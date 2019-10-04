Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

|Rank
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|FSR
|RESEARCH
|EMPLOYABILITY
|FACULTY QUALITY
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|100
|69.13
|98
|91
|85.48
|91.77
|2
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|100
|68.37
|97.48
|90.4
|83.95
|91.2
|3
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|100
|64.89
|96.93
|87.9
|81.63
|89.85
|4
|Indian Institute of Management Indore
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|100
|54.58
|96.41
|88.18
|82.71
|88.25
|5
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|59.62
|95.38
|86.31
|79.19
|87.96
|6
|Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|100
|51.31
|92.18
|86.26
|83.49
|85.86
|7
|Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|100
|44.91
|78.89
|86.94
|71.99
|78.53
|8
|Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
|Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|99.21
|48.59
|75.77
|84.59
|70.3
|77.16
|9
|Indian Institute of Management Raipur
|Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|92.8
|19.51
|80.9
|82.51
|79.15
|74.14
|10
|Indian Institute of Management Shillong
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|99.17
|14.59
|76.08
|74.27
|71.64
|70.76
|11
|Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|75.8
|13.49
|79.23
|82.98
|80.01
|69.32
|12
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|65.7
|11.38
|81.39
|83.59
|83.53
|68.29
|13
|Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
|Kashipur
|Uttarakhand
|99.17
|2.83
|76.22
|66.43
|70.1
|67.72
|14
|Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|78.12
|3.38
|79.63
|78.31
|75.81
|67.31
|14
|Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|84.19
|3.43
|78.05
|72.16
|79.14
|67.31
|15
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|82.31
|4.03
|76.91
|73.75
|71.15
|66.01
|16
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|61.61
|4.11
|74.86
|79.08
|81.05
|62.85
|17
|Anna University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|81.95
|3.09
|72.53
|67.64
|61
|62.11
|18
|Panjab University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|86.63
|0.96
|68.04
|56.05
|38.9
|56.98
|19
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|94.23
|0.37
|55.87
|36.83
|27.91
|49.57
|20
|Indian Institute of Forest Management
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|100
|0.3
|52.56
|32.71
|23.77
|48.35
|21
|Gujarat University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|91.89
|0.1
|32.05
|14.26
|13.8
|34.73
|22
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|94.98
|0.15
|28.54
|13.74
|18.48
|34.34
|23
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|90.87
|0.93
|24.31
|21.4
|21.78
|33.43
|24
|University of Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|93.1
|0.96
|23.89
|16.94
|21.97
|33.06
|25
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
|Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|91.7
|0.12
|15.07
|14.89
|12.89
|27.91
|26 - 30
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|Annamalai University
|Chidambaram
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|Indian Institute of Management Amritsar
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26 - 30
|School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rank
|1
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|69.13
|EMPLOYABILITY
|98
|FACULTY QUALITY
|91
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|85.48
|OVERALL SCORE
|91.77
|Rank
|2
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
|PLACE
|Ahmedabad
|STATE
|Gujarat
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|68.37
|EMPLOYABILITY
|97.48
|FACULTY QUALITY
|90.4
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|83.95
|OVERALL SCORE
|91.2
|Rank
|3
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
|PLACE
|Kolkata
|STATE
|West Bengal
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|64.89
|EMPLOYABILITY
|96.93
|FACULTY QUALITY
|87.9
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|81.63
|OVERALL SCORE
|89.85
|Rank
|4
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Indore
|PLACE
|Indore
|STATE
|Madhya Pradesh
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|54.58
|EMPLOYABILITY
|96.41
|FACULTY QUALITY
|88.18
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|82.71
|OVERALL SCORE
|88.25
|Rank
|5
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|PLACE
|Lucknow
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|59.62
|EMPLOYABILITY
|95.38
|FACULTY QUALITY
|86.31
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|79.19
|OVERALL SCORE
|87.96
|Rank
|6
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|PLACE
|Kozhikode
|STATE
|Kerala
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|51.31
|EMPLOYABILITY
|92.18
|FACULTY QUALITY
|86.26
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|83.49
|OVERALL SCORE
|85.86
|Rank
|7
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|PLACE
|Tiruchirappalli
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|44.91
|EMPLOYABILITY
|78.89
|FACULTY QUALITY
|86.94
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|71.99
|OVERALL SCORE
|78.53
|Rank
|8
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
|PLACE
|Udaipur
|STATE
|Rajasthan
|FSR
|
99.21
|RESEARCH
|48.59
|EMPLOYABILITY
|75.77
|FACULTY QUALITY
|84.59
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|70.3
|OVERALL SCORE
|77.16
|Rank
|9
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Raipur
|PLACE
|Raipur
|STATE
|Chhattisgarh
|FSR
|
92.8
|RESEARCH
|19.51
|EMPLOYABILITY
|80.9
|FACULTY QUALITY
|82.51
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|79.15
|OVERALL SCORE
|74.14
|Rank
|10
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Shillong
|PLACE
|Shillong
|STATE
|Meghalaya
|FSR
|
99.17
|RESEARCH
|14.59
|EMPLOYABILITY
|76.08
|FACULTY QUALITY
|74.27
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|71.64
|OVERALL SCORE
|70.76
|Rank
|11
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
|PLACE
|Rohtak
|STATE
|Haryana
|FSR
|
75.8
|RESEARCH
|13.49
|EMPLOYABILITY
|79.23
|FACULTY QUALITY
|82.98
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|80.01
|OVERALL SCORE
|69.32
|Rank
|12
|INSTITUTION
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|FSR
|
65.7
|RESEARCH
|11.38
|EMPLOYABILITY
|81.39
|FACULTY QUALITY
|83.59
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|83.53
|OVERALL SCORE
|68.29
|Rank
|13
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
|PLACE
|Kashipur
|STATE
|Uttarakhand
|FSR
|
99.17
|RESEARCH
|2.83
|EMPLOYABILITY
|76.22
|FACULTY QUALITY
|66.43
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|70.1
|OVERALL SCORE
|67.72
|Rank
|14
|INSTITUTION
|Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
|PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|FSR
|
78.12
|RESEARCH
|3.38
|EMPLOYABILITY
|79.63
|FACULTY QUALITY
|78.31
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|75.81
|OVERALL SCORE
|67.31
|Rank
|14
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
|PLACE
|Ranchi
|STATE
|Jharkhand
|FSR
|
84.19
|RESEARCH
|3.43
|EMPLOYABILITY
|78.05
|FACULTY QUALITY
|72.16
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|79.14
|OVERALL SCORE
|67.31
|Rank
|15
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|FSR
|
82.31
|RESEARCH
|4.03
|EMPLOYABILITY
|76.91
|FACULTY QUALITY
|73.75
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|71.15
|OVERALL SCORE
|66.01
|Rank
|16
|INSTITUTION
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering
|PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|FSR
|
61.61
|RESEARCH
|4.11
|EMPLOYABILITY
|74.86
|FACULTY QUALITY
|79.08
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|81.05
|OVERALL SCORE
|62.85
|Rank
|17
|INSTITUTION
|Anna University
|PLACE
|Chennai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR
|
81.95
|RESEARCH
|3.09
|EMPLOYABILITY
|72.53
|FACULTY QUALITY
|67.64
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|61
|OVERALL SCORE
|62.11
|Rank
|18
|INSTITUTION
|Panjab University
|PLACE
|Chandigarh
|STATE
|Chandigarh
|FSR
|
86.63
|RESEARCH
|0.96
|EMPLOYABILITY
|68.04
|FACULTY QUALITY
|56.05
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|38.9
|OVERALL SCORE
|56.98
|Rank
|19
|INSTITUTION
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|FSR
|
94.23
|RESEARCH
|0.37
|EMPLOYABILITY
|55.87
|FACULTY QUALITY
|36.83
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|27.91
|OVERALL SCORE
|49.57
|Rank
|20
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Forest Management
|PLACE
|Bhopal
|STATE
|Madhya Pradesh
|FSR
|
100
|RESEARCH
|0.30
|EMPLOYABILITY
|52.56
|FACULTY QUALITY
|32.71
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|23.77
|OVERALL SCORE
|48.35
|Rank
|21
|INSTITUTION
|Gujarat University
|PLACE
|Ahmedabad
|STATE
|Gujarat
|FSR
|
91.89
|RESEARCH
|0.10
|EMPLOYABILITY
|32.05
|FACULTY QUALITY
|14.26
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|13.8
|OVERALL SCORE
|34.73
|Rank
|22
|INSTITUTION
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|PLACE
|Pune
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|FSR
|
94.98
|RESEARCH
|0.15
|EMPLOYABILITY
|28.54
|FACULTY QUALITY
|13.74
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|18.48
|OVERALL SCORE
|34.34
|Rank
|23
|INSTITUTION
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|PLACE
|Vadodara
|STATE
|Gujarat
|FSR
|
90.87
|RESEARCH
|0.93
|EMPLOYABILITY
|24.31
|FACULTY QUALITY
|21.4
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|21.78
|OVERALL SCORE
|33.43
|Rank
|24
|INSTITUTION
|University of Madras
|PLACE
|Chennai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR
|
93.1
|RESEARCH
|0.96
|EMPLOYABILITY
|23.89
|FACULTY QUALITY
|16.94
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|21.97
|OVERALL SCORE
|33.06
|Rank
|25
|INSTITUTION
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
|PLACE
|Gwalior
|STATE
|Madhya Pradesh
|FSR
|
91.7
|RESEARCH
|0.12
|EMPLOYABILITY
|15.07
|FACULTY QUALITY
|14.89
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|12.89
|OVERALL SCORE
|27.91
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
|PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Annamalai University
|PLACE
|Chidambaram
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Amritsar
|PLACE
|Amritsar
|STATE
|Punjab
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
|PLACE
|Nagpur
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
|PLACE
|Visakhapatnam
|STATE
|Andhra Pradesh
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
|Rank
|26 - 30
|INSTITUTION
|School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad
|PLACE
|Hyderabad
|STATE
|Telangana
|FSR
|
-
|RESEARCH
|-
|EMPLOYABILITY
|-
|FACULTY QUALITY
|-
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|-
|OVERALL SCORE
|-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
Also Read
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools
Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?
OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied
Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets
OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education
How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly