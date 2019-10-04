Poshan
Outlook-ICARE MBA Rankings: Top 150 Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here's the list of top private MBA institutes

04 October 2019
Outlook-ICARE MBA Rankings: Top 150 Private MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE MBA Rankings: Top 150 Private MBA Institutions
RankINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEFSRRESEARCHEMPLOYABILITYFACULTY QUALITYINCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITYOVERALL SCORE
1 XLRI Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 100 55.09 94.74 85.50 81.72 87.16
2 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 100 53.08 81.63 83.01 79.41 81.01
3 Management Development Institute Gurgaon Haryana 100 49.33 77.81 87.30 76.26 79.24
4 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 100 36.33 78.43 81.23 76.32 76.64
5 Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 100 23.43 79.02 80.23 82.91 75.45
6 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 100 18.91 78.96 79.31 74.26 73.74
7 T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 78.91 28.28 80.56 77.65 77.76 71.67
8 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 93.18 22.06 74.28 75.90 81.07 71.15
9 International Management Institute New Delhi Delhi 92.14 14.04 76.90 73.10 81.36 70.40
10 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani Rajasthan 100 8.93 76.56 68.76 68.21 69.10
11 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 100 1.83 75.71 65.19 66.43 66.98
12 Loyola Institute of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 100 2.97 73.37 62.58 62.88 65.47
13 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 1.98 71.20 61.41 71.60 65.15
14 PSGIM, PSG College of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 78.16 2.01 75.03 60.24 79.33 62.92
15 Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 72.70 2.39 74.69 71.91 67.87 62.35
16 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 100 0.45 70.10 55.57 52.22 61.67
17 Institute of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 74.30 2.31 75.11 63.23 61.07 60.84
18 Fore School of Management New Delhi Delhi 89.18 1.93 70.84 52.06 56.92 59.96
19 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 91.60 1.84 72.67 49.94 45.12 59.67
20 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 60.54 2.09 78.70 63.75 55.84 59.05
21 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 76.66 1.86 77.17 41.86 55.90 58.35
22 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 99.30 0.89 66.91 42.89 49.87 58.18
23 International Management Institute Kolkata West Bengal 100 0.69 68.05 42.12 41.02 57.74
24 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 95.70 0.81 62.03 56.92 36.78 56.29
25 Institute for Financial Management and Research Satyavedu Andhra Pradesh 88.73 1.50 62.02 63.91 35.01 55.87
26 Birla Institute of Management Technology Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 86.20 0.91 61.11 67.84 32.54 55.25
27 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 100 0.76 60.90 51.83 28.42 55.09
28 Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 99.30 0.83 60.98 48.96 30.02 54.72
29 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 68.82 0.23 74.98 38.11 44.81 53.99
30 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 100 0.67 61.49 44.91 24.06 53.84
31 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 100 0.51 61.53 32.05 28.26 52.32
32 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 95.73 0.18 58.21 32.89 29.43 50.33
33 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 100 0.24 51.05 26.41 32.94 47.71
34 Goa Institute of Management Sanquelim Goa 88.50 0.27 51.86 32.74 31.57 46.55
35 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 80.82 0.19 61.18 23.03 24.10 46.53
36 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 95.80 0.11 48.53 27.45 31.30 45.84
37 Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune Maharashtra 100 0.61 42.88 28.30 30.68 44.56
38 Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida Uttar Pradesh 100 0.18 38.92 24.89 36.96 43.02
39 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 100 0.21 38.56 28.01 32.42 42.90
40 Principal L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 95.17 0.18 37.96 24.86 34.79 41.45
41 Jain university Bangalore Karnataka 98.52 0.21 40.41 20.72 23.16 41.32
42 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 100 0.22 34.01 37.03 21.14 41.31
43 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 93.71 0.11 38.80 22.01 25.91 40.17
44 Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur Rajasthan 100 0.13 32.81 24.02 31.10 39.86
45 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 100 0.11 32.11 23.10 25.91 38.92
46 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management New Delhi Delhi 100 0.84 30.81 23.02 23.11 38.21
47 Institute of Management Technology Nagpur Maharashtra 83.18 0.83 34.18 24.99 31.94 37.38
48 Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad Telangana 100 0.71 29.18 22.10 21.01 37.19
49 Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 96.38 0.19 28.93 21.60 19.87 36.10
50 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 96.10 0.21 32.04 13.39 19.73 36.05
51 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 93.18 0.12 29.36 21.86 21.69 35.85
52 Amrita School of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 96.49 0.21 29.28 19.13 18.07 35.72
53 Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 96.17 0.11 27.83 15.80 24.09 35.16
54 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 91.63 0.09 28.97 12.06 23.18 34.05
55 Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 98.10 0.21 27.03 11.71 18.08 34.03
56 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 91.40 0.09 27.81 12.86 22.57 33.60
57 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 94.70 0.84 25.07 14.56 16.65 32.94
58 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 96.82 0.05 21.70 14.98 23.46 32.64
59 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala Punjab 97.41 0.19 20.36 18.04 21.02 32.46
60 Thiagarajar School of Management Madurai Tamil Nadu 95.89 0.40 22.60 14.06 17.81 32.17
61 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 86.94 0.08 20.87 14.79 22.54 30.22
62 Bennett University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 91.68 0.02 9.91 29.04 28.50 29.51
63 Parul University Vadodara Gujarat 88.92 0.04 17.83 11.90 19.85 28.69
64 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 93.47 0.22 17.05 11.01 12.03 28.40
65 Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 93.81 0.13 16.17 11.89 12.98 28.33
66 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 93.46 0.07 15.98 10.59 14.87 28.17
67 SSN School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 93.11 0.05 13.16 14.02 13.05 27.30
68 RV Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 91.30 0.21 13.11 12.31 11.27 26.51
69 St. Joseph's Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 89.64 0.11 13.01 12.15 11.00 26.07
70 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 86.71 0.08 12.10 14.18 12.60 25.58
71 Gitam Hyderabad Business School Hyderabad Telangana 84.12 0.04 12.03 13.54 12.40 24.91
72 AIMS School of Business Bangalore Karnataka 81.78 0.03 12.10 12.95 14.71 24.61
73 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research New Delhi Delhi 84.68 0.02 10.75 11.05 12.17 24.11
74 IILM Institute for Higher Education New Delhi Delhi 84.00 0.02 10.21 11.22 11.40 23.71
75 Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies New Delhi Delhi 82.00 0.02 10.18 11.31 11.40 23.31
76 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - 22.89
77 Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana - - - - - 22.51
78 Institute of Technology and Science Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh - - - - - 22.12
79 Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 21.72
80 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 20.81
81 FLAME University Pune Maharashtra - - - - - 20.48
82 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 20.12
83 School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh - - - - - 19.72
84 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research Noida Uttar Pradesh - - - - - 19.29
85 Balaji Institute of Technology & Management Pune Maharashtra - - - - - 18.92
86 KCT Business School Coimbatore Tamil Nadu - - - - - 18.52
87 SCMS Cochin School of Business Kochi Kerala - - - - - 18.41
88 SIES College of Management Studies Navi Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 17.73
89 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 16.78
90 The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu - - - - - 16.53
91 ITM Business School Navi Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 16.20
92 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana - - - - - 15.73
93 Saveetha School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 15.15
94 IES Management College and Research Centre Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 14.93
95 Doon Business School Dehradun Uttarakhand - - - - - 14.53
96 Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh - - - - - 13.98
97 BML Munjal University Gurgaon Haryana - - - - - 13.74
98 Apeejay School of Management New Delhi Delhi - - - - - 13.34
99 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan - - - - - 12.86
100 CMR University Bengaluru Karnataka - - - - - 12.54
101 Calcutta Business School Kolkata West Bengal - - - - - 12.09
102 Indira School of Business Studies Tathawade Maharashtra - - - - - 11.78
103 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka - - - - - 11.34
104 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - 10.67
105 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka - - - - - 10.54
106 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 10.14
107 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - 10.01
108 Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 9.87
109 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 9.63
110 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management Hyderabad Telangana - - - - - 9.55
111 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 9.34
112 Gitam School of International Business Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh - - - - - 9.11
113 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - 8.78
114 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand - - - - - 8.52
115 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh - - - - - 8.24
116 Chetana's Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 7.92
117 Dayanand Sagar University Bengaluru Karnataka - - - - - 7.58
118 Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - 7.33
119 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh - - - - - 7.19
120 GD Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana - - - - - 6.82
121 Hallmark Business School Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu - - - - - 6.77
122 IES College of Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh - - - - - 6.58
123 Institute for Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu - - - - - 6.49
124 Institute Of Management & Information Science Bhubaneswar Odisha - - - - - 6.38
125 International Institute for Management Studies Pune Maharashtra - - - - - 6.23
126 - 150 International School of Business and Media (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra - - - - - -
126 - 150 International School of Management Excellence Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - -
126 - 150 ITM University Gwalior Madhya Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Jagan Institute of Management Studies Jaipur Rajasthan - - - - - -
126 - 150 Jagannath International Management School New Delhi Delhi - - - - - -
126 - 150 Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore Madhya Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Jaipuria School of Business Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 JK Business School Gurgaon Haryana - - - - - -
126 - 150 JK Lashmipath University Jaipur Rajasthan - - - - - -
126 - 150 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - -
126 - 150 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan - - - - - -
126 - 150 NIMS University Jaipur Rajasthan - - - - - -
126 - 150 NITTE School of Management Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - -
126 - 150 Prestige Institute of Management and Research Indore Madhya Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka - - - - - -
126 - 150 Punjab College of Technical Education Ludhiana Punjab - - - - - -
126 - 150 Reva University Bengaluru Karnataka - - - - - -
126 - 150 Rizvi InstituteÂ ofÂ Management StudiesÂ and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - -
126 - 150 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 School of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Gurgaon Haryana - - - - - -
126 - 150 Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology Bareilly Uttar Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya Indore Madhya Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Bhubaneswar Odisha - - - - - -
126 - 150 Sona School of Management Salem Tamil Nadu - - - - - -
126 - 150 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Prasanthi Nilayam Andhra Pradesh - - - - - -
126 - 150 Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - -
126 - 150 The Northcap University (Formerly ITM) Gurgaon Haryana - - - - - -
126 - 150 Universal Business School Mumbai Maharashtra - - - - - -
* Institutions in range bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

