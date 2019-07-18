﻿
Home »  Magazine »  Business »  Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance

Here are the top 15 institutions of national importance

18 July 2019
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance
Photograph by Apoorva Guptay
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance
outlookindia.com
2019-07-19T14:42:41+0530
Rank 2019University NamePlaceStateOverall
score
1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai Maharashtra 96.52
2 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 95.68
3 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi New Delhi Delhi 95.55
4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal 95.46
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 95.21
6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee Uttar Pradesh 94.59
7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati Assam 90.70
8 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 86.05
9 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Rupnagar Punjab 80.53
10 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Odisha 80.24
11 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Patna Bihar 79.58
12 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Trichy Tamil Nadu 77.05
13 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 75.95
14 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 67.81
15 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD Dhanbad Jharkhand 62.29
Rank 2019 1
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
Overall Score 96.52
   
Rank 2019 2
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
Overall Score 95.68
   
Rank 2019 3
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
Overall Score 95.55
   
Rank 2019 4
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Place Kharagpur
State West Bengal
Overall Score 95.46
   
Rank 2019 5
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Place Kanpur
State Uttar Pradesh
Overall Score 95.21
   
Rank 2019 6
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Place Roorkee
State Uttar Pradesh
Overall Score 94.59
   
Rank 2019 7
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Place Guwahati
State Assam
Overall Score 90.70
   
Rank 2019 8
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Place Indore
State Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score 86.05
   
Rank 2019 9
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
Place Rupnagar
State Punjab
Overall Score 80.53
   
Rank 2019 10
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
Overall Score 80.24
   
Rank 2019 11
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Patna
Place Patna
State Bihar
Overall Score 79.58
   
Rank 2019 12
University Name National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Place Trichy
State Tamil Nadu
Overall Score 77.05
   
Rank 2019 13
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
Overall Score 75.95
   
Rank 2019 14
University Name Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
Place Allahabad
State Uttar Pradesh
Overall Score 67.81
   
Rank 2019 15
University Name Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad
Place Dhanbad
State Jharkhand
Overall Score 62.29
   

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats University IITs Best Professional Institutes Best Colleges Education Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters