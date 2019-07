Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 50 Private State Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Place State Overall

score 1 Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 69.86 2 O.P Jindal Global University Sonepat Haryana 63.75 3 Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh 62.14 4 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 61.63 5 Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 55.31 6 PES University Bengalore Karnataka 52.89 7 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Gandhinagar Gujarat 52.15 8 Appejay Stya University Gurgaon Haryana 51.03 9 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 50.85 10 Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 50.66 11 Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology Gandhinagar Gujarat 49.73 12 Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 49.18 13 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies Faridabad Haryana 48.43 14 Jaypee University of Information Technology Solan Himachal Pradesh 47.87 15 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 47.50 16 Sikkim Manipal University Gangtok Sikkim 46.76 17 Centurion University of Technology & Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 46.39 18 Charotar University of Science & Technology Changa Gujarat 44.71 19 Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 43.97 20 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 43.60 21 Presidency University Kolkata West Bengal 43.41 22 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 42.85 23 Reva University Bangalore Karnataka 41.74 24 Amity University Gurgaon Haryana 40.44 25 KLE Technological University Dharwad Karnataka 40.25 26 Amity University Jaipur Rajasthan 39.32 27 The Northcap University Gurgaon Haryana 37.84 28 Rabindranath Tagore University Raisen Madhya Pradesh 37.65 29 Chitkara University Solan Himachal Pradesh 37.09 30 Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 36.35 31 Dr. C.V. Raman University Bilaspur Chhattisgarh 35.98 32 Sri Sri University Bhubaneswar Odisha 35.79 33 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan 35.60 34 Ahmadabad University Ahmedabad Gujarat 35.42 35 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 35.23 36 G.D. Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 35.05 37 J.K. Lakshmipat University Jaipur Rajasthan 34.86 38 CMR University Bangalore Karnataka 34.68 39 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 34.49 40 ITM Gwalior Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 34.30 41 Shobhit University Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh 34.12 42 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand 33.93 43 BML Munjal University Gurgaon Haryana 33.75 44 Kalinga University Raipur Chhattisgarh 33.56 45 Parul University Waghodia Gujarat 33.19 46 G.L.A. University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 33.00 47 Dayanand Sagar University Bangalore Karnataka 32.82 48 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 32.63 49 ERA University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 32.44 50 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 32.26

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

