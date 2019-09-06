Methodology



The Outlook Group-Karvy Insights Urban Health Survey was conducted by Karvy Insights Limited. A total of 1,648 interviews were conducted spread across nine cities: Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Indore, Calcutta, Patna, Chennai, Bangalore and Vijayawada.

All interviews were conducted face to face using a standard structured questionnaire, which was translated into the relevant regional languages. The data was captured in a digital format using tablets/mobiles. The interviews were conducted around hi-end commercial and shopping areas, which were selected carefully within a city so as to ensure a geographical spread. The data collection was conducted between July 23, 2019, and August 1, 2019.

The target group was NCCS A1 wherein we recruited the respondents based on the education of the chief wage ear­ner and number of consumer durables owned by the family. Apart from this, a couple of other variables were additionally used to recruit the targeted profile. Both males and females in the age band of 18-55 years were interviewed. Minimum quotas were kept under different age-bands to ensure minimum sample representation for each age band.

Also Read

Selfie Death Capital Of The World, Mobile-Loving India Faces Strange Digital Disorders

Are You Healthy?

From Phantom Ringing Syndrome To Facebook Depression -- 11 Internet Killers

Outlook-Karvy Health Survey