 93 University of New Mexico Albuquerque, NM 87131, USA 94 Drexel University  3141 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA 95 University of Maryland, Baltimore County 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250, USA 96 University of Vermont Burlington, VT 05405, USA 97 University of Oklahoma  660 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019, USA 98 Howard University 2400 Sixth St NW, Washington, DC 20059, USA 99 Lehigh University 27 Memorial Dr W, Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA 100 The New School 72 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA

The US is home to over 400 universities and many more liberal arts colleges. The following are a few well-known education hubs.

Business Leader Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania Photograph by AP

California: It is home to the University of California, including UCLA, UCB and UCDavis, to name a few of its campuses, besides the Stanford University, normally ranked among the top five universities in the world for all its subjects. Hollywood makes California a hub of cinema, and Silicon Valley makes it a hub of entrepreneurship.

Massachusetts: Rich in cultural history, it is home to some of the oldest and best universities in the US, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard and the University of Massachusetts.

Texas: With a rich oil and gas sector and a large Indian community, it is regarded as a friendly state. It is home to the University of Texas-Austin and Texas A&M University, which are especially regarded for their courses in science, engineering and technology.

New York: The financial heart of the US, it is also home to some of the finest universities, including Columbia, Cornell and New York University. It is a multicultural and vibrant, though expensive, place to live in

Washington DC: The capital of the US is home to the George Washington University and the Johns Hopkins University, among others.

Washington State: Washington state on the West Coast is a hub for start-ups and environmental technology, as well as home to Microsoft and Boeing. The key universities in this state are Washington State University and the University of Washington.

When looking at education in the US, you have to see what suits you. Big universities like Stanford or Harvard are extremely competitive at the undergraduate level, with postgraduate courses being more collaborative. However, the pressure at these big institutions may not be to everyone’s taste.

USA Top 50 B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Stanford University 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, USA 2 Harvard University Cambridge, MA 02138, USA 3 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA 4 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) 1200 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91125, USA 5 University of Chicago 5801 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60637, USA 6 Princeton University Princeton, NJ 08544, USA 7 University of Pennsylvania  Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA 8 Columbia University 116th St & Broadway, New York, NY 10027, United States 9 Yale University New Haven, CT 06520, USA 10 Johns Hopkins University  Baltimore, MD 21218, USA 11 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) Berkeley, CA, USA 12 Northwestern University  633 Clark St, Evanston, IL 60208, USA 13 Duke University  Durham, NC 27708, USA 14 University of Michigan Ann Arbor USA 15 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)  Los Angeles, CA 90095, USA 16 Cornell University  Ithaca, NY 14850, USA 17 New York University New York, NY 10003, USA 18 Carnegie Mellon University  5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA 19 University of Texas at Austin Austin, TX 78712, USA 20 Dartmouth College Hanover, NH 03755, USA 21 Brown University  Providence, RI 02912, USA 22 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, IL, USA 23 University of Washington Seattle, WA 98195, USA 24 Georgia Institute of Technology North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332, USA 25 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill  Chapel Hill, NC, USA 26 University of Wisconsin-Madison  Madison, WI 53706, USA 27 The Ohio State University Columbus, OH 43210, USA 28 Boston University Boston, MA 02215, USA 29 Purdue University  610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907, USA 30 Rice University 6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA 31 University of California, San Diego (UCSD) 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093, USA 32 Washington University in St. Louis 1 Brookings Dr, St. Louis, MO 63130, USA 33 University of California, Davis 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616, USA 34 Pennsylvania State University  Old Main, State College, PA 16801, USA 35 Arizona State University Tempe, AZ 85281, USA 36 University of Maryland, College Park College Park, MD 20742, USA 37 Michigan State University  220 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824, USA 38 Emory University 201 Dowman Dr, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA 39 University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA 90007, USA 40 University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA, USA 41 University of Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA 42 University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA 43 University of Colorado Boulder Boulder, CO 80309, USA 44 University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 92697, USA 45 Vanderbilt University 2201 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37235, USA 46 University of Pittsburgh  4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260, USA 47 Texas A&M University 400 Bizzell St, College Station, TX 77843, USA 48 University of Florida Gainesville, FL 32611, USA 49 University of Rochester Rochester, NY, USA 50 Case Western Reserve University 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, USA

The US is renowned for its excellence in STEM education, with a great deal of innovation and research coming from universities like MIT. The regulations in the US are also more favourable for students following the STEM pathway. At the undergraduate level, STEM courses are excellent at most good general universities, but at the postgraduate level, when courses get more specialised, the top universities in the US are a cut above all the rest, with MIT leading the charge.

The US is also known for its business courses. It is the country of the first MBA courses, and also where the MSc in Business was conceived. As such, the courses are well established with the most experienced faculty. The best institutes for business in the US are the Wharton School of Business (University of Penn­sylva­nia), Harvard and Stanford.

If you are looking for a more collaborative experience in a smaller setting, you have to look at the liberal arts colleges. These institutions focus mainly on arts or humanities education and only at the undergraduate level. There are several of these scattered across the country. The ones of note are the Williams and Amherst colleges in Massachusetts, and Pomona College in California. Each college has its own unique approach to education, and you have to read each one’s website to decide which one suits you best.