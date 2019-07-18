Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Institution Type Place State FSR (15%) FWP (15%) PPF (30%) CPP (30%) ID

(10%) Overall

score 1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Institute of National Importance Mumbai Maharashtra 100.0 100.0 93.1 100.0 85.9 96.52 2 Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 100.0 100.0 100.0 95.2 75.2 96.08 3 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Institute of National Importance Chennai Tamil Nadu 100.0 100.0 91.3 94.3 100.0 95.68 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Institute of National Importance New Delhi Delhi 100.0 100.0 91.9 94.6 96.0 95.55 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Institute of National Importance Kharagpur West Bengal 100.0 100.0 93.8 93.0 94.2 95.46 6 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Institute of National Importance Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 100.0 100.0 93.2 92.9 93.8 95.21 7 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Institute of National Importance Roorkee Uttar Pradesh 100.0 100.0 91.8 92.7 92.5 94.59 8 University of Delhi Central University Delhi Delhi 89.4 92.8 90.7 94.1 91.6 91.93 9 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Institute of National Importance Guwahati Assam 100.0 100.0 91.2 83.6 82.5 90.70 10 Jadavpur University State University Kolkata West Bengal 98.1 91.3 90.5 86.6 78.4 89.38 11 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Deemed to be University Manipal Karnataka 100.0 88.6 87.2 78.3 81.4 86.08 12 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Institute of National Importance Indore Madhya Pradesh 100.0 100.0 81.6 82.8 67.3 86.05 13 Anna University State University Chennai Tamil Nadu 94.8 79.3 87.2 93.1 56.9 85.90 14 Calcutta University State University Kolkata West Bengal 93.0 89.3 84.1 81.7 67.5 83.84 15 Birla Institute of Technology & Science Deemed to be University Pilani Rajasthan 96.2 83.4 82.9 83.7 68.9 83.81 16 Banaras Hindu University Central University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 99.8 82.1 84.2 84.3 59.1 83.75 17 Jamia Millia Islamia Central University New Delhi Delhi 97.7 84.2 82.1 79.6 65.1 82.28 18 Jawaharlal Nehru University Central University New Delhi Delhi 91.8 84.4 82.0 79.9 65.9 81.59 19 University of Hyderabad Central University Hyderabad Telangana 91.3 82.8 79.6 84.1 57.9 81.02 20 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Deemed to be University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 100.0 83.1 76.9 81.2 60.4 80.94 21 Savitribai Phule Pune University State University Pune Maharashtra 100.0 79.1 81.8 80.2 51.8 80.65 22 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Institute of National Importance Rupnagar Punjab 100.0 100.0 75.8 78.3 43.0 80.53 23 Institute of Chemical Technology Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 96.3 88.6 76.3 78.9 59.6 80.26 24 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Institute of National Importance Bhubaneswar Odisha 100.0 100.0 73.1 78.0 49.1 80.24 25 Aligarh Muslim University Central University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 88.1 82.8 80.4 84.9 49.4 80.17 26 Vellore Institute of Technology Deemed to be University Vellore Tamil Nadu 98.4 75.4 81.1 74.0 75.2 80.12 27 Jamia Hamdard Deemed to be University New Delhi Delhi 97.4 83.0 75.0 82.8 57.0 80.10 28 Homi Bhabha National Institute Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 93.2 84.0 81.1 89.0 24.3 80.04 29 Andhra University State University Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 88.0 83.8 80.6 84.1 46.9 79.87 30 Panjab University State University Chandigarh Chandigarh 91.4 85.0 79.8 87.0 33.8 79.86 31 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Institute of National Importance Patna Bihar 100.0 100.0 75.2 74.0 48.2 79.58 32 University of Madras State University Chennai Tamil Nadu 90.3 78.1 83.0 90.1 22.6 79.45 33 Alagappa University State University Karaikudi Tamil Nadu 89.8 88.2 80.1 88.5 21.0 79.37 34 Tezpur University Central University Tezpur Assam 89.1 90.0 82.0 87.4 16.0 79.29 35 Bharathiar University State University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 88.7 82.0 84.0 89.1 17.0 79.24 36 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 97.0 75.0 73.0 87.1 54.0 79.23 37 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Deemed to be University Mysore Karnataka 100.0 73.1 77.1 85.4 45.0 79.22 38 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Deemed to be University Patiala Punjab 96.6 70.3 75.2 85.6 58.0 79.06 39 Tata Institute of Social Sciences Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 93.0 90.1 72.4 81.4 54.0 79.01 40 University of Calicut State University Calicut Kerala 91.0 92.1 71.5 83.1 51.0 78.95 41 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 94.0 66.8 76.6 83.9 62.4 78.51 42 Osmania University State University Hyderabad Telangana 93.7 59.7 77.7 85.3 64.2 78.33 43 King George`s Medical University State University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 96.0 51.1 79.8 86.6 63.4 78.30 44 G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology State University Pantnagar Uttarakhand 91.0 64.1 76.2 83.2 71.3 78.22 45 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University State University Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 81.2 72.8 78.9 89.1 46.8 78.17 46 Gauhati University State University Guwahati Assam 84.6 74.4 77.4 88.8 43.9 78.09 47 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed to be University Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 87.2 78.3 77.0 86.7 41.6 78.08 48 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Institute of National Importance Trichy Tamil Nadu 89.2 90.4 70.9 85.8 31.0 77.05 49 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Deemed to be University Bhubaneswar Odisha 83.4 79.0 76.5 81.3 51.0 76.80 50 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Deemed to be University Rourkela Odisha 89.0 91.0 71.0 84.0 31.7 76.67 51 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Institute of National Importance Hyderabad Telangana 87.0 90.7 70.9 83.2 30.6 75.95 52 North Eastern Hill University Central University Shillong Meghalaya 83.2 72.7 76.1 82.9 41.0 75.17 53 Visva Bharati University Central University Santiniketan West Bengal 82.8 78.0 75.6 79.8 43.9 75.14 54 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Deemed to be University Bhubaneswar Odisha 83.6 72.5 75.2 79.9 48.6 74.79 55 Mahatma Gandhi University State University Kottayam Kerala 83.6 79.5 74.7 78.9 41.0 74.65 56 Kerala University State University Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 84.8 81.4 72.3 78.4 38.9 74.03 57 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 86.8 73.9 72.2 77.0 45.6 73.44 58 Birla Institute of Technology Deemed to be University Ranchi Jharkhand 81.3 81.4 70.6 76.2 46.4 73.10 59 Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar Central University Sagar Madhya Pradesh 83.9 78.1 71.4 75.3 47.0 73.00 60 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 83.2 78.0 69.8 74.3 49.6 72.37 61 Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 82.9 77.7 68.9 73.4 51.6 71.95 62 Madurai Kamraj University State University Madurai Tamil Nadu 84.5 77.2 68.1 73.4 43.6 71.07 63 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.2 76.4 67.1 72.3 51.5 71.06 64 Sri Venkateswara University State University Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 81.5 79.4 66.5 73.1 39.2 69.92 65 Symbiosis International Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.9 73.1 64.2 71.1 56.0 69.89 66 Amity University Private thru State Act Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 84.0 72.8 63.0 71.1 61.0 69.86 67 Pondicherry University Central University Puducherry Pondicherry 81.2 74.9 63.6 70.4 49.7 68.58 68 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Deemed to be University Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 81.9 79.7 60.1 70.2 51.0 68.44 69 University of Kashmir State University Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir 85.6 76.4 59.2 71.3 49.4 68.40 70 Mysore University State University Mysore Karnataka 82.7 74.8 61.5 69.7 48.9 67.88 71 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Institute of National Importance Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 88.0 79.0 59.0 69.9 41.0 67.81 72 Cochin University of Science and Technology State University Cochin Kerala 81.3 73.9 59.8 69.4 47.7 66.81 73 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 82.0 75.3 61.0 67.8 42.0 66.44 74 Mumbai University State University Mumbai Maharashtra 79.7 73.6 58.1 69.7 46.6 66.00 75 Mangalore University State University Mangalagangotri Karnataka 81.2 75.9 56.4 69.6 45.4 65.91 76 Goa University State University Goa Goa 81.0 76.3 54.7 69.8 44.3 65.37 77 Jain University Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 79.7 73.1 59.0 67.8 42.0 65.16 78 Gujarat University State University Ahmedabad Gujarat 80.7 73.9 55.2 70.2 39.7 64.77 79 O.P Jindal Global University Private thru State Act Sonepat Haryana 83.6 69.3 58.3 64.9 38.6 63.75 80 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University State University Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 83.1 72.0 56.1 66.4 37.0 63.72 81 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda State University Vadodara Gujarat 83.9 71.1 53.6 67.4 41.0 63.65 82 M.S Ramaiah University Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 81.1 71.0 55.2 61.1 51.0 62.81 83 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 85.3 72.3 48.7 62.6 57.0 62.73 84 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore Deemed to be University Bangalore Karnataka 85.3 77.9 48.2 64.8 39.7 62.35 85 Gandhigram Rural Institute Deemed to be University Dindigul Tamil Nadu 81.1 74.0 56.1 64.7 28.1 62.32 86 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD Institute of National Importance Dhanbad Jharkhand 82.0 73.2 55.2 65.4 28.3 62.29 87 Shiv Nadar University Private thru State Act Dadri Uttar Pradesh 93.7 95.1 35.0 55.4 67.0 62.14 88 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Deemed to be University Mumbai Maharashtra 83.1 63.1 51.2 67.9 44.2 62.08 89 Bangalore University State University Bangalore Karnataka 78.9 71.0 55.4 64.3 36.1 62.00 90 Guru Nanak Dev University State University Amritsar Punjab 83.0 76.2 52.1 67.1 22.6 61.90 91 Nirma University Private thru State Act Ahmedabad Gujarat 85.0 94.8 42.1 63.1 31.0 61.63 92 University of Kerala State University Trivandrum Kerala 84.1 75.9 52.8 61.9 31.8 61.59 93 Banasthali Vidyapith Deemed to be University Banasthali Rajasthan 85.4 71.2 52.1 63.4 34.0 61.54 94 Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Pune Maharashtra 84.9 62.3 53.1 64.9 32.0 60.68 95 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Deemed to be University Hyderabad Telangana 89.0 60.8 55.0 61.8 31.3 60.64 96 The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Deemed to be University Hyderabad Telangana 86.0 71.0 51.0 62.0 31.0 60.55 97 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University Chennai Tamil Nadu 84.0 71.3 48.0 62.1 42.0 60.53 98 Delhi Technological University State University New Delhi Delhi 83.1 70.0 53.1 64.0 24.2 60.52 99 Annamalai University State University Annamalainagar Tamil Nadu 84.0 78.2 52.4 60.9 21.8 60.50 100 Punjab Agricultural University State University Ludhiana Punjab 82.9 67.1 55.8 63.0 23.1 60.45

FSR: FACULTY STUDENT RATIO; FWP: FACULTY WITH PHD; PPF: PAPERS PER FACULTY; CPP: CITATIONS PER PAPER; ID: INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

