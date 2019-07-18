Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 Institutions Of National Importance

|Rank 2019
|University Name
|Place
|State
|Overall
score
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|96.52
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|95.68
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|95.55
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|95.46
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|95.21
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|Uttar Pradesh
|94.59
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|Guwahati
|Assam
|90.70
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|86.05
|9
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|Rupnagar
|Punjab
|80.53
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|80.24
|11
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|Patna
|Bihar
|79.58
|12
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|Trichy
|Tamil Nadu
|77.05
|13
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|75.95
|14
|Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
|Allahabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|67.81
|15
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD
|Dhanbad
|Jharkhand
|62.29
Survey Methodology
The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.
Rather than blindly comparing institutions against one another, Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.
Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for papers/authors/institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.
A university that has a low overall rank may score high in individual parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.
