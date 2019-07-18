Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Place State Overall

score 1 Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 96.08 2 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 86.08 3 Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani Rajasthan 83.81 4 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 80.94 5 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai Maharashtra 80.26 6 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 80.12 7 Jamia Hamdard New Delhi Delhi 80.10 8 Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai Maharashtra 80.04 9 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 79.23 10 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Mysore Karnataka 79.22 11 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Patiala Punjab 79.06 12 Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai Maharashtra 79.01 13 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 78.51 14 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 78.08 15 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 76.80 16 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Rourkela Odisha 76.67 17 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 74.79 18 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 73.44 19 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 73.10 20 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai Tamil Nadu 72.37 21 Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 71.95 22 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 71.06 23 Symbiosis International Pune Maharashtra 69.89 24 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 68.44 25 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 66.44 26 Jain University Bangalore Karnataka 65.16 27 M.S Ramaiah University Bangalore Karnataka 62.81 28 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.73 29 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 62.35 30 Gandhigram Rural Institute Dindigul Tamil Nadu 62.32 31 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 62.08 32 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 61.54 33 Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 60.68 34 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 60.64 35 The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 60.55 36 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 60.53 37 KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research Belagavi Karnataka 59.77 38 NITTE Mangalore Karnataka 59.59 39 Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus Puducherry Pondicherry 57.91 40 Dayalbagh Educational Institute Agra Uttar Pradesh 57.35 41 Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 55.87 42 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 54.57 43 Yenepoya University Mangalore Karnataka 54.01 44 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 53.27 45 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Chennai Tamil Nadu 51.78 46 D. Y. Patil Educational Society Kolhapur Maharashtra 51.59 47 Dharmsinh Desai University Nadiad Gujarat 51.22 48 Graphic Era University Dehradun Uttarakhand 50.66 49 Jaypee Institute of Information Technology Noida Uttar Pradesh 50.29 50 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education Srivilliputtur Tamil Nadu 49.73

Rank 2019 1 University Name Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Place Bangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 96.08 Rank 2019 2 University Name Manipal Academy of Higher Education Place Manipal State Karnataka Overall Score 86.08 Rank 2019 3 University Name Birla Institute of Technology & Science Place Pilani State Rajasthan Overall Score 83.81 Rank 2019 4 University Name Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Place Coimbatore State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 80.94 Rank 2019 5 University Name Institute of Chemical Technology Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 80.26 Rank 2019 6 University Name Vellore Institute of Technology Place Vellore State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 80.12 Rank 2019 7 University Name Jamia Hamdard Place New Delhi State Delhi Overall Score 80.10 Rank 2019 8 University Name Homi Bhabha National Institute Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 80.04 Rank 2019 9 University Name SRM Institute of Science and Technology Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 79.23 Rank 2019 10 University Name JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Place Mysore State Karnataka Overall Score 79.22 Rank 2019 11 University Name Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Place Patiala State Punjab Overall Score 79.06 Rank 2019 12 University Name Tata Institute of Social Sciences Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 79.01 Rank 2019 13 University Name Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 78.51 Rank 2019 14 University Name Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Place Thanjavur State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 78.08 Rank 2019 15 University Name Siksha `O` Anusandhan Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 76.80 Rank 2019 16 University Name National Institute of Technology Rourkela Place Rourkela State Odisha Overall Score 76.67 Rank 2019 17 University Name Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 74.79 Rank 2019 18 University Name Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 73.44 Rank 2019 19 University Name Birla Institute of Technology Place Ranchi State Jharkhand Overall Score 73.10 Rank 2019 20 University Name Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 72.37 Rank 2019 21 University Name Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 71.95 Rank 2019 22 University Name Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Place Pune State Maharashtra Overall Score 71.06 Rank 2019 23 University Name Symbiosis International Place Pune State Maharashtra Overall Score 69.89 Rank 2019 24 University Name Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Place Vaddeswaram State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 68.44 Rank 2019 25 University Name Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 66.44 Rank 2019 26 University Name Jain University Place Bangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 65.16 Rank 2019 27 University Name M.S Ramaiah University Place Bangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 62.81 Rank 2019 28 University Name Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 62.73 Rank 2019 29 University Name CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Place Bangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 62.35 Rank 2019 30 University Name Gandhigram Rural Institute Place Dindigul State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 62.32 Rank 2019 31 University Name SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 62.08 Rank 2019 32 University Name Banasthali Vidyapith Place Banasthali State Rajasthan Overall Score 61.54 Rank 2019 33 University Name Bharati Vidyapeeth Place Pune State Maharashtra Overall Score 60.68 Rank 2019 34 University Name International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Place Hyderabad State Telangana Overall Score 60.64 Rank 2019 35 University Name The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Place Hyderabad State Telangana Overall Score 60.55 Rank 2019 36 University Name B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 60.53 Rank 2019 37 University Name KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research Place Belagavi State Karnataka Overall Score 59.77 Rank 2019 38 University Name NITTE Place Mangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 59.59 Rank 2019 39 University Name Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus Place Puducherry State Pondicherry Overall Score 57.91 Rank 2019 40 University Name Dayalbagh Educational Institute Place Agra State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 57.35 Rank 2019 41 University Name Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Place Visakhapatnam State Andhra Pradesh Overall Score 55.87 Rank 2019 42 University Name Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Place Coimbatore State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 54.57 Rank 2019 43 University Name Yenepoya University Place Mangalore State Karnataka Overall Score 54.01 Rank 2019 44 University Name Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 53.27 Rank 2019 45 University Name Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 51.78 Rank 2019 46 University Name D. Y. Patil Educational Society Place Kolhapur State Maharashtra Overall Score 51.59 Rank 2019 47 University Name Dharmsinh Desai University Place Nadiad State Gujarat Overall Score 51.22 Rank 2019 48 University Name Graphic Era University Place Dehradun State Uttarakhand Overall Score 50.66 Rank 2019 49 University Name Jaypee Institute of Information Technology Place Noida State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 50.29 Rank 2019 50 University Name Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education Place Srivilliputtur State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 49.73

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read