Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Rank INSTITUTION PLACE STATE FSR RESEARCH EMPLOYABILITY FACULTY QUALITY INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 100 69.13 98 91 85.48 91.77 2 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 68.37 97.48 90.4 83.95 91.2 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Kolkata West Bengal 100 64.89 96.93 87.9 81.63 89.85 4 Indian Institute of Management Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 100 54.58 96.41 88.18 82.71 88.25 5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 100 59.62 95.38 86.31 79.19 87.96 6 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kozhikode Kerala 100 51.31 92.18 86.26 83.49 85.86 7 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 100 44.91 78.89 86.94 71.99 78.53 8 Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Udaipur Rajasthan 99.21 48.59 75.77 84.59 70.3 77.16 9 Indian Institute of Management Raipur Raipur Chhattisgarh 92.8 19.51 80.9 82.51 79.15 74.14 10 Indian Institute of Management Shillong Shillong Meghalaya 99.17 14.59 76.08 74.27 71.64 70.76 11 Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Rohtak Haryana 75.8 13.49 79.23 82.98 80.01 69.32 12 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi New Delhi Delhi 65.7 11.38 81.39 83.59 83.53 68.29 13 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Kashipur Uttarakhand 99.17 2.83 76.22 66.43 70.1 67.72 14 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 78.12 3.38 79.63 78.31 75.81 67.31 14 Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 84.19 3.43 78.05 72.16 79.14 67.31 15 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi Delhi 82.31 4.03 76.91 73.75 71.15 66.01 16 National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai Maharashtra 61.61 4.11 74.86 79.08 81.05 62.85 17 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 81.95 3.09 72.53 67.64 61 62.11 18 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 86.63 0.96 68.04 56.05 38.9 56.98 19 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 94.23 0.37 55.87 36.83 27.91 49.57 20 Indian Institute of Forest Management Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 100 0.3 52.56 32.71 23.77 48.35 21 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 91.89 0.1 32.05 14.26 13.8 34.73 22 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune Maharashtra 94.98 0.15 28.54 13.74 18.48 34.34 23 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 90.87 0.93 24.31 21.4 21.78 33.43 24 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 93.1 0.96 23.89 16.94 21.97 33.06 25 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 91.7 0.12 15.07 14.89 12.89 27.91 26 - 30 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) New Delhi Delhi - - - - - - 26 - 30 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - - 26 - 30 Annamalai University Chidambaram Tamil Nadu - - - - - - 26 - 30 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Amritsar Punjab - - - - - - 26 - 30 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Nagpur Maharashtra - - - - - - 26 - 30 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh - - - - - - 26 - 30 School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana - - - - - -

Rank 1 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Bangalore PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka FSR 100 RESEARCH 69.13 EMPLOYABILITY 98 FACULTY QUALITY 91 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 85.48 OVERALL SCORE 91.77 Rank 2 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad PLACE Ahmedabad STATE Gujarat FSR 100 RESEARCH 68.37 EMPLOYABILITY 97.48 FACULTY QUALITY 90.4 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.95 OVERALL SCORE 91.2 Rank 3 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Calcutta PLACE Kolkata STATE West Bengal FSR 100 RESEARCH 64.89 EMPLOYABILITY 96.93 FACULTY QUALITY 87.9 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 81.63 OVERALL SCORE 89.85 Rank 4 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Indore PLACE Indore STATE Madhya Pradesh FSR 100 RESEARCH 54.58 EMPLOYABILITY 96.41 FACULTY QUALITY 88.18 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 82.71 OVERALL SCORE 88.25 Rank 5 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Lucknow PLACE Lucknow STATE Uttar Pradesh FSR 100 RESEARCH 59.62 EMPLOYABILITY 95.38 FACULTY QUALITY 86.31 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.19 OVERALL SCORE 87.96 Rank 6 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode PLACE Kozhikode STATE Kerala FSR 100 RESEARCH 51.31 EMPLOYABILITY 92.18 FACULTY QUALITY 86.26 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.49 OVERALL SCORE 85.86 Rank 7 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli PLACE Tiruchirappalli STATE Tamil Nadu FSR 100 RESEARCH 44.91 EMPLOYABILITY 78.89 FACULTY QUALITY 86.94 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.99 OVERALL SCORE 78.53 Rank 8 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Udaipur PLACE Udaipur STATE Rajasthan FSR 99.21 RESEARCH 48.59 EMPLOYABILITY 75.77 FACULTY QUALITY 84.59 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 70.3 OVERALL SCORE 77.16 Rank 9 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Raipur PLACE Raipur STATE Chhattisgarh FSR 92.8 RESEARCH 19.51 EMPLOYABILITY 80.9 FACULTY QUALITY 82.51 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.15 OVERALL SCORE 74.14 Rank 10 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Shillong PLACE Shillong STATE Meghalaya FSR 99.17 RESEARCH 14.59 EMPLOYABILITY 76.08 FACULTY QUALITY 74.27 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.64 OVERALL SCORE 70.76 Rank 11 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Rohtak PLACE Rohtak STATE Haryana FSR 75.8 RESEARCH 13.49 EMPLOYABILITY 79.23 FACULTY QUALITY 82.98 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 80.01 OVERALL SCORE 69.32 Rank 12 INSTITUTION Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi FSR 65.7 RESEARCH 11.38 EMPLOYABILITY 81.39 FACULTY QUALITY 83.59 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.53 OVERALL SCORE 68.29 Rank 13 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kashipur PLACE Kashipur STATE Uttarakhand FSR 99.17 RESEARCH 2.83 EMPLOYABILITY 76.22 FACULTY QUALITY 66.43 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 70.1 OVERALL SCORE 67.72 Rank 14 INSTITUTION Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra FSR 78.12 RESEARCH 3.38 EMPLOYABILITY 79.63 FACULTY QUALITY 78.31 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 75.81 OVERALL SCORE 67.31 Rank 14 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ranchi PLACE Ranchi STATE Jharkhand FSR 84.19 RESEARCH 3.43 EMPLOYABILITY 78.05 FACULTY QUALITY 72.16 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.14 OVERALL SCORE 67.31 Rank 15 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Foreign Trade PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi FSR 82.31 RESEARCH 4.03 EMPLOYABILITY 76.91 FACULTY QUALITY 73.75 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.15 OVERALL SCORE 66.01 Rank 16 INSTITUTION National Institute of Industrial Engineering PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra FSR 61.61 RESEARCH 4.11 EMPLOYABILITY 74.86 FACULTY QUALITY 79.08 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 81.05 OVERALL SCORE 62.85 Rank 17 INSTITUTION Anna University PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu FSR 81.95 RESEARCH 3.09 EMPLOYABILITY 72.53 FACULTY QUALITY 67.64 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 61 OVERALL SCORE 62.11 Rank 18 INSTITUTION Panjab University PLACE Chandigarh STATE Chandigarh FSR 86.63 RESEARCH 0.96 EMPLOYABILITY 68.04 FACULTY QUALITY 56.05 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 38.9 OVERALL SCORE 56.98 Rank 19 INSTITUTION Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi FSR 94.23 RESEARCH 0.37 EMPLOYABILITY 55.87 FACULTY QUALITY 36.83 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 27.91 OVERALL SCORE 49.57 Rank 20 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Forest Management PLACE Bhopal STATE Madhya Pradesh FSR 100 RESEARCH 0.30 EMPLOYABILITY 52.56 FACULTY QUALITY 32.71 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 23.77 OVERALL SCORE 48.35 Rank 21 INSTITUTION Gujarat University PLACE Ahmedabad STATE Gujarat FSR 91.89 RESEARCH 0.10 EMPLOYABILITY 32.05 FACULTY QUALITY 14.26 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 13.8 OVERALL SCORE 34.73 Rank 22 INSTITUTION Savitribai Phule Pune University PLACE Pune STATE Maharashtra FSR 94.98 RESEARCH 0.15 EMPLOYABILITY 28.54 FACULTY QUALITY 13.74 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 18.48 OVERALL SCORE 34.34 Rank 23 INSTITUTION Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda PLACE Vadodara STATE Gujarat FSR 90.87 RESEARCH 0.93 EMPLOYABILITY 24.31 FACULTY QUALITY 21.4 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 21.78 OVERALL SCORE 33.43 Rank 24 INSTITUTION University of Madras PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu FSR 93.1 RESEARCH 0.96 EMPLOYABILITY 23.89 FACULTY QUALITY 16.94 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 21.97 OVERALL SCORE 33.06 Rank 25 INSTITUTION Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management PLACE Gwalior STATE Madhya Pradesh FSR 91.7 RESEARCH 0.12 EMPLOYABILITY 15.07 FACULTY QUALITY 14.89 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 12.89 OVERALL SCORE 27.91 Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Annamalai University PLACE Chidambaram STATE Tamil Nadu FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Amritsar PLACE Amritsar STATE Punjab FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Nagpur PLACE Nagpur STATE Maharashtra FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam PLACE Visakhapatnam STATE Andhra Pradesh FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE - Rank 26 - 30 INSTITUTION School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana FSR - RESEARCH - EMPLOYABILITY - FACULTY QUALITY - INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY - OVERALL SCORE -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

Also Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools

Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?

World Of Work

OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied

Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets

OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education

How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly