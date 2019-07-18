Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance

Rank 2019 University Name Place State Overall

score 1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai Maharashtra 96.52 2 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 95.68 3 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi New Delhi Delhi 95.55 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal 95.46 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 95.21 6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee Uttar Pradesh 94.59 7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati Assam 90.70 8 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 86.05 9 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Rupnagar Punjab 80.53 10 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Odisha 80.24 11 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Patna Bihar 79.58 12 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Trichy Tamil Nadu 77.05 13 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 75.95 14 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 67.81 15 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD Dhanbad Jharkhand 62.29

Rank 2019 1 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Place Mumbai State Maharashtra Overall Score 96.52 Rank 2019 2 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Madras Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 95.68 Rank 2019 3 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Place New Delhi State Delhi Overall Score 95.55 Rank 2019 4 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Place Kharagpur State West Bengal Overall Score 95.46 Rank 2019 5 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Place Kanpur State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 95.21 Rank 2019 6 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Place Roorkee State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 94.59 Rank 2019 7 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Place Guwahati State Assam Overall Score 90.70 Rank 2019 8 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Indore Place Indore State Madhya Pradesh Overall Score 86.05 Rank 2019 9 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Place Rupnagar State Punjab Overall Score 80.53 Rank 2019 10 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 80.24 Rank 2019 11 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Patna Place Patna State Bihar Overall Score 79.58 Rank 2019 12 University Name National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Place Trichy State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 77.05 Rank 2019 13 University Name Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Place Hyderabad State Telangana Overall Score 75.95 Rank 2019 14 University Name Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Place Allahabad State Uttar Pradesh Overall Score 67.81 Rank 2019 15 University Name Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad Place Dhanbad State Jharkhand Overall Score 62.29

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read