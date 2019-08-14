Friday, 16 Aug 2019
Money
Business
Traveller
Hindi
Login
|
Signup
the fully loaded magazine
Magazine
CURRENT ISSUE
COVER STORY
NATIONAL
INTERNATIONAL
BUSINESS
Features
Book Reviews
Cover Stories
Documents
Essays
Extracts
Interviews
Opinions
Portraits
Profiles
Regular
LEADER
LETTERS
PAR AVION
SEVEN DAYS
DEEP THROAT
BIZTRO
TRACK 2
EAT, PRAY, LIVE
THE SKED
THE REVIEWS
TRENDING
DIARY
IN & AROUND
SPORTS
BOOKS
PREVIOUS ISSUES
SUBSCRIPTION
India
Cricket
Opinion
Videos
Photos
World
Entertainment
Business
Society
Subscription
Archives
CSR
Login
|
Register
Current Issue
National
International
Business
Most Read
Features
Book reviews
Cover Stories
Documents
Essays
Interviews
Opinions
Portraits
Profiles
Regulars
Leader
Letters
Par Avion
Seven Days
Deep Throat
Biztro
Track 2
Eat, Pray, Live
The Sked
The Reviews
Trending
Diary
Sports
Books
Previous Issues
Follow
Subscribe
Home
»
Magazine
»
National
» The Great Nutrition Paradox
The Great Nutrition Paradox
“The state shall regard raising the level of nutrition and standard of living of its people among its primary duties” Article 47, The Constitution of India
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Linkedin
Whatsapp
Comments
Mail
Print
A
A
A
increase text size
August 14, 2019 00:00 IST
The Great Nutrition Paradox
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T12:29:52+0530
Continue FREE with Ads
Pay Rs. 1 to Read Without Ads
Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Linkedin
Whatsapp
Comments
READ MORE IN:
Poshan
Malnutrition
Children And Nutrition
Children
Global Hunger Index
National
Cover Stories
Next Story :
Ensure Zero Hunger Deaths By 2040
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go!
Play Store
and
App Store
More From Website
Rage Of A Silent, Invisible Killer Called Malnutrition: Why Shining India Is In Grip Of An Epic Calamity
'Pakistan Sponsored' Protesters Pelt Eggs, Bottles On Indians Celebrating I-Day In London
'Would Like To Give Little Time': SC On Plea Seeking Removal Of Restrictions On Media In J&K
More From Blog
On India's 73rd Independence Day, A Letter to Pehlu Khan
Opinion
Charter For A Progressive, Peaceful Kashmir
Tamil Tunes
BBC, Northern Ireland, And Kashmir – Where Shekhar Kapur Got It Wrong
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
PHOTO
NEWS
BLOGS
LATEST
Rage Of A Silent, Invisible Killer Called Malnutrition: Why Shining India Is In Grip Of An Epic Calamity
'Pakistan Sponsored' Protesters Pelt Eggs, Bottles On Indians Celebrating I-Day In London
'Would Like To Give Little Time': SC On Plea Seeking Removal Of Restrictions On Media In J&K
Pakistan Fails To Force Kashmir On UNSC, And China Reads Stern Indian Message
After China Backs Pak, UNSC To Hold 'Closed Door' Meeting On Kashmir Today
more>>
On India's 73rd Independence Day, A Letter to Pehlu Khan
The Valley Has Fallen Into Rigor Mortis
BBC, Northern Ireland, And Kashmir – Where Shekhar Kapur Got It Wrong
Euphoria On Abrogation Of Article 370 Is Wearing Off, Only Time Will Tell Full Meaning Of This Move
The Little Sleep I Get Is Filled With Nightmares About Home: Kashmiri Living In Delhi On J&K
UAPA A Tool Of Repression, The Amendment Just Makes It Worse
more>>
Journalist Detained In Late-Night Raid In Kashmir, First Since Article 370 Diluted
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's Son Rams Car Into Wall In Kolkata, Locals Allege He Was Drunk
Pro-Khalistan Sikhs, Pakistanis Hold Protest On Kashmir Outside UN In New York
Chidambaram Welcomes 3 Announcements Made By PM Modi On I-Day
President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His First Death Anniversary
Interviews Begin, Committee Set To Appoint India's Next Head Coach
Former Indian Cricketer VB Chandrasekhar Commits Suicide: REPORT
Ashes: Hazlewood Leads The Charge As Aussies Tighten Grip At Lord's
more>>
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
Geography Becomes History: Will Abrogation of Article 370 Bring Peace to Kashmir?
Opinion | By Destroying J&K, The Gulf Between 'This Part' And 'That Part' Of India Has Only Widened: Yashwant Sinha
Opinion | Splitting Jammu & Kashmir A Masterstroke, India Has Derailed Pakistan's Leadership Role In Afghan Peace Process
Mysterious Powers Of Lord Aththi Varadhar Turns Kanchipuram Into Another Tirupathi
more>>>
Election Slogans That Once Announced Left Campaigns Have Vanished
Election Slogan - The Key Signature Of Political Hope
Rahul Gandhi's Entry In Wayanad Unlikely To Shore Up Congress' Fortunes In South
Latest Pop Among Indian Vacationers: Holiday On A Cruise
more>>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISING RATES
COPYRIGHT & DISCLAIMER
OSM Awards
Compliance
Newsscroll
Poshan
OUTLOOK TOPICS :
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
or just type initial letters