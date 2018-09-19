New Zealand Offers Plenty Of Job Prospects And Good Education

New Zealand is an island nation that has eight universities. While some Ind­ian students already consider going there for further studies, it is not considered a top choice. However, New Zealand has a small population, some say there are more sheep on New Zealand than people, and is welcoming of foreigners, both as students and as immigrants.

The main advantage of studying in New Zealand is that, on completion of your degree, you receive a work permit of up to three years, though the length will depend on the type of course you have studied and from where. After the time on the work permit is up, you can req­uest an extension, which is normally granted. You can also receive permanent residency in five-six years.

New Zealand also has a good number of jobs that are open, but do not have the people to fill them. This is especially true in the STEM fields and in management.

NZ Top 8 Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Auckland University Private Bag 92019, Auckland, 1142, New Zealand 2 University of Otago PO Box 56, Dunedin 9054, New Zealand 3 University of Canterbury Private Bag 4800, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand 4 Victoria University of Wellington PO Box 600, Wellington 6140, New Zealand 5 Waikato University Gate 1 Knighton Road, Private Bag 3105, Hamilton 3240, New Zealand 6 Massey University (Palmerston North) Tennent Drive, Palmerston North, 4474, New Zealand 7 Lincoln University Ellesmere Jct Rd/Springs Rd, Lincoln, Canterbury, New Zealand 8 Aukland University of Technology Building WA - level 2, 55 Wellesley Street East, Auckland Central 1010, New Zealand

Permanent citizens of New Zealand can also work freely in Australia without a visa.

NZ Top 8 B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Auckland University Private Bag 92019, Auckland, 1142, New Zealand 2 University of Otago PO Box 56, Dunedin 9054, New Zealand 3 University of Canterbury Private Bag 4800, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand 4 Waikato University Gate 1 Knighton Road, Private Bag 3105, Hamilton 3240, New Zealand 5 Auckland University of Technology Building WA - level 2, 55 Wellesley Street East, Auckland Central 1010, New Zealand 6 Massey University (Palmerston North) Tennent Drive, Palmerston North, 4474, New Zealand 7 Victoria University of Wellington PO Box 600, Wellington 6140, New Zealand 8 Lincoln University Ellesmere Jct Rd/Springs Rd, Lincoln, Canterbury, New Zealand

There is a small Indian community in New Zealand, but Indian grocery shops are easy to find and restaurants are plentiful—surely a reason for comfort for Indian students hankering for the tastes that signify ‘home’.

One thing to note about New Zealand is, like Australia, their seasons are the reverse of ours in the calendar. Summer is between November and February—as a result their courses start at dates different from other countries. Degrees can start in February, July (the main intake), or September/November. Each university has its own start dates and own application deadlines, which means that students will need to make a note of each one separately.

When it comes to studying business, New Zealand is exactly like Australia: they all require five years of post-graduation work experience to study an MBA; three of those five years are required at a managerial level; they offer a masters in business/masters in management programme to candidates with less than five years work experience, if they have at least one year of experience or have at least graduated with a business-related degree.

They do offer MSc in business courses, but they are highly specialised and universities will enc­ourage candidates towards the masters in business/management instead.

Overall, New Zealand is a warm and welcoming country, with plenty of job prospects and good education. To top it all off, it is cheaper to study in New Zealand than in the UK, US, Canada or Australia, or even Ireland. As a result, it is a great choice as a study destination.