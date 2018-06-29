Magazines
CURRENT ISSUE
COVER STORY
NATIONAL
INTERNATIONAL
BUSINESS
FEATURES
Book Reviews
Cover Stories
Documents
Essays
Extracts
Interviews
Opinions
Portraits
Profiles
REGULARS
LEADER
LETTERS
PAR AVION
SEVEN DAYS
DEEP THROAT
BIZTRO
TRACK 2
EAT, PRAY, LIVE
THE SKED
THE REVIEWS
TRENDING
DIARY
IN & AROUND
SPORTS
BOOKS
PREVIOUS ISSUES
Money
Traveller
Business
Hindi
Archives
Subscription
Login
Login
|
Register
Current Issue
National
International
Business
Most Read
Features
Book reviews
Cover Stories
Documents
Essays
Interviews
Opinions
Portraits
Profiles
Regulars
Leader
Letters
Par Avion
Seven Days
Deep Throat
Biztro
Track 2
Eat, Pray, Live
The Sked
The Reviews
Trending
Diary
Sports
Books
Previous Issues
Follow
Subscribe
The Magazine
NATIONAL
INTERNATIONAL
BUSINESS
SPORT
ART & ENTERTAINMENT
BOOKS & CULTURE
SOCIETY
India's Best Private Universities 2018
India's Best Colleges: Known Knowns To Unknowns
Opinion: Food For Thought
09 July 2018
Business
Rankings
India's Best Private Universities 2018
Outlook brings to you India's best private/deemed universities based on various parameters.
Mail
Print
Share
A
A
A
increase text size
June 29, 2018 00:00 IST
India's Best Private Universities 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-06-29T16:36:45+0530
Continue FREE with Ads
Pay Rs. 1 to Read Without Ads
READ MORE IN:
Rankings & Stats
Opinion Polls
Education
Private University
Business
Opinion Polls
Post a Comment
You are not logged in, To comment please
Login
/
Register
or use
|
Logout
Next Story :
India's Best Colleges: Known Knowns To Unknowns
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go!
Play Store
and
App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
PHOTO
NEWS
BLOGS
LATEST
Child-Lifting Rumours Reach Tripura, 2 Lynched Within 24 Hours
'Going To Fly In A Sick Aircraft': Mumbai Plane Crash Victim
Targeted Shooting At US Newsroom, 5 Killed
more>>
When The Cherub Frowns: How Uttarakhand CM Rawat Lost It In A Jiffy
World Cup Roundup Day 15: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Case For Starting Berth, Japan Make World Cup History
World Cup Roundup Day 14: Korean Heroics, Selecao Pull Through, And Mexico Crumble
Why Is Rail Minister Piyush Goyal A Reluctant Reformer?
Is India Really The 'Most Dangerous Country for Women'?
World Cup Roundup Day 13: Guerrero Finishes On A High, Rojo Rescues Argentina, And Croatia’s Call For Attention
more>>
World Cup Roundup Day 15
Delhi Breathes Cleanest Air In 9 Months
PNB Scam: ED Files Chargesheet Against Mehul Choksi
Congress Censoring Vande Mataram Led To India's Partition: Amit Shah
more>>
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
Children's Hospitals In India: Childcare On Oxygen
One Year Of GST: GST Or GSTN’T?
My Whole Family Suffered, My Brother Was Shot At: Dr Kafeel Khan
Childcare In Tamil Nadu: Breaking The Rural No-Go Jinx
more>>>
‘Impeachment Of CJI Is Nonsensical. Don’t Encourage The Idea’.
Rape Doesn’t Have A Colour
In Praise Of Narendra Modi
Till Messiah Come, Again
more>>>
Advertisement
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISING RATES
COPYRIGHT & DISCLAIMER
OSM Awards
Sustainable Plastics
Newsscroll
OUTLOOK TOPICS :
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
or just type initial letters
Post a Comment