Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

04 October 2019
2019-10-05T13:02:35+0530
Rank 1
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
PLACE Bangalore
STATE Karnataka
FSR

100
RESEARCH 69.13
EMPLOYABILITY 98
FACULTY QUALITY 91
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 85.48
OVERALL SCORE 91.77
   
Rank 2
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
PLACE Ahmedabad
STATE Gujarat
FSR

100
RESEARCH 68.37
EMPLOYABILITY 97.48
FACULTY QUALITY 90.4
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.95
OVERALL SCORE 91.2
   
Rank 3
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
PLACE Kolkata
STATE West Bengal
FSR

100
RESEARCH 64.89
EMPLOYABILITY 96.93
FACULTY QUALITY 87.9
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 81.63
OVERALL SCORE 89.85
   
Rank 4
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Indore
PLACE Indore
STATE Madhya Pradesh
FSR

100
RESEARCH 54.58
EMPLOYABILITY 96.41
FACULTY QUALITY 88.18
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 82.71
OVERALL SCORE 88.25
   
Rank 5
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
PLACE Lucknow
STATE Uttar Pradesh
FSR

100
RESEARCH 59.62
EMPLOYABILITY 95.38
FACULTY QUALITY 86.31
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.19
OVERALL SCORE 87.96
   
Rank 6
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
PLACE Kozhikode
STATE Kerala
FSR

100
RESEARCH 51.31
EMPLOYABILITY 92.18
FACULTY QUALITY 86.26
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.49
OVERALL SCORE 85.86
   
Rank 7
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
PLACE Tiruchirappalli
STATE Tamil Nadu
FSR

100
RESEARCH 44.91
EMPLOYABILITY 78.89
FACULTY QUALITY 86.94
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.99
OVERALL SCORE 78.53
   
Rank 8
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
PLACE Udaipur
STATE Rajasthan
FSR

99.21
RESEARCH 48.59
EMPLOYABILITY 75.77
FACULTY QUALITY 84.59
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 70.3
OVERALL SCORE 77.16
   
Rank 9
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Raipur
PLACE Raipur
STATE Chhattisgarh
FSR

92.8
RESEARCH 19.51
EMPLOYABILITY 80.9
FACULTY QUALITY 82.51
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.15
OVERALL SCORE 74.14
   
Rank 10
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Shillong
PLACE Shillong
STATE Meghalaya
FSR

99.17
RESEARCH 14.59
EMPLOYABILITY 76.08
FACULTY QUALITY 74.27
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.64
OVERALL SCORE 70.76
   
Rank 11
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
PLACE Rohtak
STATE Haryana
FSR

75.8
RESEARCH 13.49
EMPLOYABILITY 79.23
FACULTY QUALITY 82.98
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 80.01
OVERALL SCORE 69.32
   
Rank 12
INSTITUTION Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
PLACE New Delhi
STATE Delhi
FSR

65.7
RESEARCH 11.38
EMPLOYABILITY 81.39
FACULTY QUALITY 83.59
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 83.53
OVERALL SCORE 68.29
   
Rank 13
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
PLACE Kashipur
STATE Uttarakhand
FSR

99.17
RESEARCH 2.83
EMPLOYABILITY 76.22
FACULTY QUALITY 66.43
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 70.1
OVERALL SCORE 67.72
   
Rank 14
INSTITUTION Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
PLACE Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
FSR

78.12
RESEARCH 3.38
EMPLOYABILITY 79.63
FACULTY QUALITY 78.31
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 75.81
OVERALL SCORE 67.31
   
Rank 14
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
PLACE Ranchi
STATE Jharkhand
FSR

84.19
RESEARCH 3.43
EMPLOYABILITY 78.05
FACULTY QUALITY 72.16
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 79.14
OVERALL SCORE 67.31
   
Rank 15
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
PLACE New Delhi
STATE Delhi
FSR

82.31
RESEARCH 4.03
EMPLOYABILITY 76.91
FACULTY QUALITY 73.75
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 71.15
OVERALL SCORE 66.01
   
Rank 16
INSTITUTION National Institute of Industrial Engineering
PLACE Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
FSR

61.61
RESEARCH 4.11
EMPLOYABILITY 74.86
FACULTY QUALITY 79.08
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 81.05
OVERALL SCORE 62.85
   
Rank 17
INSTITUTION Anna University
PLACE Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
FSR

81.95
RESEARCH 3.09
EMPLOYABILITY 72.53
FACULTY QUALITY 67.64
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 61
OVERALL SCORE 62.11
   
Rank 18
INSTITUTION Panjab University
PLACE Chandigarh
STATE Chandigarh
FSR

86.63
RESEARCH 0.96
EMPLOYABILITY 68.04
FACULTY QUALITY 56.05
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 38.9
OVERALL SCORE 56.98
   
Rank 19
INSTITUTION Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
PLACE New Delhi
STATE Delhi
FSR

94.23
RESEARCH 0.37
EMPLOYABILITY 55.87
FACULTY QUALITY 36.83
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 27.91
OVERALL SCORE 49.57
   
Rank 20
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Forest Management
PLACE Bhopal
STATE Madhya Pradesh
FSR

100
RESEARCH 0.30
EMPLOYABILITY 52.56
FACULTY QUALITY 32.71
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 23.77
OVERALL SCORE 48.35
   
Rank 21
INSTITUTION Gujarat University
PLACE Ahmedabad
STATE Gujarat
FSR

91.89
RESEARCH 0.10
EMPLOYABILITY 32.05
FACULTY QUALITY 14.26
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 13.8
OVERALL SCORE 34.73
   
Rank 22
INSTITUTION Savitribai Phule Pune University
PLACE Pune
STATE Maharashtra
FSR

94.98
RESEARCH 0.15
EMPLOYABILITY 28.54
FACULTY QUALITY 13.74
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 18.48
OVERALL SCORE 34.34
   
Rank 23
INSTITUTION Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
PLACE Vadodara
STATE Gujarat
FSR

90.87
RESEARCH 0.93
EMPLOYABILITY 24.31
FACULTY QUALITY 21.4
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 21.78
OVERALL SCORE 33.43
   
Rank 24
INSTITUTION University of Madras
PLACE Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
FSR

93.1
RESEARCH 0.96
EMPLOYABILITY 23.89
FACULTY QUALITY 16.94
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 21.97
OVERALL SCORE 33.06
   
Rank 25
INSTITUTION Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
PLACE Gwalior
STATE Madhya Pradesh
FSR

91.7
RESEARCH 0.12
EMPLOYABILITY 15.07
FACULTY QUALITY 14.89
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY 12.89
OVERALL SCORE 27.91
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
PLACE New Delhi
STATE Delhi
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
PLACE Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Annamalai University
PLACE Chidambaram
STATE Tamil Nadu
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Amritsar
PLACE Amritsar
STATE Punjab
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
PLACE Nagpur
STATE Maharashtra
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
PLACE Visakhapatnam
STATE Andhra Pradesh
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   
Rank 26 - 30
INSTITUTION School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad
PLACE Hyderabad
STATE Telangana
FSR

-
RESEARCH -
EMPLOYABILITY -
FACULTY QUALITY -
INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY -
OVERALL SCORE -
   

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

