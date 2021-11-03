Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Nature dealt a googly to the denizens of Planet Earth over the past year and a half. The pandemic froze life on the planet like a sudden Ice Age. As we locked ourselves indoors, every industry suffered. Of late, the fashion industry, which took body blows, does seem to be getting back on its feet, though.

So what made it so vulnerable during the pandemic? Fashion has always been about excess. But when that excess is in design, production and human labour, it is bound to hurt someone at some point in time. One of the key reasons there was such an outcry among professionals involved, at the beginning of the pandemic, was that companies were worried how to pay their staffers, tailors and craftsmen, what with all economic activity and physical movement coming to a grinding halt.