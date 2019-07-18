Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 100 Universities

|Rank 2019
|University Name
|Institution Type
|Place
|State
|FSR (15%)
|FWP (15%)
|PPF (30%)
|CPP (30%)
|ID
(10%)
|Overall
score
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Institute of National Importance
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|100.0
|100.0
|93.1
|100.0
|85.9
|96.52
|2
|Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore
|Deemed to be University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|95.2
|75.2
|96.08
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Institute of National Importance
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|100.0
|100.0
|91.3
|94.3
|100.0
|95.68
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|Institute of National Importance
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|100.0
|100.0
|91.9
|94.6
|96.0
|95.55
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Institute of National Importance
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|100.0
|100.0
|93.8
|93.0
|94.2
|95.46
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Institute of National Importance
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|100.0
|100.0
|93.2
|92.9
|93.8
|95.21
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Institute of National Importance
|Roorkee
|Uttar Pradesh
|100.0
|100.0
|91.8
|92.7
|92.5
|94.59
|8
|University of Delhi
|Central University
|Delhi
|Delhi
|89.4
|92.8
|90.7
|94.1
|91.6
|91.93
|9
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|Institute of National Importance
|Guwahati
|Assam
|100.0
|100.0
|91.2
|83.6
|82.5
|90.70
|10
|Jadavpur University
|State University
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|98.1
|91.3
|90.5
|86.6
|78.4
|89.38
|11
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Deemed to be University
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|100.0
|88.6
|87.2
|78.3
|81.4
|86.08
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|Institute of National Importance
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|100.0
|100.0
|81.6
|82.8
|67.3
|86.05
|13
|Anna University
|State University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|94.8
|79.3
|87.2
|93.1
|56.9
|85.90
|14
|Calcutta University
|State University
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|93.0
|89.3
|84.1
|81.7
|67.5
|83.84
|15
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|Deemed to be University
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|96.2
|83.4
|82.9
|83.7
|68.9
|83.81
|16
|Banaras Hindu University
|Central University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|99.8
|82.1
|84.2
|84.3
|59.1
|83.75
|17
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|Central University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|97.7
|84.2
|82.1
|79.6
|65.1
|82.28
|18
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Central University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|91.8
|84.4
|82.0
|79.9
|65.9
|81.59
|19
|University of Hyderabad
|Central University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|91.3
|82.8
|79.6
|84.1
|57.9
|81.02
|20
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|Deemed to be University
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|100.0
|83.1
|76.9
|81.2
|60.4
|80.94
|21
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|State University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|100.0
|79.1
|81.8
|80.2
|51.8
|80.65
|22
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|Institute of National Importance
|Rupnagar
|Punjab
|100.0
|100.0
|75.8
|78.3
|43.0
|80.53
|23
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|96.3
|88.6
|76.3
|78.9
|59.6
|80.26
|24
|Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|Institute of National Importance
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|100.0
|100.0
|73.1
|78.0
|49.1
|80.24
|25
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Central University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|88.1
|82.8
|80.4
|84.9
|49.4
|80.17
|26
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|98.4
|75.4
|81.1
|74.0
|75.2
|80.12
|27
|Jamia Hamdard
|Deemed to be University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|97.4
|83.0
|75.0
|82.8
|57.0
|80.10
|28
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|93.2
|84.0
|81.1
|89.0
|24.3
|80.04
|29
|Andhra University
|State University
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|88.0
|83.8
|80.6
|84.1
|46.9
|79.87
|30
|Panjab University
|State University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|91.4
|85.0
|79.8
|87.0
|33.8
|79.86
|31
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|Institute of National Importance
|Patna
|Bihar
|100.0
|100.0
|75.2
|74.0
|48.2
|79.58
|32
|University of Madras
|State University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|90.3
|78.1
|83.0
|90.1
|22.6
|79.45
|33
|Alagappa University
|State University
|Karaikudi
|Tamil Nadu
|89.8
|88.2
|80.1
|88.5
|21.0
|79.37
|34
|Tezpur University
|Central University
|Tezpur
|Assam
|89.1
|90.0
|82.0
|87.4
|16.0
|79.29
|35
|Bharathiar University
|State University
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|88.7
|82.0
|84.0
|89.1
|17.0
|79.24
|36
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|97.0
|75.0
|73.0
|87.1
|54.0
|79.23
|37
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Deemed to be University
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|100.0
|73.1
|77.1
|85.4
|45.0
|79.22
|38
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|Deemed to be University
|Patiala
|Punjab
|96.6
|70.3
|75.2
|85.6
|58.0
|79.06
|39
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|93.0
|90.1
|72.4
|81.4
|54.0
|79.01
|40
|University of Calicut
|State University
|Calicut
|Kerala
|91.0
|92.1
|71.5
|83.1
|51.0
|78.95
|41
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|94.0
|66.8
|76.6
|83.9
|62.4
|78.51
|42
|Osmania University
|State University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|93.7
|59.7
|77.7
|85.3
|64.2
|78.33
|43
|King George`s Medical University
|State University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|96.0
|51.1
|79.8
|86.6
|63.4
|78.30
|44
|G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology
|State University
|Pantnagar
|Uttarakhand
|91.0
|64.1
|76.2
|83.2
|71.3
|78.22
|45
|Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
|State University
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|81.2
|72.8
|78.9
|89.1
|46.8
|78.17
|46
|Gauhati University
|State University
|Guwahati
|Assam
|84.6
|74.4
|77.4
|88.8
|43.9
|78.09
|47
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Deemed to be University
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|87.2
|78.3
|77.0
|86.7
|41.6
|78.08
|48
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|Institute of National Importance
|Trichy
|Tamil Nadu
|89.2
|90.4
|70.9
|85.8
|31.0
|77.05
|49
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|Deemed to be University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|83.4
|79.0
|76.5
|81.3
|51.0
|76.80
|50
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|Deemed to be University
|Rourkela
|Odisha
|89.0
|91.0
|71.0
|84.0
|31.7
|76.67
|51
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|Institute of National Importance
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|87.0
|90.7
|70.9
|83.2
|30.6
|75.95
|52
|North Eastern Hill University
|Central University
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|83.2
|72.7
|76.1
|82.9
|41.0
|75.17
|53
|Visva Bharati University
|Central University
|Santiniketan
|West Bengal
|82.8
|78.0
|75.6
|79.8
|43.9
|75.14
|54
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|83.6
|72.5
|75.2
|79.9
|48.6
|74.79
|55
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|State University
|Kottayam
|Kerala
|83.6
|79.5
|74.7
|78.9
|41.0
|74.65
|56
|Kerala University
|State University
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Kerala
|84.8
|81.4
|72.3
|78.4
|38.9
|74.03
|57
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|86.8
|73.9
|72.2
|77.0
|45.6
|73.44
|58
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|81.3
|81.4
|70.6
|76.2
|46.4
|73.10
|59
|Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
|Central University
|Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|83.9
|78.1
|71.4
|75.3
|47.0
|73.00
|60
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|83.2
|78.0
|69.8
|74.3
|49.6
|72.37
|61
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|82.9
|77.7
|68.9
|73.4
|51.6
|71.95
|62
|Madurai Kamraj University
|State University
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|84.5
|77.2
|68.1
|73.4
|43.6
|71.07
|63
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|84.2
|76.4
|67.1
|72.3
|51.5
|71.06
|64
|Sri Venkateswara University
|State University
|Tirupati
|Andhra Pradesh
|81.5
|79.4
|66.5
|73.1
|39.2
|69.92
|65
|Symbiosis International
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|84.9
|73.1
|64.2
|71.1
|56.0
|69.89
|66
|Amity University
|Private thru State Act
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|84.0
|72.8
|63.0
|71.1
|61.0
|69.86
|67
|Pondicherry University
|Central University
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|81.2
|74.9
|63.6
|70.4
|49.7
|68.58
|68
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|Deemed to be University
|Vaddeswaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|81.9
|79.7
|60.1
|70.2
|51.0
|68.44
|69
|University of Kashmir
|State University
|Srinagar
|Jammu and Kashmir
|85.6
|76.4
|59.2
|71.3
|49.4
|68.40
|70
|Mysore University
|State University
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|82.7
|74.8
|61.5
|69.7
|48.9
|67.88
|71
|Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
|Institute of National Importance
|Allahabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|88.0
|79.0
|59.0
|69.9
|41.0
|67.81
|72
|Cochin University of Science and Technology
|State University
|Cochin
|Kerala
|81.3
|73.9
|59.8
|69.4
|47.7
|66.81
|73
|Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|82.0
|75.3
|61.0
|67.8
|42.0
|66.44
|74
|Mumbai University
|State University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|79.7
|73.6
|58.1
|69.7
|46.6
|66.00
|75
|Mangalore University
|State University
|Mangalagangotri
|Karnataka
|81.2
|75.9
|56.4
|69.6
|45.4
|65.91
|76
|Goa University
|State University
|Goa
|Goa
|81.0
|76.3
|54.7
|69.8
|44.3
|65.37
|77
|Jain University
|Deemed to be University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|79.7
|73.1
|59.0
|67.8
|42.0
|65.16
|78
|Gujarat University
|State University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|80.7
|73.9
|55.2
|70.2
|39.7
|64.77
|79
|O.P Jindal Global University
|Private thru State Act
|Sonepat
|Haryana
|83.6
|69.3
|58.3
|64.9
|38.6
|63.75
|80
|Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|State University
|Anantapur
|Andhra Pradesh
|83.1
|72.0
|56.1
|66.4
|37.0
|63.72
|81
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|State University
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|83.9
|71.1
|53.6
|67.4
|41.0
|63.65
|82
|M.S Ramaiah University
|Deemed to be University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|81.1
|71.0
|55.2
|61.1
|51.0
|62.81
|83
|Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|85.3
|72.3
|48.7
|62.6
|57.0
|62.73
|84
|CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore
|Deemed to be University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|85.3
|77.9
|48.2
|64.8
|39.7
|62.35
|85
|Gandhigram Rural Institute
|Deemed to be University
|Dindigul
|Tamil Nadu
|81.1
|74.0
|56.1
|64.7
|28.1
|62.32
|86
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD
|Institute of National Importance
|Dhanbad
|Jharkhand
|82.0
|73.2
|55.2
|65.4
|28.3
|62.29
|87
|Shiv Nadar University
|Private thru State Act
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|93.7
|95.1
|35.0
|55.4
|67.0
|62.14
|88
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|83.1
|63.1
|51.2
|67.9
|44.2
|62.08
|89
|Bangalore University
|State University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|78.9
|71.0
|55.4
|64.3
|36.1
|62.00
|90
|Guru Nanak Dev University
|State University
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|83.0
|76.2
|52.1
|67.1
|22.6
|61.90
|91
|Nirma University
|Private thru State Act
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|85.0
|94.8
|42.1
|63.1
|31.0
|61.63
|92
|University of Kerala
|State University
|Trivandrum
|Kerala
|84.1
|75.9
|52.8
|61.9
|31.8
|61.59
|93
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Deemed to be University
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|85.4
|71.2
|52.1
|63.4
|34.0
|61.54
|94
|Bharati Vidyapeeth
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|84.9
|62.3
|53.1
|64.9
|32.0
|60.68
|95
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|Deemed to be University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|89.0
|60.8
|55.0
|61.8
|31.3
|60.64
|96
|The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Deemed to be University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|86.0
|71.0
|51.0
|62.0
|31.0
|60.55
|97
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|84.0
|71.3
|48.0
|62.1
|42.0
|60.53
|98
|Delhi Technological University
|State University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|83.1
|70.0
|53.1
|64.0
|24.2
|60.52
|99
|Annamalai University
|State University
|Annamalainagar
|Tamil Nadu
|84.0
|78.2
|52.4
|60.9
|21.8
|60.50
|100
|Punjab Agricultural University
|State University
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|82.9
|67.1
|55.8
|63.0
|23.1
|60.45
|Rank 2019
|1
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|93.1
|CPP (30%)
|100.0
|ID (10%)
|85.9
|Overall Score
|96.52
|Rank 2019
|2
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bangalore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|100.0
|CPP (30%)
|95.2
|ID (10%)
|75.2
|Overall Score
|96.08
|Rank 2019
|3
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|91.3
|CPP (30%)
|94.3
|ID (10%)
|100.0
|Overall Score
|95.68
|Rank 2019
|4
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|91.9
|CPP (30%)
|94.6
|ID (10%)
|96.0
|Overall Score
|95.55
|Rank 2019
|5
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Kharagpur
|State
|West Bengal
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|93.8
|CPP (30%)
|93.0
|ID (10%)
|94.2
|Overall Score
|95.46
|Rank 2019
|6
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Kanpur
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|93.2
|CPP (30%)
|92.9
|ID (10%)
|93.8
|Overall Score
|95.21
|Rank 2019
|7
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Roorkee
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|91.8
|CPP (30%)
|92.7
|ID (10%)
|92.5
|Overall Score
|94.59
|Rank 2019
|8
|University Name
|University of Delhi
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
89.4
|FWP (15%)
|92.8
|PPF (30%)
|90.7
|CPP (30%)
|94.1
|ID (10%)
|91.6
|Overall Score
|91.93
|Rank 2019
|9
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Guwahati
|State
|Assam
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|91.2
|CPP (30%)
|83.6
|ID (10%)
|82.5
|Overall Score
|90.70
|Rank 2019
|10
|University Name
|Jadavpur University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Kolkata
|State
|West Bengal
|FSR (15%)
|
98.1
|FWP (15%)
|91.3
|PPF (30%)
|90.5
|CPP (30%)
|86.6
|ID (10%)
|78.4
|Overall Score
|89.38
|Rank 2019
|11
|University Name
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Manipal
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|88.6
|PPF (30%)
|87.2
|CPP (30%)
|78.3
|ID (10%)
|81.4
|Overall Score
|86.08
|Rank 2019
|12
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Indore
|State
|Madhya Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|81.6
|CPP (30%)
|82.8
|ID (10%)
|67.3
|Overall Score
|86.05
|Rank 2019
|13
|University Name
|Anna University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
94.8
|FWP (15%)
|79.3
|PPF (30%)
|87.2
|CPP (30%)
|93.1
|ID (10%)
|56.9
|Overall Score
|85.90
|Rank 2019
|14
|University Name
|Calcutta University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Kolkata
|State
|West Bengal
|FSR (15%)
|
93.0
|FWP (15%)
|89.3
|PPF (30%)
|84.1
|CPP (30%)
|81.7
|ID (10%)
|67.5
|Overall Score
|83.84
|Rank 2019
|15
|University Name
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Pilani
|State
|Rajasthan
|FSR (15%)
|
96.2
|FWP (15%)
|83.4
|PPF (30%)
|82.9
|CPP (30%)
|83.7
|ID (10%)
|68.9
|Overall Score
|83.81
|Rank 2019
|16
|University Name
|Banaras Hindu University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Varanasi
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
99.8
|FWP (15%)
|82.1
|PPF (30%)
|84.2
|CPP (30%)
|84.3
|ID (10%)
|59.1
|Overall Score
|83.75
|Rank 2019
|17
|University Name
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
97.7
|FWP (15%)
|84.2
|PPF (30%)
|82.1
|CPP (30%)
|79.6
|ID (10%)
|65.1
|Overall Score
|82.28
|Rank 2019
|18
|University Name
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
91.8
|FWP (15%)
|84.4
|PPF (30%)
|82.0
|CPP (30%)
|79.9
|ID (10%)
|65.9
|Overall Score
|81.59
|Rank 2019
|19
|University Name
|University of Hyderabad
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|FSR (15%)
|
91.3
|FWP (15%)
|82.8
|PPF (30%)
|79.6
|CPP (30%)
|84.1
|ID (10%)
|57.9
|Overall Score
|81.02
|Rank 2019
|20
|University Name
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Coimbatore
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|83.1
|PPF (30%)
|76.9
|CPP (30%)
|81.2
|ID (10%)
|60.4
|Overall Score
|80.94
|Rank 2019
|21
|University Name
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Pune
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|79.1
|PPF (30%)
|81.8
|CPP (30%)
|80.2
|ID (10%)
|51.8
|Overall Score
|80.65
|Rank 2019
|22
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Rupnagar
|State
|Punjab
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|75.8
|CPP (30%)
|78.3
|ID (10%)
|43.0
|Overall Score
|80.53
|Rank 2019
|23
|University Name
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
96.3
|FWP (15%)
|88.6
|PPF (30%)
|76.3
|CPP (30%)
|78.9
|ID (10%)
|59.6
|Overall Score
|80.26
|Rank 2019
|24
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Bhubaneswar
|State
|Odisha
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|73.1
|CPP (30%)
|78.0
|ID (10%)
|49.1
|Overall Score
|80.24
|Rank 2019
|25
|University Name
|Aligarh Muslim University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Aligarh
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
88.1
|FWP (15%)
|82.8
|PPF (30%)
|80.4
|CPP (30%)
|84.9
|ID (10%)
|49.4
|Overall Score
|80.17
|Rank 2019
|26
|University Name
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Vellore
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
98.4
|FWP (15%)
|75.4
|PPF (30%)
|81.1
|CPP (30%)
|74.0
|ID (10%)
|75.2
|Overall Score
|80.12
|Rank 2019
|27
|University Name
|Jamia Hamdard
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
97.4
|FWP (15%)
|83.0
|PPF (30%)
|75.0
|CPP (30%)
|82.8
|ID (10%)
|57.0
|Overall Score
|80.10
|Rank 2019
|28
|University Name
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
93.2
|FWP (15%)
|84.0
|PPF (30%)
|81.1
|CPP (30%)
|89.0
|ID (10%)
|24.3
|Overall Score
|80.04
|Rank 2019
|29
|University Name
|Andhra University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Visakhapatnam
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
88.0
|FWP (15%)
|83.8
|PPF (30%)
|80.6
|CPP (30%)
|84.1
|ID (10%)
|46.9
|Overall Score
|79.87
|Rank 2019
|30
|University Name
|Panjab University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Chandigarh
|State
|Chandigarh
|FSR (15%)
|
91.4
|FWP (15%)
|85.0
|PPF (30%)
|79.8
|CPP (30%)
|87.0
|ID (10%)
|33.8
|Overall Score
|79.86
|Rank 2019
|31
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Patna
|State
|Bihar
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|100.0
|PPF (30%)
|75.2
|CPP (30%)
|74.0
|ID (10%)
|48.2
|Overall Score
|79.58
|Rank 2019
|32
|University Name
|University of Madras
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
90.3
|FWP (15%)
|78.1
|PPF (30%)
|83.0
|CPP (30%)
|90.1
|ID (10%)
|22.6
|Overall Score
|79.45
|Rank 2019
|33
|University Name
|Alagappa University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Karaikudi
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
89.8
|FWP (15%)
|88.2
|PPF (30%)
|80.1
|CPP (30%)
|88.5
|ID (10%)
|21.0
|Overall Score
|79.37
|Rank 2019
|34
|University Name
|Tezpur University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Tezpur
|State
|Assam
|FSR (15%)
|
89.1
|FWP (15%)
|90.0
|PPF (30%)
|82.0
|CPP (30%)
|87.4
|ID (10%)
|16.0
|Overall Score
|79.29
|Rank 2019
|35
|University Name
|Bharathiar University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Coimbatore
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
88.7
|FWP (15%)
|82.0
|PPF (30%)
|84.0
|CPP (30%)
|89.1
|ID (10%)
|17.0
|Overall Score
|79.24
|Rank 2019
|36
|University Name
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
97.0
|FWP (15%)
|75.0
|PPF (30%)
|73.0
|CPP (30%)
|87.1
|ID (10%)
|54.0
|Overall Score
|79.23
|Rank 2019
|37
|University Name
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mysore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
100.0
|FWP (15%)
|73.1
|PPF (30%)
|77.1
|CPP (30%)
|85.4
|ID (10%)
|45.0
|Overall Score
|79.22
|Rank 2019
|38
|University Name
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Patiala
|State
|Punjab
|FSR (15%)
|
96.6
|FWP (15%)
|70.3
|PPF (30%)
|75.2
|CPP (30%)
|85.6
|ID (10%)
|58.0
|Overall Score
|79.06
|Rank 2019
|39
|University Name
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
93.0
|FWP (15%)
|90.1
|PPF (30%)
|72.4
|CPP (30%)
|81.4
|ID (10%)
|54.0
|Overall Score
|79.01
|Rank 2019
|40
|University Name
|University of Calicut
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Calicut
|State
|Kerala
|FSR (15%)
|
91.0
|FWP (15%)
|92.1
|PPF (30%)
|71.5
|CPP (30%)
|83.1
|ID (10%)
|51.0
|Overall Score
|78.95
|Rank 2019
|41
|University Name
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
94.0
|FWP (15%)
|66.8
|PPF (30%)
|76.6
|CPP (30%)
|83.9
|ID (10%)
|62.4
|Overall Score
|78.51
|Rank 2019
|42
|University Name
|Osmania University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|FSR (15%)
|
93.7
|FWP (15%)
|59.7
|PPF (30%)
|77.7
|CPP (30%)
|85.3
|ID (10%)
|64.2
|Overall Score
|78.33
|Rank 2019
|43
|University Name
|King George`s Medical University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Lucknow
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
96.0
|FWP (15%)
|51.1
|PPF (30%)
|79.8
|CPP (30%)
|86.6
|ID (10%)
|63.4
|Overall Score
|78.30
|Rank 2019
|44
|University Name
|G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Pantnagar
|State
|Uttarakhand
|FSR (15%)
|
91.0
|FWP (15%)
|64.1
|PPF (30%)
|76.2
|CPP (30%)
|83.2
|ID (10%)
|71.3
|Overall Score
|78.22
|Rank 2019
|45
|University Name
|Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Coimbatore
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
81.2
|FWP (15%)
|72.8
|PPF (30%)
|78.9
|CPP (30%)
|89.1
|ID (10%)
|46.8
|Overall Score
|78.17
|Rank 2019
|46
|University Name
|Gauhati University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Guwahati
|State
|Assam
|FSR (15%)
|
84.6
|FWP (15%)
|74.4
|PPF (30%)
|77.4
|CPP (30%)
|88.8
|ID (10%)
|43.9
|Overall Score
|78.09
|Rank 2019
|47
|University Name
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Thanjavur
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
87.2
|FWP (15%)
|78.3
|PPF (30%)
|77.0
|CPP (30%)
|86.7
|ID (10%)
|41.6
|Overall Score
|78.08
|Rank 2019
|48
|University Name
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Trichy
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
89.2
|FWP (15%)
|90.4
|PPF (30%)
|70.9
|CPP (30%)
|85.8
|ID (10%)
|31.0
|Overall Score
|77.05
|Rank 2019
|49
|University Name
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bhubaneswar
|State
|Odisha
|FSR (15%)
|
83.4
|FWP (15%)
|79.0
|PPF (30%)
|76.5
|CPP (30%)
|81.3
|ID (10%)
|51.0
|Overall Score
|76.80
|Rank 2019
|50
|University Name
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Rourkela
|State
|Odisha
|FSR (15%)
|
89.0
|FWP (15%)
|91.0
|PPF (30%)
|71.0
|CPP (30%)
|84.0
|ID (10%)
|31.7
|Overall Score
|76.67
|Rank 2019
|51
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|FSR (15%)
|
87.0
|FWP (15%)
|90.7
|PPF (30%)
|70.9
|CPP (30%)
|83.2
|ID (10%)
|30.6
|Overall Score
|75.95
|Rank 2019
|52
|University Name
|North Eastern Hill University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Shillong
|State
|Meghalaya
|FSR (15%)
|
83.2
|FWP (15%)
|72.7
|PPF (30%)
|76.1
|CPP (30%)
|82.9
|ID (10%)
|41.0
|Overall Score
|75.17
|Rank 2019
|53
|University Name
|Visva Bharati University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Santiniketan
|State
|West Bengal
|FSR (15%)
|
82.8
|FWP (15%)
|78.0
|PPF (30%)
|75.6
|CPP (30%)
|79.8
|ID (10%)
|43.9
|Overall Score
|75.14
|Rank 2019
|54
|University Name
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bhubaneswar
|State
|Odisha
|FSR (15%)
|
83.6
|FWP (15%)
|72.5
|PPF (30%)
|75.2
|CPP (30%)
|79.9
|ID (10%)
|48.6
|Overall Score
|74.79
|Rank 2019
|55
|University Name
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Kottayam
|State
|Kerala
|FSR (15%)
|
83.6
|FWP (15%)
|79.5
|PPF (30%)
|74.7
|CPP (30%)
|78.9
|ID (10%)
|41.0
|Overall Score
|74.65
|Rank 2019
|56
|University Name
|Kerala University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Thiruvananthapuram
|State
|Kerala
|FSR (15%)
|
84.8
|FWP (15%)
|81.4
|PPF (30%)
|72.3
|CPP (30%)
|78.4
|ID (10%)
|38.9
|Overall Score
|74.03
|Rank 2019
|57
|University Name
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
86.8
|FWP (15%)
|73.9
|PPF (30%)
|72.2
|CPP (30%)
|77.0
|ID (10%)
|45.6
|Overall Score
|73.44
|Rank 2019
|58
|University Name
|Birla Institute of Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Ranchi
|State
|Jharkhand
|FSR (15%)
|
81.3
|FWP (15%)
|81.4
|PPF (30%)
|70.6
|CPP (30%)
|76.2
|ID (10%)
|46.4
|Overall Score
|73.10
|Rank 2019
|59
|University Name
|Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Sagar
|State
|Madhya Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
83.9
|FWP (15%)
|78.1
|PPF (30%)
|71.4
|CPP (30%)
|75.3
|ID (10%)
|47.0
|Overall Score
|73.00
|Rank 2019
|60
|University Name
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
83.2
|FWP (15%)
|78.0
|PPF (30%)
|69.8
|CPP (30%)
|74.3
|ID (10%)
|49.6
|Overall Score
|72.37
|Rank 2019
|61
|University Name
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
82.9
|FWP (15%)
|77.7
|PPF (30%)
|68.9
|CPP (30%)
|73.4
|ID (10%)
|51.6
|Overall Score
|71.95
|Rank 2019
|62
|University Name
|Madurai Kamraj University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Madurai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
84.5
|FWP (15%)
|77.2
|PPF (30%)
|68.1
|CPP (30%)
|73.4
|ID (10%)
|43.6
|Overall Score
|71.07
|Rank 2019
|63
|University Name
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Pune
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
84.2
|FWP (15%)
|76.4
|PPF (30%)
|67.1
|CPP (30%)
|72.3
|ID (10%)
|51.5
|Overall Score
|71.06
|Rank 2019
|64
|University Name
|Sri Venkateswara University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Tirupati
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
81.5
|FWP (15%)
|79.4
|PPF (30%)
|66.5
|CPP (30%)
|73.1
|ID (10%)
|39.2
|Overall Score
|69.92
|Rank 2019
|65
|University Name
|Symbiosis International
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Pune
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
84.9
|FWP (15%)
|73.1
|PPF (30%)
|64.2
|CPP (30%)
|71.1
|ID (10%)
|56.0
|Overall Score
|69.89
|Rank 2019
|66
|University Name
|Amity University
|
Institution Type
|Private thru State Act
|Place
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
84.0
|FWP (15%)
|72.8
|PPF (30%)
|63.0
|CPP (30%)
|71.1
|ID (10%)
|61.0
|Overall Score
|69.86
|Rank 2019
|67
|University Name
|Pondicherry University
|
Institution Type
|Central University
|Place
|Puducherry
|State
|Pondicherry
|FSR (15%)
|
81.2
|FWP (15%)
|74.9
|PPF (30%)
|63.6
|CPP (30%)
|70.4
|ID (10%)
|49.7
|Overall Score
|68.58
|Rank 2019
|68
|University Name
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Vaddeswaram
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
81.9
|FWP (15%)
|79.7
|PPF (30%)
|60.1
|CPP (30%)
|70.2
|ID (10%)
|51.0
|Overall Score
|68.44
|Rank 2019
|69
|University Name
|University of Kashmir
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Srinagar
|State
|Jammu and Kashmir
|FSR (15%)
|
85.6
|FWP (15%)
|76.4
|PPF (30%)
|59.2
|CPP (30%)
|71.3
|ID (10%)
|49.4
|Overall Score
|68.40
|Rank 2019
|70
|University Name
|Mysore University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Mysore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
82.7
|FWP (15%)
|74.8
|PPF (30%)
|61.5
|CPP (30%)
|69.7
|ID (10%)
|48.9
|Overall Score
|67.88
|Rank 2019
|71
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Allahabad
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
88.0
|FWP (15%)
|79.0
|PPF (30%)
|59.0
|CPP (30%)
|69.9
|ID (10%)
|41.0
|Overall Score
|67.81
|Rank 2019
|72
|University Name
|Cochin University of Science and Technology
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Cochin
|State
|Kerala
|FSR (15%)
|
81.3
|FWP (15%)
|73.9
|PPF (30%)
|59.8
|CPP (30%)
|69.4
|ID (10%)
|47.7
|Overall Score
|66.81
|Rank 2019
|73
|University Name
|Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
82.0
|FWP (15%)
|75.3
|PPF (30%)
|61.0
|CPP (30%)
|67.8
|ID (10%)
|42.0
|Overall Score
|66.44
|Rank 2019
|74
|University Name
|Mumbai University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
79.7
|FWP (15%)
|73.6
|PPF (30%)
|58.1
|CPP (30%)
|69.7
|ID (10%)
|46.6
|Overall Score
|66.00
|Rank 2019
|75
|University Name
|Mangalore University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Mangalagangotri
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
81.2
|FWP (15%)
|75.9
|PPF (30%)
|56.4
|CPP (30%)
|69.6
|ID (10%)
|45.4
|Overall Score
|65.91
|Rank 2019
|76
|University Name
|Goa University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Goa
|State
|Goa
|FSR (15%)
|
81.0
|FWP (15%)
|76.3
|PPF (30%)
|54.7
|CPP (30%)
|69.8
|ID (10%)
|44.3
|Overall Score
|65.37
|Rank 2019
|77
|University Name
|Jain University
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bangalore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
79.7
|FWP (15%)
|73.1
|PPF (30%)
|59.0
|CPP (30%)
|67.8
|ID (10%)
|42.0
|Overall Score
|65.16
|Rank 2019
|78
|University Name
|Gujarat University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Ahmedabad
|State
|Gujarat
|FSR (15%)
|
80.7
|FWP (15%)
|73.9
|PPF (30%)
|55.2
|CPP (30%)
|70.2
|ID (10%)
|39.7
|Overall Score
|64.77
|Rank 2019
|79
|University Name
|O.P Jindal Global University
|
Institution Type
|Private thru State Act
|Place
|Sonepat
|State
|Haryana
|FSR (15%)
|
83.6
|FWP (15%)
|69.3
|PPF (30%)
|58.3
|CPP (30%)
|64.9
|ID (10%)
|38.6
|Overall Score
|63.75
|Rank 2019
|80
|University Name
|Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Anantapur
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
83.1
|FWP (15%)
|72.0
|PPF (30%)
|56.1
|CPP (30%)
|66.4
|ID (10%)
|37.0
|Overall Score
|63.72
|Rank 2019
|81
|University Name
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Vadodara
|State
|Gujarat
|FSR (15%)
|
83.9
|FWP (15%)
|71.1
|PPF (30%)
|53.6
|CPP (30%)
|67.4
|ID (10%)
|41.0
|Overall Score
|63.65
|Rank 2019
|82
|University Name
|M.S Ramaiah University
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bangalore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
81.1
|FWP (15%)
|71.0
|PPF (30%)
|55.2
|CPP (30%)
|61.1
|ID (10%)
|51.0
|Overall Score
|62.81
|Rank 2019
|83
|University Name
|Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
85.3
|FWP (15%)
|72.3
|PPF (30%)
|48.7
|CPP (30%)
|62.6
|ID (10%)
|57.0
|Overall Score
|62.73
|Rank 2019
|84
|University Name
|CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Bangalore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
85.3
|FWP (15%)
|77.9
|PPF (30%)
|48.2
|CPP (30%)
|64.8
|ID (10%)
|39.7
|Overall Score
|62.35
|Rank 2019
|85
|University Name
|Gandhigram Rural Institute
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Dindigul
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
81.1
|FWP (15%)
|74.0
|PPF (30%)
|56.1
|CPP (30%)
|64.7
|ID (10%)
|28.1
|Overall Score
|62.32
|Rank 2019
|86
|University Name
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD
|
Institution Type
|Institute of National Importance
|Place
|Dhanbad
|State
|Jharkhand
|FSR (15%)
|
82.0
|FWP (15%)
|73.2
|PPF (30%)
|55.2
|CPP (30%)
|65.4
|ID (10%)
|28.3
|Overall Score
|62.29
|Rank 2019
|87
|University Name
|Shiv Nadar University
|
Institution Type
|Private thru State Act
|Place
|Dadri
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR (15%)
|
93.7
|FWP (15%)
|95.1
|PPF (30%)
|35.0
|CPP (30%)
|55.4
|ID (10%)
|67.0
|Overall Score
|62.14
|Rank 2019
|88
|University Name
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
83.1
|FWP (15%)
|63.1
|PPF (30%)
|51.2
|CPP (30%)
|67.9
|ID (10%)
|44.2
|Overall Score
|62.08
|Rank 2019
|89
|University Name
|Bangalore University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Bangalore
|State
|Karnataka
|FSR (15%)
|
78.9
|FWP (15%)
|71.0
|PPF (30%)
|55.4
|CPP (30%)
|64.3
|ID (10%)
|36.1
|Overall Score
|62.00
|Rank 2019
|90
|University Name
|Guru Nanak Dev University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Amritsar
|State
|Punjab
|FSR (15%)
|
83.0
|FWP (15%)
|76.2
|PPF (30%)
|52.1
|CPP (30%)
|67.1
|ID (10%)
|22.6
|Overall Score
|61.90
|Rank 2019
|91
|University Name
|Nirma University
|
Institution Type
|Private thru State Act
|Place
|Ahmedabad
|State
|Gujarat
|FSR (15%)
|
85.0
|FWP (15%)
|94.8
|PPF (30%)
|42.1
|CPP (30%)
|63.1
|ID (10%)
|31.0
|Overall Score
|61.63
|Rank 2019
|92
|University Name
|University of Kerala
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Trivandrum
|State
|Kerala
|FSR (15%)
|
84.1
|FWP (15%)
|75.9
|PPF (30%)
|52.8
|CPP (30%)
|61.9
|ID (10%)
|31.8
|Overall Score
|61.59
|Rank 2019
|93
|University Name
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Banasthali
|State
|Rajasthan
|FSR (15%)
|
85.4
|FWP (15%)
|71.2
|PPF (30%)
|52.1
|CPP (30%)
|63.4
|ID (10%)
|34.0
|Overall Score
|61.54
|Rank 2019
|94
|University Name
|Bharati Vidyapeeth
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Pune
|State
|Maharashtra
|FSR (15%)
|
84.9
|FWP (15%)
|62.3
|PPF (30%)
|53.1
|CPP (30%)
|64.9
|ID (10%)
|32.0
|Overall Score
|60.68
|Rank 2019
|95
|University Name
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|FSR (15%)
|
89.0
|FWP (15%)
|60.8
|PPF (30%)
|55.0
|CPP (30%)
|61.8
|ID (10%)
|31.3
|Overall Score
|60.64
|Rank 2019
|96
|University Name
|The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|FSR (15%)
|
86.0
|FWP (15%)
|71.0
|PPF (30%)
|51.0
|CPP (30%)
|62.0
|ID (10%)
|31.0
|Overall Score
|60.55
|Rank 2019
|97
|University Name
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology
|
Institution Type
|Deemed to be University
|Place
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
84.0
|FWP (15%)
|71.3
|PPF (30%)
|48.0
|CPP (30%)
|62.1
|ID (10%)
|42.0
|Overall Score
|60.53
|Rank 2019
|98
|University Name
|Delhi Technological University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|FSR (15%)
|
83.1
|FWP (15%)
|70.0
|PPF (30%)
|53.1
|CPP (30%)
|64.0
|ID (10%)
|24.2
|Overall Score
|60.52
|Rank 2019
|99
|University Name
|Annamalai University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Annamalainagar
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR (15%)
|
84.0
|FWP (15%)
|78.2
|PPF (30%)
|52.4
|CPP (30%)
|60.9
|ID (10%)
|21.8
|Overall Score
|60.50
|Rank 2019
|100
|University Name
|Punjab Agricultural University
|
Institution Type
|State University
|Place
|Ludhiana
|State
|Punjab
|FSR (15%)
|
82.9
|FWP (15%)
|67.1
|PPF (30%)
|55.8
|CPP (30%)
|63.0
|ID (10%)
|23.1
|Overall Score
|60.45
FSR: FACULTY STUDENT RATIO; FWP: FACULTY WITH PHD; PPF: PAPERS PER FACULTY; CPP: CITATIONS PER PAPER; ID: INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
Survey Methodology
The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.
Rather than blindly comparing institutions against one another, Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.
Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for papers/authors/institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.
A university that has a low overall rank may score high in individual parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.
Also Read
Post a Comment