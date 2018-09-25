Planning To Study Abroad? Prep4future Will Help You Choose Best Option

Prep4future is a startup (www.prep4future.org) which aims to create an educational support ecosystem in India that will facilitate interaction between all entities including:

Students

Universities and institutes

Schools and colleges

Preparation classes

Counselling and financial planning

As well as various services for students going abroad and staying in India.

Prep4future.org aims to initially address the increasing trend of students going abroad for UG and PG education. The global university part of prep4future.org is the brainchild of Harini Prasad, who returned to India after graduating from the University of British Columbia, and spending a year at Bristol University in the UK during her course. Prep4future is mentored by Ramesh Chembat (ex CEO of Usha International) and A K Balaji Prasad, ( IIM- Calcutta, MD of Drshti, the ranking partner for Outlook). Tech is run by Umang Pandya.

Given the limited, single source information on institutions and opportunities, www.prep4future.org has built a database of Indian and International institutions. It is launching with the international University search, and will provide options of courses and institutions within India soon.

The site enables students to sign up, search for universities and courses, across countries, build a structured profile to assist in the application process. Students can write in for advice now, and, and will soon be able to seek advice through a forum. www.prep4future.org also plans to provide emotional and educational counselling, through partners, and test support, also through partners. Students will be able to plan the finances as well as apply for loans through the portal.

Prep4future.org envisions creating a community where students can strive to be the best, while benefitting from support at every stage of their education.

What a student who signs up at www.prep4future.org will be able to do: