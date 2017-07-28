Nitish Kumar’s U-Turns

We have all heard about the treadmill metaphor—how hard some of us have to run to remain where we are. But the life and politics of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar teaches us the great Indian U-turn trick. That is, you keep on taking U-turns on the power highway to remain in power. Can it be called opportunism? Yes, of course. Or is it mere practice of power politics? Yes, again, is the answer. Consistency is no virtue in politics, no doubt. But then Indian politics is so completely bereft of ideals, ideology and new ideas that the only legitimate pastime in politics is pursuit of power. This is nothing special to Nitish Kumar. Mayawati too was an ally of the BJP after the 2002 riots and she too had campaigned hard for the BJP in Gujarat.
Where Nitish scores over the rest is in probity, integrity and his commitment to turn the state around and bring in prosperity, particularly when his rival is Laloo Prasad Yadav. There cannot be a more cynical, corrupt and compromised politician than Laloo. It is not as if Laloo has not tried out U-turns. He too cut his teeth in anti-Congress politics, fighting Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. He was just 29 when he became an MP from Chhapra from Janata Party, formed solely to bring the Congress down. He was again a BJP ally when he got elected from Chhapra in 1989, but soon turned against the BJP, turning into a Muslim messiah, secular icon and a staunch Congress ally.
But power politics in the Hindi heartland is not what it seems. A lot of people believe that Laloo tried another U-turn and got stuck badly in the middle of the road. His rivals accuse him of trying to strike a bargain with the BJP at the Centre to seek protection from prosecution for his corrupt family. It may just be an accusation. But it sounds plausible because that is how politics is done at the highest level, shorn of all scruples. Even if Laloo had tried to cut a deal, Nitish is smarter. With no baggage of a tainted family or conviction in corruption cases, he could easily turn 180 degrees to become chief minister all over again with the support of the BJP. This is his third successful U-turn.
Though Bihar has improved tremendously under the leadership of Nitish, the wicked pursuit of power and the shameless quest for money practised by the state’s leadership all these decades since independence reflect in its feudal superstructure and the people’s poverty. It is no secret that Bihar is the poorest state in the country. But it is indeed sad that the best of our economists cannot even tell us when it can conceivably catch up with the richest state in the country, Kerala.
There is really no cause for Malayali politicians to gloat over an achievement that was the result of a movement that was initiated a 100 years ago. Our columnist and veteran journalist B.R.P. Bhaskar calls it the Kerala renaissance, with the movement of backward class Hindus under Sri Narayana Guru to seek self-respect at its centre. I would add that Gandhian idealism prompted elite-caste youngsters to lead the savarna jatha to get the temples opened for the oppressed castes. Only genuine social reforms can unleash the aspirational energy of a society, which in turn makes them enterprising and entrepreneurial. And that is what our sick states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh badly need now and not opportunist politicians going round and round to remain where they are.
Nitish had already been the preparing the ground for his party to switch to the NDA since demonetization. The trend had been quite explicit when he hastened to support the BJP’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Nitish Kumar was just waiting for an excuse.
The entanglement of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his other family members in corruption cases is nothing new. When the Mahagotbandhan in Bihar was materialized, Nitish Kumar was well aware of all these. In fact, then he needed the supports of the BJD and the Congress to establish his anti-BJP more than that anti-Modi image. He strongly protested Modi’s selection as the Prime Ministerial candidate because of his communal connection. Then he tried to project himself as a secular leader. Unfortunately, he joined the NDA under Modi’s leadership as the Prime Minister of India at a crucial time when the cow vigilantes sponsored by the Hindutva organizations of the BJP have been pro-active.
In fact, Nitish Kumar’s dream of becoming the Prime Minister has been shattered with the BJP gaining political strength day by day. More than that, the opposition camp under the leadership of the Congress has been disheveled in the question of supporting Ram Nath Kovind. Nitish Kumar may have for the time being been gainer politically. But his political opportunism and infidelity may prove havoc in the long run. He has proved that despite holding a crystal clear image of honesty and secularism, he has no conservation of holding the hands of evil forces like corruption and communalism only to capture power. He is actually a power seeker politician.
It is not ' Political Opportunism ' but it is ' Political Wisdom '. Nitish Kumar has become wise and a seasoned politician like Lalu who is interested in which side of the bread is buttered. Every politician is ambitious and his target is the PM's chair.
The party with difference after adopting the Great grand old party's
old strategy of 'aaya Ram and GayaRa''
PATAMBI
Shankar Singh Vaghela went to your Sikular Party -so Vaghela is the Gaya Ram
Your Shankar Singh vagehla though left Congress with 11 MLAs but has not joined BJP-so not yet Aaya Ram .
Yes game is to make India Congress Mukat .
What are your views on Nitish Kumar's leaving Seculars ?
Seculars ka matlab Scams Scams ---
The party with difference after adopting the Great grand old party's
old strategy of 'aaya Ram and GayaRam' in principle is nearly reaching
their goal of " Congress mukt Bharat". It is apparent even in Gujarat!!!
The great old grand party culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' is cunningly cultivated
by the present rulers. We are back to square one. Our politician can't change their mindset,
but change the electrol mandate. Pity
"""Where has the country’s oldest political party’s will to power vanished? The answer is as clear as the lack of any credible opposition: Rahul Gandhi, the 47-year-old man-child who the party is busy baby-sitting and who they insist on inflicting on a disinterested country and increasingly desperate opposition leaders. Rahul could have flown down to Patna and got Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav sitting across the table till a solution was hammered out. He did nothing of the sort. Gandhi could also have insisted that Sonia Gandhi, his, use her considerable influence with Lalu Prasad to insist that his son, then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi resign---
--When will the party accept that the “downs” are mammoth and that Rahul’s political ventures are disastrous? Currently it’s a sullen, dispirited lot virtually being driven from debacle to debacle and beset with defections in Assam, Gujarat and other states. The common thread in all the leaders’ disenchantment is Rahul. Shankar Singh Vaghela a heavy-weight in Gujrat, left the Congress days after the junior Gandhi did not pay any attention to his demands. Even Nitish went public on how he tried his best to make Gandhis see reason by reminding them of the ordinance he had torn up in 2013 that was designed to protect Lalu Yadav after he was convicted of corruption in the fodder scam. While Gandhi’s effort to save the Bihar-alliance was typically unenergetic and uninspired, BJP President Amit Shah and Modi worked overtime to ensure the break-up as was evident. In the final run, the BJP and Nitish’s lightning-fast moves clearly took the Congress by surprise. Significantly, the JD(U) Supremo did not even bother to speak to Rahul, his main interlocutor in the Congress, and informed Bihar leader C P Joshi of his exit. Nitish has always believed that Sonia Gandhi has a soft corner for Lalu Yadav, who was the first to welcome her to politics.''
As the entire story unfolds after a week, it seems that Nitish Kumar’s inner voice took on urgency after his meeting with Congress Crown Prince Rahul Gandhi, who was assigned by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi to the job of managing Nitish and ensuring that he did not defect, thereby inflicting a body blow to opposition unity? Gandhi, till the last minute, was reassuring anxious allies that everything was fine in the Bihar arrangement and that Nitish would not cross over to the BJP. However, the Congress, including its top bosses and the state level leaders were caught unaware. How did the Congress, which had the most at stake in keeping an alliance government going as well as developing a united opposition for 2019, fail so spectacularly?''
Swami calls RaGa a Budhu !
No challenge for Narendra Modi in 2019 elections, nobody can beat him: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that “nobody has the capability to challenge him” in the 2019 elections. “Modi ji ka muqabla karne ki kisi mein chhamta hai nahi,” said Kumar in his first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister for the sixth ---
Nitish Kumar: Tolerated RJD leaders a lot, didn’t have any choice than to break Grand Alliance ''
I listen the Press conference of Nitish Kumar just an 2 hours back.
Like Modi CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar too believes 'Na Khaoon Ga na Khane doonga Ga''
Whereas Congress and Laloo believe ''Khaoon ga aur Khane bhi doonga .''
That is only reson for Break up Mahagathbandan.
Rest Congress -Laloo believe in Secularism etc is bogus .
Perhaps, Nitish Kumar now feels that the B.J.P. is not working against India's interests. Otherwise, he could have recommended dissolution of the state assembly, for fresh polls. Maybe, B.J.P. cabinet ministers may run their portfolios as they please.
The B.J.P. is not promoting Hinduism in a manner which is aggressive in India. I don't think people will become more or less Hindu, because of the B.J.P.. People believe that the B.J.P. is dividing the nation, if they do so, perhaps because they want to believe this.