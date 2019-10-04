Outlook-ICARE MBA Rankings: Top 150 Private MBA Institutions

|Rank
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|FSR
|RESEARCH
|EMPLOYABILITY
|FACULTY QUALITY
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|XLRI Xavier School of Management
|Jamshedpur
|Jharkhand
|100
|55.09
|94.74
|85.50
|81.72
|87.16
|2
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|100
|53.08
|81.63
|83.01
|79.41
|81.01
|3
|Management Development Institute
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|100
|49.33
|77.81
|87.30
|76.26
|79.24
|4
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|100
|36.33
|78.43
|81.23
|76.32
|76.64
|5
|Great Lakes Institute of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|100
|23.43
|79.02
|80.23
|82.91
|75.45
|6
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|100
|18.91
|78.96
|79.31
|74.26
|73.74
|7
|T. A. Pai Management Institute
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|78.91
|28.28
|80.56
|77.65
|77.76
|71.67
|8
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|93.18
|22.06
|74.28
|75.90
|81.07
|71.15
|9
|International Management Institute
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|92.14
|14.04
|76.90
|73.10
|81.36
|70.40
|10
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|100
|8.93
|76.56
|68.76
|68.21
|69.10
|11
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|100
|1.83
|75.71
|65.19
|66.43
|66.98
|12
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|100
|2.97
|73.37
|62.58
|62.88
|65.47
|13
|Nirma University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|100
|1.98
|71.20
|61.41
|71.60
|65.15
|14
|PSGIM, PSG College of Technology
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|78.16
|2.01
|75.03
|60.24
|79.33
|62.92
|15
|Institute of Management Technology
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|72.70
|2.39
|74.69
|71.91
|67.87
|62.35
|16
|Alliance University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|100
|0.45
|70.10
|55.57
|52.22
|61.67
|17
|Institute of Rural Management
|Anand
|Gujarat
|74.30
|2.31
|75.11
|63.23
|61.07
|60.84
|18
|Fore School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|89.18
|1.93
|70.84
|52.06
|56.92
|59.96
|19
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|91.60
|1.84
|72.67
|49.94
|45.12
|59.67
|20
|Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|60.54
|2.09
|78.70
|63.75
|55.84
|59.05
|21
|Amity Business School, Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|76.66
|1.86
|77.17
|41.86
|55.90
|58.35
|22
|Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|Punjab
|99.30
|0.89
|66.91
|42.89
|49.87
|58.18
|23
|International Management Institute
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|100
|0.69
|68.05
|42.12
|41.02
|57.74
|24
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|95.70
|0.81
|62.03
|56.92
|36.78
|56.29
|25
|Institute for Financial Management and Research
|Satyavedu
|Andhra Pradesh
|88.73
|1.50
|62.02
|63.91
|35.01
|55.87
|26
|Birla Institute of Management Technology
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|86.20
|0.91
|61.11
|67.84
|32.54
|55.25
|27
|University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|100
|0.76
|60.90
|51.83
|28.42
|55.09
|28
|Bharathidasan Institute of Management
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|99.30
|0.83
|60.98
|48.96
|30.02
|54.72
|29
|University School of Business, Chandigarh University
|Mohali
|Punjab
|68.82
|0.23
|74.98
|38.11
|44.81
|53.99
|30
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|100
|0.67
|61.49
|44.91
|24.06
|53.84
|31
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
|Guntur
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|0.51
|61.53
|32.05
|28.26
|52.32
|32
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|95.73
|0.18
|58.21
|32.89
|29.43
|50.33
|33
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|100
|0.24
|51.05
|26.41
|32.94
|47.71
|34
|Goa Institute of Management
|Sanquelim
|Goa
|88.50
|0.27
|51.86
|32.74
|31.57
|46.55
|35
|Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University
|Rajpura
|Punjab
|80.82
|0.19
|61.18
|23.03
|24.10
|46.53
|36
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|95.80
|0.11
|48.53
|27.45
|31.30
|45.84
|37
|Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|100
|0.61
|42.88
|28.30
|30.68
|44.56
|38
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|0.18
|38.92
|24.89
|36.96
|43.02
|39
|International Management Institute
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|100
|0.21
|38.56
|28.01
|32.42
|42.90
|40
|Principal L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|95.17
|0.18
|37.96
|24.86
|34.79
|41.45
|41
|Jain university
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|98.52
|0.21
|40.41
|20.72
|23.16
|41.32
|42
|Jindal Global Business School
|Sonipat
|Haryana
|100
|0.22
|34.01
|37.03
|21.14
|41.31
|43
|PES University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|93.71
|0.11
|38.80
|22.01
|25.91
|40.17
|44
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|100
|0.13
|32.81
|24.02
|31.10
|39.86
|45
|IIHMR University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|100
|0.11
|32.11
|23.10
|25.91
|38.92
|46
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|100
|0.84
|30.81
|23.02
|23.11
|38.21
|47
|Institute of Management Technology
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|83.18
|0.83
|34.18
|24.99
|31.94
|37.38
|48
|Institute of Management Technology
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|100
|0.71
|29.18
|22.10
|21.01
|37.19
|49
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|96.38
|0.19
|28.93
|21.60
|19.87
|36.10
|50
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|Kochi
|Kerala
|96.10
|0.21
|32.04
|13.39
|19.73
|36.05
|51
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|93.18
|0.12
|29.36
|21.86
|21.69
|35.85
|52
|Amrita School of Business
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|96.49
|0.21
|29.28
|19.13
|18.07
|35.72
|53
|Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|96.17
|0.11
|27.83
|15.80
|24.09
|35.16
|54
|Ganpat University
|Mehsana
|Gujarat
|91.63
|0.09
|28.97
|12.06
|23.18
|34.05
|55
|Centurion University of Technology and Management
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|98.10
|0.21
|27.03
|11.71
|18.08
|34.03
|56
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|91.40
|0.09
|27.81
|12.86
|22.57
|33.60
|57
|Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|94.70
|0.84
|25.07
|14.56
|16.65
|32.94
|58
|Manipal University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|96.82
|0.05
|21.70
|14.98
|23.46
|32.64
|59
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|Patiala
|Punjab
|97.41
|0.19
|20.36
|18.04
|21.02
|32.46
|60
|Thiagarajar School of Management
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|95.89
|0.40
|22.60
|14.06
|17.81
|32.17
|61
|Sri Sri University
|Cuttack
|Odisha
|86.94
|0.08
|20.87
|14.79
|22.54
|30.22
|62
|Bennett University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|91.68
|0.02
|9.91
|29.04
|28.50
|29.51
|63
|Parul University
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|88.92
|0.04
|17.83
|11.90
|19.85
|28.69
|64
|Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|93.47
|0.22
|17.05
|11.01
|12.03
|28.40
|65
|Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|93.81
|0.13
|16.17
|11.89
|12.98
|28.33
|66
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|93.46
|0.07
|15.98
|10.59
|14.87
|28.17
|67
|SSN School of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|93.11
|0.05
|13.16
|14.02
|13.05
|27.30
|68
|RV Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|91.30
|0.21
|13.11
|12.31
|11.27
|26.51
|69
|St. Joseph's Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|89.64
|0.11
|13.01
|12.15
|11.00
|26.07
|70
|JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|86.71
|0.08
|12.10
|14.18
|12.60
|25.58
|71
|Gitam Hyderabad Business School
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|84.12
|0.04
|12.03
|13.54
|12.40
|24.91
|72
|AIMS School of Business
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|81.78
|0.03
|12.10
|12.95
|14.71
|24.61
|73
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|84.68
|0.02
|10.75
|11.05
|12.17
|24.11
|74
|IILM Institute for Higher Education
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|84.00
|0.02
|10.21
|11.22
|11.40
|23.71
|75
|Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|82.00
|0.02
|10.18
|11.31
|11.40
|23.31
|76
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22.89
|77
|Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22.51
|78
|Institute of Technology and Science
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22.12
|79
|Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21.72
|80
|N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.81
|81
|FLAME University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.48
|82
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.12
|83
|School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.72
|84
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.29
|85
|Balaji Institute of Technology & Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18.92
|86
|KCT Business School
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18.52
|87
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|Kochi
|Kerala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18.41
|88
|SIES College of Management Studies
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17.73
|89
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.78
|90
|The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.53
|91
|ITM Business School
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.20
|92
|Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.73
|93
|Saveetha School of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.15
|94
|IES Management College and Research Centre
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.93
|95
|Doon Business School
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.53
|96
|Institute of Management Studies
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.98
|97
|BML Munjal University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.74
|98
|Apeejay School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.34
|99
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.86
|100
|CMR University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.54
|101
|Calcutta Business School
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.09
|102
|Indira School of Business Studies
|Tathawade
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.78
|103
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|Harihar
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.34
|104
|Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.67
|105
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.54
|106
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.14
|107
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.01
|108
|Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.87
|109
|Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.63
|110
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.55
|111
|Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.34
|112
|Gitam School of International Business
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.11
|113
|Indus Business Academy (IBA)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.78
|114
|DIT University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.52
|115
|AKS University
|Satna
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.24
|116
|Chetana's Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.92
|117
|Dayanand Sagar University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.58
|118
|Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.33
|119
|G.H. Raisoni University
|Chhindwara
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.19
|120
|GD Goenka University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.82
|121
|Hallmark Business School
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.77
|122
|IES College of Technology
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.58
|123
|Institute for Technology & Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.49
|124
|Institute Of Management & Information Science
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.38
|125
|International Institute for Management Studies
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.23
|126 - 150
|International School of Business and Media (ISB&M)
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|International School of Management Excellence
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|ITM University
|Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Jagannath International Management School
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Jaipuria School of Business
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|JK Business School
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|JK Lashmipath University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Kristu Jayanti College
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|NIIT University
|Neemrana
|Rajasthan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|NIMS University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|NITTE School of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Prestige Institute of Management and Research
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Punjab College of Technical Education
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Reva University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Rizvi InstituteÂ ofÂ Management StudiesÂ and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Sanskriti University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|School of Business Studies, Sharda University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Shobhit University
|Meerut
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology
|Bareilly
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Sona School of Management
|Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
|Prasanthi Nilayam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|The Northcap University (Formerly ITM)
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|126 - 150
|Universal Business School
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
* Institutions in range bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
Also Read
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools
Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?
OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied
Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets
OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education
How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly