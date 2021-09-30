State Terror, Armed Forces And The Story Behind Removal Of 'Draupadi' From DU Syllabus

In April 2000, Manipuri theatre couple Kanhailal and Sabitri Heisnam, both legends in their own rights, had found themselves at the receiving end of widespread criticism and condemnation from Manipur’s mainstream media and civil society, inc­­luding feminist groups, for staging the play Draupadi, adapted from the Bengali story of the same name by Mahasweta Devi. The story is about Dopdi (Draupadi) Mejhen, a Santhal woman, her brutalisation at the hands of state power during the Naxal movement, and her spirited, contempt-filled defiance in the face of it.

In the play, 54-year-old Sabitri, playing Dopdi, stood unclothed on the dais while confronting an officer of the security forces, just as the character did in the story that the Heisnams-led Kalakshetra Manipur adapted for the stage.

In Mahabharata, Lord Krishna prevented the public disrobing of Draupadi as her five husbands, all complicit in her humiliation, stood as mute spectators. Draupadi is set amidst the turbulence of Bengal in the early ’70s, where 27-year-old Dopdi...