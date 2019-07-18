Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Young Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Institution Type Place State YEAR OF INCEPTION AGE Overall

score 1 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Deemed to be University Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 2009 10 68.44 2 M.S Ramaiah University Deemed to be University Bengaluru Karnataka 2013 6 62.81 3 Shiv Nadar University Private thru State Act Dadri Uttar Pradesh 2011 8 62.14 4 PES University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2013 6 52.89 5 Appejay Stya University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2010 9 51.03 6 Manipal University Private thru State Act Jaipur Rajasthan 2011 8 50.85 7 Chandigarh University Private thru State Act Mohali Punjab 2012 7 50.66 8 Chitkara University Private thru State Act Rajpura Punjab 2010 9 49.18 9 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Private thru State Act Solan Himachal Pradesh 2009 10 47.50 10 Centurion University of Technology & Management Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2010 9 46.39 11 Charotar University of Science & Technology Private thru State Act Changa Gujarat 2009 10 44.71 12 Sharda University Private thru State Act Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 2009 10 44.34 13 Presidency University Private thru State Act Kolkata West Bengal 2010 9 43.97 14 Reva University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2013 6 41.74 15 Amity University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2010 9 40.44 16 KLE Technological University Private thru State Act Dharwad Karnataka 2015 4 40.25 17 The Northcap University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2009 10 37.84 18 Rabindranath Tagore University Private thru State Act Raisen Madhya Pradesh 2010 9 37.65 19 Chitkara University Private thru State Act Solan Himachal Pradesh 2009 10 37.09 20 Xavier University Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2013 6 36.35 21 Sri Sri University Private thru State Act Bhubaneswar Odisha 2009 10 35.79 22 NIIT University Private thru State Act Neemrana Rajasthan 2010 9 35.6 23 Ahmadabad University Private thru State Act Ahmedabad Gujarat 2009 10 35.42 24 Alliance University Private thru State Act Bangalore Karnataka 2010 9 35.23 25 G.D. Goenka University Private thru State Act Gurgaon Haryana 2013 6 35.05

*Below 10 years since inception

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

