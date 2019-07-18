﻿
Home »  Magazine »  Business »  Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities

Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities

Top 100 Universities in India according to Outlook-ICARE rankings.

18 July 2019
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities
outlookindia.com
2019-07-19T14:49:19+0530
Rank 2019University NameInstitution TypePlaceStateFSR (15%)FWP (15%)PPF (30%)CPP (30%)ID
(10%)		Overall
score
1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Institute of National Importance Mumbai Maharashtra 100.0 100.0 93.1 100.0 85.9 96.52
2 Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 100.0 100.0 100.0 95.2 75.2 96.08
3 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Institute of National Importance Chennai Tamil Nadu 100.0 100.0 91.3 94.3 100.0 95.68
4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Institute of National Importance New Delhi Delhi 100.0 100.0 91.9 94.6 96.0 95.55
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Institute of National Importance Kharagpur West Bengal 100.0 100.0 93.8 93.0 94.2 95.46
6 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Institute of National Importance Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 100.0 100.0 93.2 92.9 93.8 95.21
7 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Institute of National Importance Roorkee Uttar Pradesh 100.0 100.0 91.8 92.7 92.5 94.59
8 University of Delhi Central University Delhi Delhi 89.4 92.8 90.7 94.1 91.6 91.93
9 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Institute of National Importance Guwahati Assam 100.0 100.0 91.2 83.6 82.5 90.70
10 Jadavpur University State University Kolkata West Bengal 98.1 91.3 90.5 86.6 78.4 89.38
11 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Deemed to be University Manipal Karnataka 100.0 88.6 87.2 78.3 81.4 86.08
12 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Institute of National Importance Indore Madhya Pradesh 100.0 100.0 81.6 82.8 67.3 86.05
13 Anna University State University Chennai Tamil Nadu 94.8 79.3 87.2 93.1 56.9 85.90
14 Calcutta University State University Kolkata West Bengal 93.0 89.3 84.1 81.7 67.5 83.84
15 Birla Institute of Technology & Science Deemed to be University Pilani Rajasthan 96.2 83.4 82.9 83.7 68.9 83.81
16 Banaras Hindu University Central University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 99.8 82.1 84.2 84.3 59.1 83.75
17 Jamia Millia Islamia Central University New Delhi Delhi 97.7 84.2 82.1 79.6 65.1 82.28
18 Jawaharlal Nehru University Central University New Delhi Delhi 91.8 84.4 82.0 79.9 65.9 81.59
19 University of Hyderabad Central University Hyderabad Telangana 91.3 82.8 79.6 84.1 57.9 81.02
20 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Deemed to be University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 100.0 83.1 76.9 81.2 60.4 80.94
21 Savitribai Phule Pune University State University Pune Maharashtra 100.0 79.1 81.8 80.2 51.8 80.65
22 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Institute of National Importance Rupnagar Punjab 100.0 100.0 75.8 78.3 43.0 80.53
23 Institute of Chemical Technology Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 96.3 88.6 76.3 78.9 59.6 80.26
24 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Institute of National Importance Bhubaneswar Odisha 100.0 100.0 73.1 78.0 49.1 80.24
25 Aligarh Muslim University Central University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 88.1 82.8 80.4 84.9 49.4 80.17
26 Vellore Institute of Technology Deemed to be University Vellore Tamil Nadu 98.4 75.4 81.1 74.0 75.2 80.12
27 Jamia Hamdard Deemed to be University New Delhi Delhi 97.4 83.0 75.0 82.8 57.0 80.10
28 Homi Bhabha National Institute Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 93.2 84.0 81.1 89.0 24.3 80.04
29 Andhra University State University Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 88.0 83.8 80.6 84.1 46.9 79.87
30 Panjab University State University Chandigarh Chandigarh 91.4 85.0 79.8 87.0 33.8 79.86
31 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Institute of National Importance Patna Bihar 100.0 100.0 75.2 74.0 48.2 79.58
32 University of Madras State University Chennai Tamil Nadu 90.3 78.1 83.0 90.1 22.6 79.45
33 Alagappa University State University Karaikudi Tamil Nadu 89.8 88.2 80.1 88.5 21.0 79.37
34 Tezpur University Central University Tezpur Assam 89.1 90.0 82.0 87.4 16.0 79.29
35 Bharathiar University State University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 88.7 82.0 84.0 89.1 17.0 79.24
36 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 97.0 75.0 73.0 87.1 54.0 79.23
37 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Deemed to be University Mysore Karnataka 100.0 73.1 77.1 85.4 45.0 79.22
38 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Deemed to be University Patiala Punjab 96.6 70.3 75.2 85.6 58.0 79.06
39 Tata Institute of Social Sciences Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 93.0 90.1 72.4 81.4 54.0 79.01
40 University of Calicut State University Calicut Kerala 91.0 92.1 71.5 83.1 51.0 78.95
41 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 94.0 66.8 76.6 83.9 62.4 78.51
42 Osmania University State University Hyderabad Telangana 93.7 59.7 77.7 85.3 64.2 78.33
43 King George`s Medical University State University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 96.0 51.1 79.8 86.6 63.4 78.30
44 G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology State University Pantnagar Uttarakhand 91.0 64.1 76.2 83.2 71.3 78.22
45 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University State University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 81.2 72.8 78.9 89.1 46.8 78.17
46 Gauhati University State University Guwahati Assam 84.6 74.4 77.4 88.8 43.9 78.09
47 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed to be University Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 87.2 78.3 77.0 86.7 41.6 78.08
48 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Institute of National Importance Trichy Tamil Nadu 89.2 90.4 70.9 85.8 31.0 77.05
49 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Deemed to be University Bhubaneswar Odisha 83.4 79.0 76.5 81.3 51.0 76.80
50 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Deemed to be University Rourkela Odisha 89.0 91.0 71.0 84.0 31.7 76.67
51 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Institute of National Importance Hyderabad Telangana 87.0 90.7 70.9 83.2 30.6 75.95
52 North Eastern Hill University Central University Shillong Meghalaya 83.2 72.7 76.1 82.9 41.0 75.17
53 Visva Bharati University Central University Santiniketan West Bengal 82.8 78.0 75.6 79.8 43.9 75.14
54 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Deemed to be University Bhubaneswar Odisha 83.6 72.5 75.2 79.9 48.6 74.79
55 Mahatma Gandhi University State University Kottayam Kerala 83.6 79.5 74.7 78.9 41.0 74.65
56 Kerala University State University Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 84.8 81.4 72.3 78.4 38.9 74.03
57 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 86.8 73.9 72.2 77.0 45.6 73.44
58 Birla Institute of Technology Deemed to be University Ranchi Jharkhand 81.3 81.4 70.6 76.2 46.4 73.10
59 Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar Central University Sagar Madhya Pradesh 83.9 78.1 71.4 75.3 47.0 73.00
60 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 83.2 78.0 69.8 74.3 49.6 72.37
61 Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 82.9 77.7 68.9 73.4 51.6 71.95
62 Madurai Kamraj University State University Madurai Tamil Nadu 84.5 77.2 68.1 73.4 43.6 71.07
63 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.2 76.4 67.1 72.3 51.5 71.06
64 Sri Venkateswara University State University Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 81.5 79.4 66.5 73.1 39.2 69.92
65 Symbiosis International Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.9 73.1 64.2 71.1 56.0 69.89
66 Amity University Private thru State Act Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 84.0 72.8 63.0 71.1 61.0 69.86
67 Pondicherry University Central University Puducherry Pondicherry 81.2 74.9 63.6 70.4 49.7 68.58
68 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Deemed to be University Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 81.9 79.7 60.1 70.2 51.0 68.44
69 University of Kashmir State University Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir 85.6 76.4 59.2 71.3 49.4 68.40
70 Mysore University State University Mysore Karnataka 82.7 74.8 61.5 69.7 48.9 67.88
71 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Institute of National Importance Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 88.0 79.0 59.0 69.9 41.0 67.81
72 Cochin University of Science and Technology State University Cochin Kerala 81.3 73.9 59.8 69.4 47.7 66.81
73 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 82.0 75.3 61.0 67.8 42.0 66.44
74 Mumbai University State University Mumbai Maharashtra 79.7 73.6 58.1 69.7 46.6 66.00
75 Mangalore University State University Mangalagangotri Karnataka 81.2 75.9 56.4 69.6 45.4 65.91
76 Goa University State University Goa Goa 81.0 76.3 54.7 69.8 44.3 65.37
77 Jain University Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 79.7 73.1 59.0 67.8 42.0 65.16
78 Gujarat University State University Ahmedabad Gujarat 80.7 73.9 55.2 70.2 39.7 64.77
79 O.P Jindal Global University Private thru State Act Sonepat Haryana 83.6 69.3 58.3 64.9 38.6 63.75
80 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University State University Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 83.1 72.0 56.1 66.4 37.0 63.72
81 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda State University Vadodara Gujarat 83.9 71.1 53.6 67.4 41.0 63.65
82 M.S Ramaiah University Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 81.1 71.0 55.2 61.1 51.0 62.81
83 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 85.3 72.3 48.7 62.6 57.0 62.73
84 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 85.3 77.9 48.2 64.8 39.7 62.35
85 Gandhigram Rural Institute Deemed to be University Dindigul Tamil Nadu 81.1 74.0 56.1 64.7 28.1 62.32
86 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD Institute of National Importance Dhanbad Jharkhand 82.0 73.2 55.2 65.4 28.3 62.29
87 Shiv Nadar University Private thru State Act Dadri Uttar Pradesh 93.7 95.1 35.0 55.4 67.0 62.14
88 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 83.1 63.1 51.2 67.9 44.2 62.08
89 Bangalore University State University Bangalore Karnataka 78.9 71.0 55.4 64.3 36.1 62.00
90 Guru Nanak Dev University State University Amritsar Punjab 83.0 76.2 52.1 67.1 22.6 61.90
91 Nirma University Private thru State Act Ahmedabad Gujarat 85.0 94.8 42.1 63.1 31.0 61.63
92 University of Kerala State University Trivandrum Kerala 84.1 75.9 52.8 61.9 31.8 61.59
93 Banasthali Vidyapith Deemed to be University Banasthali Rajasthan 85.4 71.2 52.1 63.4 34.0 61.54
94 Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.9 62.3 53.1 64.9 32.0 60.68
95 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Deemed to be University Hyderabad Telangana 89.0 60.8 55.0 61.8 31.3 60.64
96 The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Deemed to be University Hyderabad Telangana 86.0 71.0 51.0 62.0 31.0 60.55
97 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 84.0 71.3 48.0 62.1 42.0 60.53
98 Delhi Technological University State University New Delhi Delhi 83.1 70.0 53.1 64.0 24.2 60.52
99 Annamalai University State University Annamalainagar Tamil Nadu 84.0 78.2 52.4 60.9 21.8 60.50
100 Punjab Agricultural University State University Ludhiana Punjab 82.9 67.1 55.8 63.0 23.1 60.45
Rank 2019 1
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 93.1
CPP (30%) 100.0
ID (10%) 85.9
Overall Score 96.52
   
Rank 2019 2
University Name Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 100.0
CPP (30%) 95.2
ID (10%) 75.2
Overall Score 96.08
   
Rank 2019 3
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 91.3
CPP (30%) 94.3
ID (10%) 100.0
Overall Score 95.68
   
Rank 2019 4
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 91.9
CPP (30%) 94.6
ID (10%) 96.0
Overall Score 95.55
   
Rank 2019 5
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Kharagpur
State West Bengal
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 93.8
CPP (30%) 93.0
ID (10%) 94.2
Overall Score 95.46
   
Rank 2019 6
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Kanpur
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 93.2
CPP (30%) 92.9
ID (10%) 93.8
Overall Score 95.21
   
Rank 2019 7
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Roorkee
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 91.8
CPP (30%) 92.7
ID (10%) 92.5
Overall Score 94.59
   
Rank 2019 8
University Name University of Delhi

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

89.4
FWP (15%) 92.8
PPF (30%) 90.7
CPP (30%) 94.1
ID (10%) 91.6
Overall Score 91.93
   
Rank 2019 9
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Guwahati
State Assam
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 91.2
CPP (30%) 83.6
ID (10%) 82.5
Overall Score 90.70
   
Rank 2019 10
University Name Jadavpur University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Kolkata
State West Bengal
FSR (15%)

98.1
FWP (15%) 91.3
PPF (30%) 90.5
CPP (30%) 86.6
ID (10%) 78.4
Overall Score 89.38
   
Rank 2019 11
University Name Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Manipal
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 88.6
PPF (30%) 87.2
CPP (30%) 78.3
ID (10%) 81.4
Overall Score 86.08
   
Rank 2019 12
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Indore
State Madhya Pradesh
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 81.6
CPP (30%) 82.8
ID (10%) 67.3
Overall Score 86.05
   
Rank 2019 13
University Name Anna University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

94.8
FWP (15%) 79.3
PPF (30%) 87.2
CPP (30%) 93.1
ID (10%) 56.9
Overall Score 85.90
   
Rank 2019 14
University Name Calcutta University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Kolkata
State West Bengal
FSR (15%)

93.0
FWP (15%) 89.3
PPF (30%) 84.1
CPP (30%) 81.7
ID (10%) 67.5
Overall Score 83.84
   
Rank 2019 15
University Name Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Pilani
State Rajasthan
FSR (15%)

96.2
FWP (15%) 83.4
PPF (30%) 82.9
CPP (30%) 83.7
ID (10%) 68.9
Overall Score 83.81
   
Rank 2019 16
University Name Banaras Hindu University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Varanasi
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

99.8
FWP (15%) 82.1
PPF (30%) 84.2
CPP (30%) 84.3
ID (10%) 59.1
Overall Score 83.75
   
Rank 2019 17
University Name Jamia Millia Islamia

Institution Type

 Central University
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

97.7
FWP (15%) 84.2
PPF (30%) 82.1
CPP (30%) 79.6
ID (10%) 65.1
Overall Score 82.28
   
Rank 2019 18
University Name Jawaharlal Nehru University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

91.8
FWP (15%) 84.4
PPF (30%) 82.0
CPP (30%) 79.9
ID (10%) 65.9
Overall Score 81.59
   
Rank 2019 19
University Name University of Hyderabad

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
FSR (15%)

91.3
FWP (15%) 82.8
PPF (30%) 79.6
CPP (30%) 84.1
ID (10%) 57.9
Overall Score 81.02
   
Rank 2019 20
University Name Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Coimbatore
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 83.1
PPF (30%) 76.9
CPP (30%) 81.2
ID (10%) 60.4
Overall Score 80.94
   
Rank 2019 21
University Name Savitribai Phule Pune University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Pune
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 79.1
PPF (30%) 81.8
CPP (30%) 80.2
ID (10%) 51.8
Overall Score 80.65
   
Rank 2019 22
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Rupnagar
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 75.8
CPP (30%) 78.3
ID (10%) 43.0
Overall Score 80.53
   
Rank 2019 23
University Name Institute of Chemical Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

96.3
FWP (15%) 88.6
PPF (30%) 76.3
CPP (30%) 78.9
ID (10%) 59.6
Overall Score 80.26
   
Rank 2019 24
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 73.1
CPP (30%) 78.0
ID (10%) 49.1
Overall Score 80.24
   
Rank 2019 25
University Name Aligarh Muslim University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Aligarh
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

88.1
FWP (15%) 82.8
PPF (30%) 80.4
CPP (30%) 84.9
ID (10%) 49.4
Overall Score 80.17
   
Rank 2019 26
University Name Vellore Institute of Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Vellore
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

98.4
FWP (15%) 75.4
PPF (30%) 81.1
CPP (30%) 74.0
ID (10%) 75.2
Overall Score 80.12
   
Rank 2019 27
University Name Jamia Hamdard

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

97.4
FWP (15%) 83.0
PPF (30%) 75.0
CPP (30%) 82.8
ID (10%) 57.0
Overall Score 80.10
   
Rank 2019 28
University Name Homi Bhabha National Institute

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

93.2
FWP (15%) 84.0
PPF (30%) 81.1
CPP (30%) 89.0
ID (10%) 24.3
Overall Score 80.04
   
Rank 2019 29
University Name Andhra University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Visakhapatnam
State Andhra Pradesh
FSR (15%)

88.0
FWP (15%) 83.8
PPF (30%) 80.6
CPP (30%) 84.1
ID (10%) 46.9
Overall Score 79.87
   
Rank 2019 30
University Name Panjab University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Chandigarh
State Chandigarh
FSR (15%)

91.4
FWP (15%) 85.0
PPF (30%) 79.8
CPP (30%) 87.0
ID (10%) 33.8
Overall Score 79.86
   
Rank 2019 31
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Patna
State Bihar
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 100.0
PPF (30%) 75.2
CPP (30%) 74.0
ID (10%) 48.2
Overall Score 79.58
   
Rank 2019 32
University Name University of Madras

Institution Type

 State University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

90.3
FWP (15%) 78.1
PPF (30%) 83.0
CPP (30%) 90.1
ID (10%) 22.6
Overall Score 79.45
   
Rank 2019 33
University Name Alagappa University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Karaikudi
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

89.8
FWP (15%) 88.2
PPF (30%) 80.1
CPP (30%) 88.5
ID (10%) 21.0
Overall Score 79.37
   
Rank 2019 34
University Name Tezpur University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Tezpur
State Assam
FSR (15%)

89.1
FWP (15%) 90.0
PPF (30%) 82.0
CPP (30%) 87.4
ID (10%) 16.0
Overall Score 79.29
   
Rank 2019 35
University Name Bharathiar University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Coimbatore
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

88.7
FWP (15%) 82.0
PPF (30%) 84.0
CPP (30%) 89.1
ID (10%) 17.0
Overall Score 79.24
   
Rank 2019 36
University Name SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

97.0
FWP (15%) 75.0
PPF (30%) 73.0
CPP (30%) 87.1
ID (10%) 54.0
Overall Score 79.23
   
Rank 2019 37
University Name JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mysore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

100.0
FWP (15%) 73.1
PPF (30%) 77.1
CPP (30%) 85.4
ID (10%) 45.0
Overall Score 79.22
   
Rank 2019 38
University Name Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Patiala
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

96.6
FWP (15%) 70.3
PPF (30%) 75.2
CPP (30%) 85.6
ID (10%) 58.0
Overall Score 79.06
   
Rank 2019 39
University Name Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

93.0
FWP (15%) 90.1
PPF (30%) 72.4
CPP (30%) 81.4
ID (10%) 54.0
Overall Score 79.01
   
Rank 2019 40
University Name University of Calicut

Institution Type

 State University
Place Calicut
State Kerala
FSR (15%)

91.0
FWP (15%) 92.1
PPF (30%) 71.5
CPP (30%) 83.1
ID (10%) 51.0
Overall Score 78.95
   
Rank 2019 41
University Name Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

94.0
FWP (15%) 66.8
PPF (30%) 76.6
CPP (30%) 83.9
ID (10%) 62.4
Overall Score 78.51
   
Rank 2019 42
University Name Osmania University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
FSR (15%)

93.7
FWP (15%) 59.7
PPF (30%) 77.7
CPP (30%) 85.3
ID (10%) 64.2
Overall Score 78.33
   
Rank 2019 43
University Name King George`s Medical University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Lucknow
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

96.0
FWP (15%) 51.1
PPF (30%) 79.8
CPP (30%) 86.6
ID (10%) 63.4
Overall Score 78.30
   
Rank 2019 44
University Name G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology

Institution Type

 State University
Place Pantnagar
State Uttarakhand
FSR (15%)

91.0
FWP (15%) 64.1
PPF (30%) 76.2
CPP (30%) 83.2
ID (10%) 71.3
Overall Score 78.22
   
Rank 2019 45
University Name Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Coimbatore
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

81.2
FWP (15%) 72.8
PPF (30%) 78.9
CPP (30%) 89.1
ID (10%) 46.8
Overall Score 78.17
   
Rank 2019 46
University Name Gauhati University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Guwahati
State Assam
FSR (15%)

84.6
FWP (15%) 74.4
PPF (30%) 77.4
CPP (30%) 88.8
ID (10%) 43.9
Overall Score 78.09
   
Rank 2019 47
University Name Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Thanjavur
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

87.2
FWP (15%) 78.3
PPF (30%) 77.0
CPP (30%) 86.7
ID (10%) 41.6
Overall Score 78.08
   
Rank 2019 48
University Name National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Trichy
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

89.2
FWP (15%) 90.4
PPF (30%) 70.9
CPP (30%) 85.8
ID (10%) 31.0
Overall Score 77.05
   
Rank 2019 49
University Name Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

83.4
FWP (15%) 79.0
PPF (30%) 76.5
CPP (30%) 81.3
ID (10%) 51.0
Overall Score 76.80
   
Rank 2019 50
University Name National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Rourkela
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

89.0
FWP (15%) 91.0
PPF (30%) 71.0
CPP (30%) 84.0
ID (10%) 31.7
Overall Score 76.67
   
Rank 2019 51
University Name Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
FSR (15%)

87.0
FWP (15%) 90.7
PPF (30%) 70.9
CPP (30%) 83.2
ID (10%) 30.6
Overall Score 75.95
   
Rank 2019 52
University Name North Eastern Hill University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Shillong
State Meghalaya
FSR (15%)

83.2
FWP (15%) 72.7
PPF (30%) 76.1
CPP (30%) 82.9
ID (10%) 41.0
Overall Score 75.17
   
Rank 2019 53
University Name Visva Bharati University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Santiniketan
State West Bengal
FSR (15%)

82.8
FWP (15%) 78.0
PPF (30%) 75.6
CPP (30%) 79.8
ID (10%) 43.9
Overall Score 75.14
   
Rank 2019 54
University Name Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bhubaneswar
State Odisha
FSR (15%)

83.6
FWP (15%) 72.5
PPF (30%) 75.2
CPP (30%) 79.9
ID (10%) 48.6
Overall Score 74.79
   
Rank 2019 55
University Name Mahatma Gandhi University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Kottayam
State Kerala
FSR (15%)

83.6
FWP (15%) 79.5
PPF (30%) 74.7
CPP (30%) 78.9
ID (10%) 41.0
Overall Score 74.65
   
Rank 2019 56
University Name Kerala University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Thiruvananthapuram
State Kerala
FSR (15%)

84.8
FWP (15%) 81.4
PPF (30%) 72.3
CPP (30%) 78.4
ID (10%) 38.9
Overall Score 74.03
   
Rank 2019 57
University Name Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

86.8
FWP (15%) 73.9
PPF (30%) 72.2
CPP (30%) 77.0
ID (10%) 45.6
Overall Score 73.44
   
Rank 2019 58
University Name Birla Institute of Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Ranchi
State Jharkhand
FSR (15%)

81.3
FWP (15%) 81.4
PPF (30%) 70.6
CPP (30%) 76.2
ID (10%) 46.4
Overall Score 73.10
   
Rank 2019 59
University Name Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Sagar
State Madhya Pradesh
FSR (15%)

83.9
FWP (15%) 78.1
PPF (30%) 71.4
CPP (30%) 75.3
ID (10%) 47.0
Overall Score 73.00
   
Rank 2019 60
University Name Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

83.2
FWP (15%) 78.0
PPF (30%) 69.8
CPP (30%) 74.3
ID (10%) 49.6
Overall Score 72.37
   
Rank 2019 61
University Name Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

82.9
FWP (15%) 77.7
PPF (30%) 68.9
CPP (30%) 73.4
ID (10%) 51.6
Overall Score 71.95
   
Rank 2019 62
University Name Madurai Kamraj University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Madurai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

84.5
FWP (15%) 77.2
PPF (30%) 68.1
CPP (30%) 73.4
ID (10%) 43.6
Overall Score 71.07
   
Rank 2019 63
University Name Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Pune
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

84.2
FWP (15%) 76.4
PPF (30%) 67.1
CPP (30%) 72.3
ID (10%) 51.5
Overall Score 71.06
   
Rank 2019 64
University Name Sri Venkateswara University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Tirupati
State Andhra Pradesh
FSR (15%)

81.5
FWP (15%) 79.4
PPF (30%) 66.5
CPP (30%) 73.1
ID (10%) 39.2
Overall Score 69.92
   
Rank 2019 65
University Name Symbiosis International

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Pune
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

84.9
FWP (15%) 73.1
PPF (30%) 64.2
CPP (30%) 71.1
ID (10%) 56.0
Overall Score 69.89
   
Rank 2019 66
University Name Amity University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Gautam Budh Nagar
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

84.0
FWP (15%) 72.8
PPF (30%) 63.0
CPP (30%) 71.1
ID (10%) 61.0
Overall Score 69.86
   
Rank 2019 67
University Name Pondicherry University

Institution Type

 Central University
Place Puducherry
State Pondicherry
FSR (15%)

81.2
FWP (15%) 74.9
PPF (30%) 63.6
CPP (30%) 70.4
ID (10%) 49.7
Overall Score 68.58
   
Rank 2019 68
University Name Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Vaddeswaram
State Andhra Pradesh
FSR (15%)

81.9
FWP (15%) 79.7
PPF (30%) 60.1
CPP (30%) 70.2
ID (10%) 51.0
Overall Score 68.44
   
Rank 2019 69
University Name University of Kashmir

Institution Type

 State University
Place Srinagar
State Jammu and Kashmir
FSR (15%)

85.6
FWP (15%) 76.4
PPF (30%) 59.2
CPP (30%) 71.3
ID (10%) 49.4
Overall Score 68.40
   
Rank 2019 70
University Name Mysore University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Mysore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

82.7
FWP (15%) 74.8
PPF (30%) 61.5
CPP (30%) 69.7
ID (10%) 48.9
Overall Score 67.88
   
Rank 2019 71
University Name Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Allahabad
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

88.0
FWP (15%) 79.0
PPF (30%) 59.0
CPP (30%) 69.9
ID (10%) 41.0
Overall Score 67.81
   
Rank 2019 72
University Name Cochin University of Science and Technology

Institution Type

 State University
Place Cochin
State Kerala
FSR (15%)

81.3
FWP (15%) 73.9
PPF (30%) 59.8
CPP (30%) 69.4
ID (10%) 47.7
Overall Score 66.81
   
Rank 2019 73
University Name Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

82.0
FWP (15%) 75.3
PPF (30%) 61.0
CPP (30%) 67.8
ID (10%) 42.0
Overall Score 66.44
   
Rank 2019 74
University Name Mumbai University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

79.7
FWP (15%) 73.6
PPF (30%) 58.1
CPP (30%) 69.7
ID (10%) 46.6
Overall Score 66.00
   
Rank 2019 75
University Name Mangalore University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Mangalagangotri
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

81.2
FWP (15%) 75.9
PPF (30%) 56.4
CPP (30%) 69.6
ID (10%) 45.4
Overall Score 65.91
   
Rank 2019 76
University Name Goa University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Goa
State Goa
FSR (15%)

81.0
FWP (15%) 76.3
PPF (30%) 54.7
CPP (30%) 69.8
ID (10%) 44.3
Overall Score 65.37
   
Rank 2019 77
University Name Jain University

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

79.7
FWP (15%) 73.1
PPF (30%) 59.0
CPP (30%) 67.8
ID (10%) 42.0
Overall Score 65.16
   
Rank 2019 78
University Name Gujarat University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Ahmedabad
State Gujarat
FSR (15%)

80.7
FWP (15%) 73.9
PPF (30%) 55.2
CPP (30%) 70.2
ID (10%) 39.7
Overall Score 64.77
   
Rank 2019 79
University Name O.P Jindal Global University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Sonepat
State Haryana
FSR (15%)

83.6
FWP (15%) 69.3
PPF (30%) 58.3
CPP (30%) 64.9
ID (10%) 38.6
Overall Score 63.75
   
Rank 2019 80
University Name Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Anantapur
State Andhra Pradesh
FSR (15%)

83.1
FWP (15%) 72.0
PPF (30%) 56.1
CPP (30%) 66.4
ID (10%) 37.0
Overall Score 63.72
   
Rank 2019 81
University Name Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda

Institution Type

 State University
Place Vadodara
State Gujarat
FSR (15%)

83.9
FWP (15%) 71.1
PPF (30%) 53.6
CPP (30%) 67.4
ID (10%) 41.0
Overall Score 63.65
   
Rank 2019 82
University Name M.S Ramaiah University

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

81.1
FWP (15%) 71.0
PPF (30%) 55.2
CPP (30%) 61.1
ID (10%) 51.0
Overall Score 62.81
   
Rank 2019 83
University Name Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

85.3
FWP (15%) 72.3
PPF (30%) 48.7
CPP (30%) 62.6
ID (10%) 57.0
Overall Score 62.73
   
Rank 2019 84
University Name CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

85.3
FWP (15%) 77.9
PPF (30%) 48.2
CPP (30%) 64.8
ID (10%) 39.7
Overall Score 62.35
   
Rank 2019 85
University Name Gandhigram Rural Institute

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Dindigul
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

81.1
FWP (15%) 74.0
PPF (30%) 56.1
CPP (30%) 64.7
ID (10%) 28.1
Overall Score 62.32
   
Rank 2019 86
University Name INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD

Institution Type

 Institute of National Importance
Place Dhanbad
State Jharkhand
FSR (15%)

82.0
FWP (15%) 73.2
PPF (30%) 55.2
CPP (30%) 65.4
ID (10%) 28.3
Overall Score 62.29
   
Rank 2019 87
University Name Shiv Nadar University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Dadri
State Uttar Pradesh
FSR (15%)

93.7
FWP (15%) 95.1
PPF (30%) 35.0
CPP (30%) 55.4
ID (10%) 67.0
Overall Score 62.14
   
Rank 2019 88
University Name SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Mumbai
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

83.1
FWP (15%) 63.1
PPF (30%) 51.2
CPP (30%) 67.9
ID (10%) 44.2
Overall Score 62.08
   
Rank 2019 89
University Name Bangalore University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Bangalore
State Karnataka
FSR (15%)

78.9
FWP (15%) 71.0
PPF (30%) 55.4
CPP (30%) 64.3
ID (10%) 36.1
Overall Score 62.00
   
Rank 2019 90
University Name Guru Nanak Dev University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Amritsar
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

83.0
FWP (15%) 76.2
PPF (30%) 52.1
CPP (30%) 67.1
ID (10%) 22.6
Overall Score 61.90
   
Rank 2019 91
University Name Nirma University

Institution Type

 Private thru State Act
Place Ahmedabad
State Gujarat
FSR (15%)

85.0
FWP (15%) 94.8
PPF (30%) 42.1
CPP (30%) 63.1
ID (10%) 31.0
Overall Score 61.63
   
Rank 2019 92
University Name University of Kerala

Institution Type

 State University
Place Trivandrum
State Kerala
FSR (15%)

84.1
FWP (15%) 75.9
PPF (30%) 52.8
CPP (30%) 61.9
ID (10%) 31.8
Overall Score 61.59
   
Rank 2019 93
University Name Banasthali Vidyapith

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Banasthali
State Rajasthan
FSR (15%)

85.4
FWP (15%) 71.2
PPF (30%) 52.1
CPP (30%) 63.4
ID (10%) 34.0
Overall Score 61.54
   
Rank 2019 94
University Name Bharati Vidyapeeth

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Pune
State Maharashtra
FSR (15%)

84.9
FWP (15%) 62.3
PPF (30%) 53.1
CPP (30%) 64.9
ID (10%) 32.0
Overall Score 60.68
   
Rank 2019 95
University Name International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
FSR (15%)

89.0
FWP (15%) 60.8
PPF (30%) 55.0
CPP (30%) 61.8
ID (10%) 31.3
Overall Score 60.64
   
Rank 2019 96
University Name The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
FSR (15%)

86.0
FWP (15%) 71.0
PPF (30%) 51.0
CPP (30%) 62.0
ID (10%) 31.0
Overall Score 60.55
   
Rank 2019 97
University Name B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology

Institution Type

 Deemed to be University
Place Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

84.0
FWP (15%) 71.3
PPF (30%) 48.0
CPP (30%) 62.1
ID (10%) 42.0
Overall Score 60.53
   
Rank 2019 98
University Name Delhi Technological University

Institution Type

 State University
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
FSR (15%)

83.1
FWP (15%) 70.0
PPF (30%) 53.1
CPP (30%) 64.0
ID (10%) 24.2
Overall Score 60.52
   
Rank 2019 99
University Name Annamalai University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Annamalainagar
State Tamil Nadu
FSR (15%)

84.0
FWP (15%) 78.2
PPF (30%) 52.4
CPP (30%) 60.9
ID (10%) 21.8
Overall Score 60.50
   
Rank 2019 100
University Name Punjab Agricultural University

Institution Type

 State University
Place Ludhiana
State Punjab
FSR (15%)

82.9
FWP (15%) 67.1
PPF (30%) 55.8
CPP (30%) 63.0
ID (10%) 23.1
Overall Score 60.45
   

FSR: FACULTY STUDENT RATIO; FWP: FACULTY WITH PHD; PPF: PAPERS PER FACULTY; CPP: CITATIONS PER PAPER; ID: INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Education Best Professional Institutes Best Colleges Private University University Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Beyond Research
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters