Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities

|Rank 2019
|University Name
|Place
|State
|Overall
score
|1
|Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|96.08
|2
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|86.08
|3
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|83.81
|4
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|80.94
|5
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|80.26
|6
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|80.12
|7
|Jamia Hamdard
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|80.10
|8
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|80.04
|9
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|79.23
|10
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|79.22
|11
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|Patiala
|Punjab
|79.06
|12
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|79.01
|13
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|78.51
|14
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|78.08
|15
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|76.80
|16
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|Rourkela
|Odisha
|76.67
|17
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|74.79
|18
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|73.44
|19
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|73.10
|20
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|72.37
|21
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|71.95
|22
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|71.06
|23
|Symbiosis International
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|69.89
|24
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|Vaddeswaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|68.44
|25
|Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|66.44
|26
|Jain University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|65.16
|27
|M.S Ramaiah University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|62.81
|28
|Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|62.73
|29
|CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|62.35
|30
|Gandhigram Rural Institute
|Dindigul
|Tamil Nadu
|62.32
|31
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|62.08
|32
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|61.54
|33
|Bharati Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|60.68
|34
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|60.64
|35
|The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|60.55
|36
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|60.53
|37
|KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Belagavi
|Karnataka
|59.77
|38
|NITTE
|Mangalore
|Karnataka
|59.59
|39
|Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|57.91
|40
|Dayalbagh Educational Institute
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|57.35
|41
|Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|55.87
|42
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|54.57
|43
|Yenepoya University
|Mangalore
|Karnataka
|54.01
|44
|Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|53.27
|45
|Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|51.78
|46
|D. Y. Patil Educational Society
|Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|51.59
|47
|Dharmsinh Desai University
|Nadiad
|Gujarat
|51.22
|48
|Graphic Era University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|50.66
|49
|Jaypee Institute of Information Technology
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|50.29
|50
|Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
|Srivilliputtur
|Tamil Nadu
|49.73
Survey Methodology
The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.
Rather than blindly comparing institutions against one another, Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.
Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for papers/authors/institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.
A university that has a low overall rank may score high in individual parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.
