Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Young Universities

|Rank 2019
|University Name
|Institution Type
|Place
|State
|YEAR OF INCEPTION
|AGE
|Overall
score
|1
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
|Deemed to be University
|Vaddeswaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|2009
|10
|68.44
|2
|M.S Ramaiah University
|Deemed to be University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|2013
|6
|62.81
|3
|Shiv Nadar University
|Private thru State Act
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|2011
|8
|62.14
|4
|PES University
|Private thru State Act
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|2013
|6
|52.89
|5
|Appejay Stya University
|Private thru State Act
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|2010
|9
|51.03
|6
|Manipal University
|Private thru State Act
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|2011
|8
|50.85
|7
|Chandigarh University
|Private thru State Act
|Mohali
|Punjab
|2012
|7
|50.66
|8
|Chitkara University
|Private thru State Act
|Rajpura
|Punjab
|2010
|9
|49.18
|9
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|Private thru State Act
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|2009
|10
|47.50
|10
|Centurion University of Technology & Management
|Private thru State Act
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|2010
|9
|46.39
|11
|Charotar University of Science & Technology
|Private thru State Act
|Changa
|Gujarat
|2009
|10
|44.71
|12
|Sharda University
|Private thru State Act
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|2009
|10
|44.34
|13
|Presidency University
|Private thru State Act
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|2010
|9
|43.97
|14
|Reva University
|Private thru State Act
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|2013
|6
|41.74
|15
|Amity University
|Private thru State Act
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|2010
|9
|40.44
|16
|KLE Technological University
|Private thru State Act
|Dharwad
|Karnataka
|2015
|4
|40.25
|17
|The Northcap University
|Private thru State Act
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|2009
|10
|37.84
|18
|Rabindranath Tagore University
|Private thru State Act
|Raisen
|Madhya Pradesh
|2010
|9
|37.65
|19
|Chitkara University
|Private thru State Act
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|2009
|10
|37.09
|20
|Xavier University
|Private thru State Act
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|2013
|6
|36.35
|21
|Sri Sri University
|Private thru State Act
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|2009
|10
|35.79
|22
|NIIT University
|Private thru State Act
|Neemrana
|Rajasthan
|2010
|9
|35.6
|23
|Ahmadabad University
|Private thru State Act
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|2009
|10
|35.42
|24
|Alliance University
|Private thru State Act
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|2010
|9
|35.23
|25
|G.D. Goenka University
|Private thru State Act
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|2013
|6
|35.05
*Below 10 years since inception
Survey Methodology
The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.
Rather than blindly comparing institutions against one another, Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.
Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for papers/authors/institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.
A university that has a low overall rank may score high in individual parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.
