﻿
Home »  Magazine »  National »  Wagah Of The East

Wagah Of The East

The Beating Retreat at an Indo-Bangladesh border outpost matches the spectacle of the western frontier...high kicks et al

Sandipan Chatterjee 16 January 2019
Wagah Of The East
outlookindia.com
2019-01-18T15:31:10+0530

Chest thrust forward like a soldier, his small feet synchronising with the beats of the military band, the youngster marches towards the Indian jawans standing in attention. He then proceeds to give a crisp salute to the troopers before turning and marching back. And as if on cue, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper lets out a deep-throated military command to signal the start of the official ceremony.

Welcome to Akhaura, the Wagah of the East on the Indo-Bangladesh border. It’s time for the Beating Retreat, a ceremony as spectacular and colourful as the more popular event at the border check post in Punjab along the Indo-Pakistan border. A tad toned down than the chest-thumping pantomime at Wagah, for here’s a ceremony between two friendly countries.

The ceremony at Akhaura, just five km from Tripura capital Agartala, was launched in 2017 under the tourism ministry’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, and draws a fair share of visitors every day. Most of the visitors are from Agartala. Some are from other states, mostly West Bengal. They are drawn by history, the Partition of 1947 when people with identical cultures and heritage were separated by a contentious border.

Geeta Mukherjee, a visitor from Calcutta, was overwhelmed by the ceremony. It was an emotional trip for Pushpa Das who has ancestral roots in Bangladesh and connected to many people there. On the Bangladeshi side too there were many with relatives in India. After the flags were lowered by the BSF and the Border Guards Bangladesh, people from both countries are allowed to meet at a designated area.

Text and Photographs by Sandipan Chatterjee at Akhaura, Tripura

READ MORE IN:
Sandipan Chatterjee Tripura Indo-Bangladesh Police & Security Forces Bangladesh Border National Photoessays

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : The Subcontinental Menu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Under A Bluer Sky
    Freedom song
    Under A Bluer Sky
    For 14,000 people cast adrift in 51 Bangladeshi enclaves in India, July 31...
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters