﻿
Home »  Magazine »  Business »  Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Young Universities

Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Young Universities

Here's a list of top 25 young* universities (*Below 10 years since inception).

18 July 2019
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Young Universities
outlookindia.com
2019-07-19T14:42:04+0530
Rank 2019University NameInstitution TypePlaceStateYEAR OF INCEPTIONAGEOverall
score
1 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Deemed to be University Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 2009 10 68.44
2 M.S Ramaiah University Deemed to be University Bengaluru Karnataka 2013 6 62.81
3 Shiv Nadar University Private thru State Act Dadri Uttar Pradesh 2011 8 62.14
4 PES University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2013 6 52.89
5 Appejay Stya University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2010 9 51.03
6 Manipal University Private thru State Act Jaipur Rajasthan 2011 8 50.85
7 Chandigarh University Private thru State Act Mohali Punjab 2012 7 50.66
8 Chitkara University Private thru State Act Rajpura Punjab 2010 9 49.18
9 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Private thru State Act Solan Himachal Pradesh 2009 10 47.50
10 Centurion University of Technology & Management Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2010 9 46.39
11 Charotar University of Science & Technology Private thru State Act Changa Gujarat 2009 10 44.71
12 Sharda University Private thru State Act Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 2009 10 44.34
13 Presidency University Private thru State Act Kolkata West Bengal 2010 9 43.97
14 Reva University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2013 6 41.74
15 Amity University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2010 9 40.44
16 KLE Technological University Private thru State Act Dharwad Karnataka 2015 4 40.25
17 The Northcap University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2009 10 37.84
18 Rabindranath Tagore University Private thru State Act Raisen Madhya Pradesh 2010 9 37.65
19 Chitkara University Private thru State Act Solan Himachal Pradesh 2009 10 37.09
20 Xavier University Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2013 6 36.35
21 Sri Sri University Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2009 10 35.79
22 NIIT University Private thru State Act Neemrana Rajasthan 2010 9 35.6
23 Ahmadabad University Private thru State Act Ahmedabad Gujarat 2009 10 35.42
24 Alliance University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2010 9 35.23
25 G.D. Goenka University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2013 6 35.05
Rank 2019 1
University Name Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Vaddeswaram
State Andhra Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 68.44
   
Rank 2019 2
University Name M.S Ramaiah University

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bengaluru
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

2013
FWP (15%) 6
Overall Score 62.81
   
Rank 2019 3
University Name Shiv Nadar University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Dadri
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2011
FWP (15%) 8
Overall Score 62.14
   
Rank 2019 4
University Name PES University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

2013
FWP (15%) 6
Overall Score 52.89
   
Rank 2019 5
University Name Appejay Stya University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Gurgaon
State Haryana
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 51.03
   
Rank 2019 6
University Name Manipal University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Jaipur
State Rajasthan
FSR (15%)

2011
FWP (15%) 8
Overall Score 50.85
   
Rank 2019 7
University Name Chandigarh University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Mohali
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

2012
FWP (15%) 7
Overall Score 50.66
   
Rank 2019 8
University Name Chitkara University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Rajpura
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 49.18
   
Rank 2019 9
University Name Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Solan
State Himachal Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 47.50
   
Rank 2019 10
University Name Centurion University of Technology & Management

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 46.39
   
Rank 2019 11
University Name Charotar University of Science & Technology

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Changa
State Gujarat
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 44.71
   
Rank 2019 12
University Name Sharda University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Greater Noida
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 44.34
   
Rank 2019 13
University Name Presidency University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Kolkata
State West Bengal
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 43.97
   
Rank 2019 14
University Name Reva University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

2013
FWP (15%) 6
Overall Score 41.74
   
Rank 2019 15
University Name Amity University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Gurgaon
State Haryana
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 40.44
   
Rank 2019 16
University Name KLE Technological University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Dharwad
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

2015
FWP (15%) 4
Overall Score 40.25
   
Rank 2019 17
University Name The Northcap University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Gurgaon
State Haryana
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 37.84
   
Rank 2019 18
University Name Rabindranath Tagore University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Raisen
State Madhya Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 37.65
   
Rank 2019 19
University Name Chitkara University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Solan
State Himachal Pradesh
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 37.09
   
Rank 2019 20
University Name Xavier University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

2013
FWP (15%) 6
Overall Score 36.35
   
Rank 2019 21
University Name Sri Sri University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 35.79
   
Rank 2019 22
University Name NIIT University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Neemrana
State Rajasthan
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 35.6
   
Rank 2019 23
University Name Ahmadabad University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Ahmedabad
State Gujarat
FSR (15%)

2009
FWP (15%) 10
Overall Score 35.42
   
Rank 2019 24
University Name Alliance University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

2010
FWP (15%) 9
Overall Score 35.23
   
Rank 2019 25
University Name G.D. Goenka University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Gurgaon
State Haryana
FSR (15%)

2013
FWP (15%) 6
Overall Score 35.05
   

*Below 10 years since inception

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Education Private University University Best Professional Institutes Best Colleges Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters