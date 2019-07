Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 75 Public State Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Place State Overall

score 1 Jadavpur University Kolkata West Bengal 89.38 2 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 85.90 3 Calcutta University Kolkata West Bengal 83.84 4 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune Maharashtra 80.65 5 Andhra University Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 79.87 6 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 79.86 7 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 79.45 8 Alagappa University Karaikudi Tamil Nadu 79.37 9 Bharathiar University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 79.24 10 University of Calicut Calicut Kerala 78.95 11 Osmania University Hyderabad Telangana 78.33 12 King George`s Medical University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 78.30 13 G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology Pantnagar Uttarakhand 78.22 14 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 78.17 15 Gauhati University Guwahati Assam 78.09 16 Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam Kerala 74.65 17 Kerala University Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 74.03 18 Madurai Kamraj University Madurai Tamil Nadu 71.07 19 Sri Venkateswara University Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 69.92 20 University of Kashmir Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir 68.40 21 Mysore University Mysore Karnataka 67.88 22 Cochin University of Science and Technology Cochin Kerala 66.81 23 Mumbai University Mumbai Maharashtra 66.00 24 Mangalore University Mangalagangotri Karnataka 65.91 25 Goa University Goa Goa 65.37 26 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 64.77 27 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 63.72 28 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 63.65 29 Bangalore University Bengaluru Karnataka 62.00 30 Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Punjab 61.90 31 University of Kerala Trivandrum Kerala 61.59 32 Delhi Technological University New Delhi Delhi 60.52 33 Annamalai University Annamalainagar Tamil Nadu 60.50 34 Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana Punjab 60.45 35 Kuvempu University Shimoga Karnataka 59.40 36 Bharathidasan University Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 59.21 37 Anand Agricultural University Anand Gujarat 59.03 38 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 58.84 39 Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Hisar Haryana 58.66 40 Periyar University Salem Tamil Nadu 58.47 41 University of Jammu Jammu Tawi Jammu and Kashmir 58.28 42 Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University Chennai Tamil Nadu 58.10 43 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology New Delhi Delhi 57.73 44 Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 57.17 45 North Maharashtra University Umavinagar Maharashtra 56.98 46 Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Hyderabad Telangana 56.80 47 Karnataka University Dharwad Karnataka 56.61 48 Dr. Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Solan Himachal Pradesh 56.43 49 Shivaji University Kolhapur Maharashtra 56.24 50 University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad Karnataka 56.05 51 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad Maharashtra 55.68 52 Dibrugarh University Dibrugarh Assam 55.50 53 The University of Burdwan Barddhaman West Bengal 55.12 54 Maharshi Dayanand University Rohtak Haryana 54.94 55 Kalyani University Kalyani West Bengal 54.75 56 Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu 54.38 57 Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra Haryana 53.64 58 Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 53.08 59 Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar Anand Gujarat 52.71 60 Sri Krishnadevaraya University Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 52.52 61 Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pardesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya Kangra Himachal Pradesh 51.96 62 Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore Madhya Pradesh 51.41 63 Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Hisar Haryana 50.48 64 Junagarh Agricultural University Junagarh Gujarat 49.92 65 Navsari Agricultural University Navsari Gujarat 48.99 66 Gulbarga University, Gulbarga Gulbarga Karnataka 48.62 67 Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology Khordha Odisha 48.43 68 Rajasthan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Bikaner Rajasthan 47.69 69 Saurashtra University Rajkot Gujarat 47.32 70 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra Jammu and Kashmir 46.94 71 Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 46.39 72 Tumkur University Tumkur Karnataka 46.02 73 Utkal University Bhubaneswar Odisha 45.64 74 Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University Wayanad Kerala 45.46 75 Visveswaraiah Technological University Belgaum Karnataka 44.90

Rank 2019 1 University Name Jadavpur University Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 89.38 Rank 2019 2 University Name Anna University Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 85.90 Rank 2019 3 University Name Calcutta University Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 83.84 Rank 2019 4 University Name Savitribai Phule Pune University Place Pune State Maharashtra Overall Score 80.65 Rank 2019 5 University Name Andhra University Place Visakhapatnam State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 79.87 Rank 2019 6 University Name Panjab University Place Chandigarh State Chandigarh Overall Score 79.86 Rank 2019 7 University Name University of Madras Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 79.45 Rank 2019 8 University Name Alagappa University Place Karaikudi State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 79.37 Rank 2019 9 University Name Bharathiar University Place Coimbatore State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 79.24 Rank 2019 10 University Name University of Calicut Place Calicut State Kerala Overall Score 78.95 Rank 2019 11 University Name Osmania University Place Hyderabad State Telangana Overall Score 78.33 Rank 2019 12 University Name King George`s Medical University Place Lucknow State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 78.30 Rank 2019 13 University Name G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology Place Pantnagar State Uttarakhand Overall Score 78.22 Rank 2019 14 University Name Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Place Coimbatore State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 78.17 Rank 2019 15 University Name Gauhati University Place Guwahati State Assam Overall Score 78.09 Rank 2019 16 University Name Mahatma Gandhi University Place Kottayam State Kerala Overall Score 74.65 Rank 2019 17 University Name Kerala University Place Thiruvananthapuram State Kerala Overall Score 74.03 Rank 2019 18 University Name Madurai Kamraj University Place Madurai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 71.07 Rank 2019 19 University Name Sri Venkateswara University Place Tirupati State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 69.92 Rank 2019 20 University Name University of Kashmir Place Srinagar State Jammu and Kashmir Overall Score 68.40 Rank 2019 21 University Name Mysore University Place Mysore State Karnataka Overall Score 67.88 Rank 2019 22 University Name Cochin University of Science and Technology Place Cochin State Kerala Overall Score 66.81 Rank 2019 23 University Name Mumbai University Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 66.00 Rank 2019 24 University Name Mangalore University Place Mangalagangotri State Karnataka Overall Score 65.91 Rank 2019 25 University Name Goa University Place Goa State Goa Overall Score 65.37 Rank 2019 26 University Name Gujarat University Place Ahmedabad State Gujarat Overall Score 64.77 Rank 2019 27 University Name Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Place Anantapur State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 63.72 Rank 2019 28 University Name Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Place Vadodara State Gujarat Overall Score 63.65 Rank 2019 29 University Name Bangalore University Place Bengaluru State Karnataka Overall Score 62.00 Rank 2019 30 University Name Guru Nanak Dev University Place Amritsar State Punjab Overall Score 61.90 Rank 2019 31 University Name University of Kerala Place Trivandrum State Kerala Overall Score 61.59 Rank 2019 32 University Name Delhi Technological University Place New Delhi State Delhi Overall Score 60.52 Rank 2019 33 University Name Annamalai University Place Annamalainagar State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 60.50 Rank 2019 34 University Name Punjab Agricultural University Place Ludhiana State Punjab Overall Score 60.45 Rank 2019 35 University Name Kuvempu University Place Shimoga State Karnataka Overall Score 59.40 Rank 2019 36 University Name Bharathidasan University Place Tiruchirappalli State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 59.21 Rank 2019 37 University Name Anand Agricultural University Place Anand State Gujarat Overall Score 59.03 Rank 2019 38 University Name Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Place New Delhi State Delhi Overall Score 58.84 Rank 2019 39 University Name Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Place Hisar State Haryana Overall Score 58.66 Rank 2019 40 University Name Periyar University Place Salem State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 58.47 Rank 2019 41 University Name University of Jammu Place Jammu Tawi State Jammu and Kashmir Overall Score 58.28 Rank 2019 42 University Name Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 58.10 Rank 2019 43 University Name Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Place New Delhi State Delhi Overall Score 57.73 Rank 2019 44 University Name Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences Place Tirupati State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 57.17 Rank 2019 45 University Name North Maharashtra University Place Umavinagar State Maharashtra Overall Score 56.98 Rank 2019 46 University Name Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Place Hyderabad State Telangana Overall Score 56.80 Rank 2019 47 University Name Karnataka University Place Dharwad State Karnataka Overall Score 56.61 Rank 2019 48 University Name Dr. Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Place Solan State Himachal Pradesh Overall Score 56.43 Rank 2019 49 University Name Shivaji University Place Kolhapur State Maharashtra Overall Score 56.24 Rank 2019 50 University Name University of Agricultural Sciences Place Dharwad State Karnataka Overall Score 56.05 Rank 2019 51 University Name Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Place Aurangabad State Maharashtra Overall Score 55.68 Rank 2019 52 University Name Dibrugarh University Place Dibrugarh State Assam Overall Score 55.50 Rank 2019 53 University Name The University of Burdwan Place Barddhaman State West Bengal Overall Score 55.12 Rank 2019 54 University Name Maharshi Dayanand University Place Rohtak State Haryana Overall Score 54.94 Rank 2019 55 University Name Kalyani University Place Kalyani State West Bengal Overall Score 54.75 Rank 2019 56 University Name Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Place Tirunelveli State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 54.38 Rank 2019 57 University Name Kurukshetra University Place Kurukshetra State Haryana Overall Score 53.64 Rank 2019 58 University Name Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University Place Guntur State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 53.08 Rank 2019 59 University Name Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar Place Anand State Gujarat Overall Score 52.71 Rank 2019 60 University Name Sri Krishnadevaraya University Place Anantapur State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 52.52 Rank 2019 61 University Name Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pardesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya Place Kangra State Himachal Pradesh Overall Score 51.96 Rank 2019 62 University Name Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Place Indore State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 51.41 Rank 2019 63 University Name Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Place Hisar State Haryana Overall Score 50.48 Rank 2019 64 University Name Junagarh Agricultural University Place Junagarh State Gujarat Overall Score 49.92 Rank 2019 65 University Name Navsari Agricultural University Place Navsari State Gujarat Overall Score 48.99 Rank 2019 66 University Name Gulbarga University, Gulbarga Place Gulbarga State Karnataka Overall Score 48.62 Rank 2019 67 University Name Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology Place Khordha State Odisha Overall Score 48.43 Rank 2019 68 University Name Rajasthan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Place Bikaner State Rajasthan Overall Score 47.69 Rank 2019 69 University Name Saurashtra University Place Rajkot State Gujarat Overall Score 47.32 Rank 2019 70 University Name Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Place Katra State Jammu and Kashmir Overall Score 46.94 Rank 2019 71 University Name Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Place Tirupati State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 46.39 Rank 2019 72 University Name Tumkur University Place Tumkur State Karnataka Overall Score 46.02 Rank 2019 73 University Name Utkal University Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 45.64 Rank 2019 74 University Name Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University Place Wayanad State Kerala Overall Score 45.46 Rank 2019 75 University Name Visveswaraiah Technological University Place Belgaum State Karnataka Overall Score 44.90

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read