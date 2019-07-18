Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities

﻿
Here's a ranking of top 50 Deemed to be Universities in India in 2019

18 July 2019
2019-07-19T14:46:01+0530
Rank 2019University NamePlaceStateOverall
score
1 Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 96.08
2 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 86.08
3 Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani Rajasthan 83.81
4 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 80.94
5 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai Maharashtra 80.26
6 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 80.12
7 Jamia Hamdard New Delhi Delhi 80.10
8 Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai Maharashtra 80.04
9 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 79.23
10 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Mysore Karnataka 79.22
11 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Patiala Punjab 79.06
12 Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai Maharashtra 79.01
13 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 78.51
14 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 78.08
15 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 76.80
16 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Rourkela Odisha 76.67
17 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 74.79
18 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 73.44
19 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 73.10
20 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai Tamil Nadu 72.37
21 Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 71.95
22 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 71.06
23 Symbiosis International Pune Maharashtra 69.89
24 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 68.44
25 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 66.44
26 Jain University Bangalore Karnataka 65.16
27 M.S Ramaiah University Bangalore Karnataka 62.81
28 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.73
29 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 62.35
30 Gandhigram Rural Institute Dindigul Tamil Nadu 62.32
31 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 62.08
32 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 61.54
33 Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 60.68
34 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 60.64
35 The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 60.55
36 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 60.53
37 KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research Belagavi Karnataka 59.77
38 NITTE Mangalore Karnataka 59.59
39 Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus Puducherry Pondicherry 57.91
40 Dayalbagh Educational Institute Agra Uttar Pradesh 57.35
41 Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 55.87
42 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 54.57
43 Yenepoya University Mangalore Karnataka 54.01
44 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 53.27
45 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Chennai Tamil Nadu 51.78
46 D. Y. Patil Educational Society Kolhapur Maharashtra 51.59
47 Dharmsinh Desai University Nadiad Gujarat 51.22
48 Graphic Era University Dehradun Uttarakhand 50.66
49 Jaypee Institute of Information Technology Noida Uttar Pradesh 50.29
50 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education Srivilliputtur Tamil Nadu 49.73
Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

